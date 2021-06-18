Omni Mountain Washington Resort

Mount Washington is an archetypal Donald Ross layout, but it’s also the product of the meticulous Ross who carefully applied his own best cutting edge design features, features that helped cement his reputation as the first great American golf course architect.

The Layout:

This course at Bretton Woods serves up mostly wide fairways peppered with bunkers, swales and mounds, two-tiered landing zones and putting surfaces, canted edges on many greens, and enough hazards to force you to play smart golf. What you’ll find here, in short, is a slew of excellent golf holes. The contoured and raised greens, almost all stoutly defended with bunkers (many of which are huge or deep or both) further impress by their strong variety. Yet the greens are marked by their subtle slopes, as if each is trying to sow confusion in the player: I found myself looking at every putt from more than one angle before deciding upon a line.

Perhaps many of the relatively flat fairways at this long layout will seem unimpressive to today’s player, who tends to prefer the more dramatically rolling, strongly pitched types, sometimes favoring big elevation changes. And there are several such holes at Mount Washington in the stretch from 10-15. As for the mostly flat terrain, I prefer the idea that room exists for flatness on most any course, as long as the design work is strong. Think, for example, of Harbour Town Golf Links (at Hilton Head), which has a miniscule six-foot differential between the highest point on the course and the lowest, or perhaps one of the many Florida courses like Doral, built out of swampland. Scotland’s St. Andrews, which I walked in 2019 while watching the Senior Open, is comparable to HIlton Head in terms of terrain; my sustained impression was that of near-pancake flatness: there’s not a hill anywhere.

Given the semi-subdued tone, then, of most of Mount Washington, the question may arise, “What’s all the fuss about?” Why would Golfweek, for instance, rank it number one in New Hampshire over the last twelve years? Simply put, the look of the course belies its difficulty. Ross, an architect whose actual boldness often flies under the radar, incorporates doglegs, tree placement, offset fairways, and swales throughout this partially level terrain. On some holes, you’ll see pronounced, rolling fairway waves, here and there, that look like 5-foot sea swells. And this confluence of design features adds interest and movement to the holes. When you miss a green here, a pitch, oftentimes, will be necessary to recover, especially around many of those set well above grade with big falloffs behind. And when you find yourself down in one of the swales, the problems may be even greater. Moreover, this is an excellent test of chipping. So, true, much of the course may look unimposing: it’s the antithesis of a Pete Dye TPC tour de force. Yet a glance at the slope numbers--topping out at 135 from the deep tees--not to mention the number you card after playing it, might change your perspective.

Bunkers, sprinkled liberally throughout these 7,000 yards, will fully test your sand game as well as determine your general gameplan. The fairway bunkers demand careful driving, most notably to a specific, often ideal position from which the green may be approached on the best line. Most often, this line minimizes the odds of finding a greenside trap. Angular placement of the fairway bunkers and their relationship to where each green complex sits is a key factor that adds depth and complexity to the design here. Ross, after all, preferred to reward players with finesse and a strategic focus, not just those with a power game. This is why most of these greens are contoured in a way that flying or rolling the ball into them a specific way is often advantageous.

The hilly stretch on the first half of the inward half departs radically from level terrain, moving up and down a pair of prominent hills. Here Ross, adding further obstacles to the elevation changes, applies tiered fairways (10 and 11); plateau greens (11 and 13), big bunkers embedded in hillsides (10 and 12),and more offset fairways (13 and 14). But the only forced carries on this layout--over the river at the opening and closing holes--do not intimidate much, and the only hole that may instantly strike fear into a golfer is the long par-three 14h, with its large ravine on the right. All in all, then, the course exemplifies balance.

Golf historicists will like the Golden-Age features Ross used at Mt. Washington. These often appear at or around green sites: Raynor-shaped greens with long ridges and trough-like depressions, or the reverse Redan-shaped 14th. Although this stuff isn’t mere window dressing, it’s secondary. Who, for example, will be carving a 240-yard fade (the ideal shot to slay the long fourteenth) to fit this hole shape? Only top players; everyone else is just trying to avoid the ravine, or maybe carry it on a riskier straight line. One often overlooked feature here, on the other hand, is the unusual triple-bunker complex sitting on the rightward part of the driving zone at four, which affects this hole's playability. The traps, pitched almost vertically into an artificial mound, create a clear obstruction to shots venturing near them (you can't see the green when behind them), and playing out of them can be deadly.

There are many fine golf holes at MW, but here are two of the best:

Great Hole #1: Thirteenth, par-4, 411.

A hole that must be fought tooth and nail. Start with the difficult uphill drive to an awkwardly set, offset fairway, then launch your second uphill to a high plateau green. Missing the drive right will be costly; left is somewhat friendly. An exhilarating hole when you par it.

Great Hole #2: Eleventh, par-5, 542.

The view is awesome from a high tee, with the valley spreading below and the grand hotel ahead. Two bunkers in the landing area dictate your tee shot by their angular placement, then it’s downhill, and, for bombers, a possible two-shotter to the putting surface. A lone but large FW bunker right will catch anything about 70 yards shy. The large green features a small shelf in back, testing pitching skills fully. Wow!

Conditions and Service Today:

Excellent overall. Quibbling about the fairway roughs being ‘just good’ and the fairways ‘only verging on excellence’ seems like carping now, given that northern New Hampshire has been experiencing moderate drought conditions. The greens and greenside roughs were all outstanding, though it’s worth mentioning that a lot of the small, back tee boxes need more care. Service at the front desk was fine, but what struck me more was the excellent cart attendant, Henry, whom I met and chatted with after the round.

Some Conclusions:

It’s worth noting, too, that Mount Washington is a resort course, and the easy inference is of Ross’ objective to make the layout playable for a wide range of golfers. He succeeded admirably. And this course has changed considerably since I played in six or seven times from 1985-95: Brian Silva’s restoration turned out to be a small revelation for me today regarding what Ross’ complete intentions originally were here, in the shadow of a formidable mountain soaring 6,288 feet. The layout, not as intense as a jaw-dropping natural wonder, remains impressive in its own right. It’s still the best I’ve played in New Hampshire.