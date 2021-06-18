Omni Mountain Washington Resort
About Omni Mountain Washington ResortThe Omni Mount Washington Resort has been a New England retreat for presidents and celebrities for generations. It seamlessly blends historic charm with modern amenities. A renovation and expansion since 2019 has added a new 69-room Presidential Wing, the Rosebrook Lodge atop the mountains and the state's first 8-person gondola, the Bretton Woods Skyway Gondola. A favorite for both skiers and golfers, the resort features 18 holes by Donald Ross and an extra nine. Amenities such as multiple restaurants, a spa, clay tennis courts and more cater to all types of travelers.
Bretton Woods, New Hampshire
Bretton Woods, New Hampshire
The first: Par-4, 407. Hitting from a high tee, you should enjoy this view before the day’s opening drive over the Ammonoosuc River. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 06/18/2021
Six: par-5, 523: The first-rate par-five plays straightaway, but be aware of the angular fashion by which its bunkers are configured. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 06/18/2021
Eleventh: par-5, 542. A dandy of a par-five. The vintage hotel adds to a pleasant backdrop. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 06/18/2021
The thirteenth, a par-4 of 411. Maybe the most sophisticated hole on the course, it puts up strong scoring resistance. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 06/18/2021
14: Merely a 242-yard, stupendous par-three to a reverse-Redan, wildly sloping green--preceded by a modest strip of fairway. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 06/18/2021
18: Playing over the river, this 434-yard closer features a huge greenside bunker, nearly invisible from this view. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 06/18/2021
9th Green Photo submitted by nixinc on 12/18/2019
1st Tee Photo submitted by nixinc on 12/18/2019
Visible from entire course Photo submitted by nixinc on 12/18/2019
Photo submitted by cruskater on 07/12/2019
Photo submitted by cruskater on 07/12/2019
Photo submitted by cruskater on 07/12/2019
Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 06/16/2019
Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 06/16/2019
Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 06/16/2019
Photo submitted by Back9Ben on 06/16/2019
Photo submitted by sorenj on 08/03/2017
Photo submitted by sorenj on 08/03/2017
Photo submitted by sorenj on 08/03/2017
Photo submitted by sorenj on 08/03/2017
Photo submitted by sorenj on 08/03/2017
Photo submitted by sorenj on 08/03/2017
Beautiful views from everywhere on the course. Photo submitted by sttcapt on 07/22/2016
Finishing hole. Photo submitted by sttcapt on 07/22/2016
Front nine Photo submitted by sttcapt on 07/22/2016
Photo submitted by MONH1 on 05/18/2015
Photo submitted by mbarry1 on 08/18/2014
Photo submitted by Mgaulin on 10/06/2013
5th hole par 3 Photo submitted by NathanielAlan on 09/12/2013
11th tee view Photo submitted by NathanielAlan on 09/12/2013
View from 14th green Photo submitted by NathanielAlan on 09/12/2013
A Ross Exemplar
Mount Washington is an archetypal Donald Ross layout, but it’s also the product of the meticulous Ross who carefully applied his own best cutting edge design features, features that helped cement his reputation as the first great American golf course architect.
The Layout:
This course at Bretton Woods serves up mostly wide fairways peppered with bunkers, swales and mounds, two-tiered landing zones and putting surfaces, canted edges on many greens, and enough hazards to force you to play smart golf. What you’ll find here, in short, is a slew of excellent golf holes. The contoured and raised greens, almost all stoutly defended with bunkers (many of which are huge or deep or both) further impress by their strong variety. Yet the greens are marked by their subtle slopes, as if each is trying to sow confusion in the player: I found myself looking at every putt from more than one angle before deciding upon a line.
Perhaps many of the relatively flat fairways at this long layout will seem unimpressive to today’s player, who tends to prefer the more dramatically rolling, strongly pitched types, sometimes favoring big elevation changes. And there are several such holes at Mount Washington in the stretch from 10-15. As for the mostly flat terrain, I prefer the idea that room exists for flatness on most any course, as long as the design work is strong. Think, for example, of Harbour Town Golf Links (at Hilton Head), which has a miniscule six-foot differential between the highest point on the course and the lowest, or perhaps one of the many Florida courses like Doral, built out of swampland. Scotland’s St. Andrews, which I walked in 2019 while watching the Senior Open, is comparable to HIlton Head in terms of terrain; my sustained impression was that of near-pancake flatness: there’s not a hill anywhere.
Given the semi-subdued tone, then, of most of Mount Washington, the question may arise, “What’s all the fuss about?” Why would Golfweek, for instance, rank it number one in New Hampshire over the last twelve years? Simply put, the look of the course belies its difficulty. Ross, an architect whose actual boldness often flies under the radar, incorporates doglegs, tree placement, offset fairways, and swales throughout this partially level terrain. On some holes, you’ll see pronounced, rolling fairway waves, here and there, that look like 5-foot sea swells. And this confluence of design features adds interest and movement to the holes. When you miss a green here, a pitch, oftentimes, will be necessary to recover, especially around many of those set well above grade with big falloffs behind. And when you find yourself down in one of the swales, the problems may be even greater. Moreover, this is an excellent test of chipping. So, true, much of the course may look unimposing: it’s the antithesis of a Pete Dye TPC tour de force. Yet a glance at the slope numbers--topping out at 135 from the deep tees--not to mention the number you card after playing it, might change your perspective.
Bunkers, sprinkled liberally throughout these 7,000 yards, will fully test your sand game as well as determine your general gameplan. The fairway bunkers demand careful driving, most notably to a specific, often ideal position from which the green may be approached on the best line. Most often, this line minimizes the odds of finding a greenside trap. Angular placement of the fairway bunkers and their relationship to where each green complex sits is a key factor that adds depth and complexity to the design here. Ross, after all, preferred to reward players with finesse and a strategic focus, not just those with a power game. This is why most of these greens are contoured in a way that flying or rolling the ball into them a specific way is often advantageous.
The hilly stretch on the first half of the inward half departs radically from level terrain, moving up and down a pair of prominent hills. Here Ross, adding further obstacles to the elevation changes, applies tiered fairways (10 and 11); plateau greens (11 and 13), big bunkers embedded in hillsides (10 and 12),and more offset fairways (13 and 14). But the only forced carries on this layout--over the river at the opening and closing holes--do not intimidate much, and the only hole that may instantly strike fear into a golfer is the long par-three 14h, with its large ravine on the right. All in all, then, the course exemplifies balance.
Golf historicists will like the Golden-Age features Ross used at Mt. Washington. These often appear at or around green sites: Raynor-shaped greens with long ridges and trough-like depressions, or the reverse Redan-shaped 14th. Although this stuff isn’t mere window dressing, it’s secondary. Who, for example, will be carving a 240-yard fade (the ideal shot to slay the long fourteenth) to fit this hole shape? Only top players; everyone else is just trying to avoid the ravine, or maybe carry it on a riskier straight line. One often overlooked feature here, on the other hand, is the unusual triple-bunker complex sitting on the rightward part of the driving zone at four, which affects this hole's playability. The traps, pitched almost vertically into an artificial mound, create a clear obstruction to shots venturing near them (you can't see the green when behind them), and playing out of them can be deadly.
There are many fine golf holes at MW, but here are two of the best:
Great Hole #1: Thirteenth, par-4, 411.
A hole that must be fought tooth and nail. Start with the difficult uphill drive to an awkwardly set, offset fairway, then launch your second uphill to a high plateau green. Missing the drive right will be costly; left is somewhat friendly. An exhilarating hole when you par it.
Great Hole #2: Eleventh, par-5, 542.
The view is awesome from a high tee, with the valley spreading below and the grand hotel ahead. Two bunkers in the landing area dictate your tee shot by their angular placement, then it’s downhill, and, for bombers, a possible two-shotter to the putting surface. A lone but large FW bunker right will catch anything about 70 yards shy. The large green features a small shelf in back, testing pitching skills fully. Wow!
Conditions and Service Today:
Excellent overall. Quibbling about the fairway roughs being ‘just good’ and the fairways ‘only verging on excellence’ seems like carping now, given that northern New Hampshire has been experiencing moderate drought conditions. The greens and greenside roughs were all outstanding, though it’s worth mentioning that a lot of the small, back tee boxes need more care. Service at the front desk was fine, but what struck me more was the excellent cart attendant, Henry, whom I met and chatted with after the round.
Some Conclusions:
It’s worth noting, too, that Mount Washington is a resort course, and the easy inference is of Ross’ objective to make the layout playable for a wide range of golfers. He succeeded admirably. And this course has changed considerably since I played in six or seven times from 1985-95: Brian Silva’s restoration turned out to be a small revelation for me today regarding what Ross’ complete intentions originally were here, in the shadow of a formidable mountain soaring 6,288 feet. The layout, not as intense as a jaw-dropping natural wonder, remains impressive in its own right. It’s still the best I’ve played in New Hampshire.
The first: Par-4, 407. Hitting from a high tee, you should enjoy this view before the day’s opening drive over the Ammonoosuc River. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 06/18/2021
Six: par-5, 523: The first-rate par-five plays straightaway, but be aware of the angular fashion by which its bunkers are configured. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 06/18/2021
Eleventh: par-5, 542. A dandy of a par-five. The vintage hotel adds to a pleasant backdrop. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 06/18/2021
The thirteenth, a par-4 of 411. Maybe the most sophisticated hole on the course, it puts up strong scoring resistance. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 06/18/2021
14: Merely a 242-yard, stupendous par-three to a reverse-Redan, wildly sloping green--preceded by a modest strip of fairway. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 06/18/2021
18: Playing over the river, this 434-yard closer features a huge greenside bunker, nearly invisible from this view. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 06/18/2021
This course is great for golfers at all levels.
The most spectacular, close up views of the White Mountains' Presidential Range from every hole, the Mount Washington course is a must for golfers at all levels of the game. The layouts provide a fair and challenging experience for low and high handicappers alike, and the conditions are superior to all of the northern New England courses I have played. Although somewhat remote, the Mount Washington course is well worth the drive even for just a day trip, and the off course amenities make any visit a special occasion.
Winning in the White Mountains
Well worth the drive to northern NH! The course is surrounded by mountains on all sides, including towering Mt. Washington to the northeast. All holes have mountain views and many holes have historic hotel views. Course is in great condition this summer with 17/18 greens in pristine conditions and nearly every fairway lush and green. Plenty of fescue narrowing the long fairways. Cross between a links and a typical American course. Classic Ross design with elevated greens and fairway bunkering. Fair challenge! Staff was friendly and gave us comp. range balls. Check out layout on 18 before ripping a wood. There is a short layup before a river crossing!
A Decent Course Still Recovering From Bad Weather
Proper communication between a course and a player can have a huge impact on the player's perception of the course. I found this to be particularly true when I visited Bretton Woods Golf Course at Mount Washington for the first time recently. Though I am a New Hampshire native, I live in a different part of the country now and so was completely unaware that northern New Hampshire had been dealt a particularly wet and difficult spring for golf course maintenance crews.
So when I showed up and began playing the course, I was taken aback by the various soggy areas in the fairways, the patchy grass on the greens and the general shagginess all around. For a course that charges around $100 on the weekends, I expected a lot better conditions. It wasn't until the 13th hole that a maintenance worker happened to mention that the clear skies and warm temperatures of that day were the first he'd witnessed in months. Suddenly my expectations were corrected and my evaluation of the course altered, just by the knowledge of what this course and many others are having to deal with.
Wet and shaggy conditions aside I found the layout here to be pretty underwhelming. Yes, there are a few holes with a fantastic view of Mt. Washington and of the famous Omni hotel. By the course itself is pretty flat for the mountain setting and the Donald Ross architecture of the course (like many of his others) doesn't stir my soul as it does for others. Classic design, yes. Exhilarating design, no.
Even with better conditions, I would much rather spend my money on Owl's Nest in Thornton for White Mountain golf. It's the same price or less and far more dynamic.
Favorite course in NH
I played the course twice over my say at the hotel. The course has the best views of the hotel and Mt. Washington . They held a NH qualifier the week before, so the course was in great shape. Staff is extremely friendly and helpful. The course also has a great driving range and practice area to warm up. I would highly recommend playing the 18 hole course on the property.
Beautiful setting, 360 degree captivating views
We played Mount Washington early in the season (very early) and what was particularly impressive to me was the conditioning of the course. I had read in several reviews how well maintained this track was; however, playing there in the first couple weeks after the heaviest snowpack in ages finally melted away, my expectations were pretty low. Much to my surprise, the course really looked terrific. Yes there were some patches that were still under the spell of the winter, but even there you could see the meticulous care the course is given by its crew. I can’t imagine how stunning this course must be in full bloom.
The golf is good as well. Between the striking lodge and the omni-present forested mountain backdrop, there simply isn’t a bad view or vantage point on this course. Perhaps because of this, many of the holes play fairly straightforward without a lot of bend or hazards in play (although be careful on #9 there is water running through the fairway that you can’t really see from the tee boxes… I know because I was absolutely shocked when my – I thought – really nice tee shot created a splash in the middle of the fairway!). The first hole plays over a briskly running creek for your tee shot, and 18 comes back across the same creek (it runs in front of the green). Number 14 is a long par 3 over a bit of a canyon that can give you a little pause as well, but other than those holes nothing is overly daunting.
This should not be confused as me saying it plays easy, however. While certainly playable for all skill levels, Mount Washington is well constructed to provide challenge as well. There is not, for example, an overabundance of bunkers, but they are placed very well. Most of them are not the round’ish sand traps we are used to seeing float along the sides of fairways either; they tend to be fingers extending into the landing areas. Many a shot, that was in no way destined for the rough, or even miss-hit, could easily find its way into these fairway beaches.
Further, while the course isn’t overly long (6400 yards from the blues where I played), the par three’s will test your game. The shortest of them is 186 and the go as long as 204 (the afore mentioned 14th, playing over the ravine). The rest of the holes are on the shorter side, with the longest par 5 at 522 and only one par 4 as much as 400 yards. The rating of 70.3 and slope of 122 feel just about right as this course is challenging enough to make you feel like you played; but still rather scorable if you manage the par 3’s well.
The staff we met were more than delightful and – quite frankly – we had to pull ourselves away from a couple of conversations (there’s a great story about striking a submarine with a golf ball to be heard at this course) in order to keep out schedule and get to the next state on time. We felt very welcomed and really enjoyed this aspect of our visit as much as anywhere else we played.
Another aspect of the outing that could have been fun (but we ran out of time) would have been sitting on the back patio of the clubhouse, which is right off the 18th green, and watching other groups play into and through the hole. It seems like a fantastic way to cap off a morning round and I wish we had found the time to do so.
If you get the chance, I’d absolutely get up to New Hampshire and get a round in.
Spectacular
This course is in immaculate condition. The tee boxes, fairways and greens were in better shape than TPC Boston. There are a lot of fairway bunkers that will challenge your tee shot and keep the average golfer honest. The course is in the valley of mountains and has spectacular views, especially during foliage season. Next time I'm in NH I will be returning to play this course.
Perfect day of golf
This is a beautiful course in outstanding conditions. It is challenging, but not overwhelming for a recreational golfer. Beautiful views of the White Mountains and the Mt. Washington Hotel. Staff is friendly & helpful. Can't wait to go back!
Great Donald Ross lay out
Excellent course--loved the lay out and the challenges. Had a blue bird day with spectacular views of Mount Washington. The greens were punched after Labor Day, so they were not in top shape. Maybe by next week they will be back up to par. The greens did not diminish my enthusiasm for the course!
Much improved form last visit
The course was in much better shape than the last time we played it. It was much more enjoyable to play.
Fantastic setting for a golf course
Excellent day on a golf course. Our first experience was a warm welcome by the staff . Our afternoon started with a great lunch at the clubhouse grill and a grand view of the mountains. We played as a twosome and found the course in great shape and the greens rolling comfortably fast and true. We found the fairways generous and well maintained although your were penalized with an errant shot in the rough. The challenge during the day was keeping the approach shots on the greens. The greens designed sloping off the edges so any approach shot off line tended to roll off the greens. When our shots were online the greens were receptive. The pace of play was perfect for the two us, and the sum the day was a great experience
Breathtaking Views
This was the second time my husband and I played this course. Every hole has a spectacular view of the mountains and many holes have a view of the Omni Mt Washington Resort. The course is challenging for players of all skill levels.This is a must do for any golfer vacationing in the area. Don't forget to stop in at the hotel for a drink after your round. There's a beautiful wrap around porch where you can enjoy a drink and lunch or dinner while enjoying the mountain views.
Pristine golf course
What a wonderful venue for a golf course!
My son and I played 18 holes on the Mountain golf course in 4 hours and enjoyed every minute we were out there. The blue tees (6400 yards) were manageable for this 10 handicapper and I look forward to getting back up here again in Sept/October.
The staff here was also very cordial and helpful from the time we arrived for our 1:30 tee time until our departure later that afternoon. This is a MUST PLAY golf course if you are in the area.
Magic in the Mountains
From the staff to the grille and amazing views this course has it all right.
After enjoying a pre-round lunch we return to our carts to find them completely set up with water, towels, and the best touch our best golf balls freshly cleaned and waiting on the appropriate side of the cart.
The layout and views were fantastic. What a day.
GREAT CONDITION,
Course is in great shape tee to green.No regrets ..
Great complement to Mount Washington Course
If you come to the Omni Mount Washington Resort, be sure to play this course as well as the Donald Ross-designed Mount Washington Course. It's actually older than the Ross Course and has plenty of character. Plus, it's a little more challenging than you might think. With great views and some interesting holes, it's also very family friendly with a second set of 8-inch hole on each green for beginners.
Resort golf at it's best
Omni bought the Mt Washington/Bretton Woods complex several years ago, and have done a remarkable job of restoring this great hotel to its intended glory. Love the Mt Washington course, but opted to play Mt Pleasant this time. Shot placement a must, and undulating greens are tough to read. Surrounded by the White Mnts, the views are great. I play there once or twice a year, and always have a great time.
If this is typical for Donald Ross, then he's a bit overrated...
This is a course that is supposed to be steeped in history. It has a beautiful setting in the shadow of the White Mountains and overlooked by a stunning hotel. The tees and greens are very good but there are some issues with conditioning in areas on some fairways, possibly due to heavy rain. The layout is okay; there are a few impressive holes (1, 14 and 18) but it is a bit bland otherwise. I know the essence of Donald Ross courses are the green complexes but I was left a bit underwhelmed by this example of his work.
One of My Favorite in NH!
The course is in excellent condition. From tee to green. Try to stay on the fairways, the rough can be a challenge. The mild winter of 2015-2016 has been a blessing to the courses in NH and well worth waiting for. GolfNow has incredible green fee deals for this course.
Must Play
I've been playing this course for 10 years plus. The course is in the best condition I have ever seen it in.
This is a challenging Donald Ross design that is just perfect right now. If your a low handicap go for the black tees. If your a 14 or higher stick to the white tees especially if the wind blows.
I'm s 14 handicap, the wind was up and I shot an 89 from the blue tees (6,600 yds.). Should have stayed with the whites. That greens were really pure and roll the way they look.
A GREAT TAKE. thank you to the ground crews and the greens keeper.