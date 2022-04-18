Santa Claran Hotel & Casino

When you arrive, the rustic style of the clubhouse and restaurant set the tone; this course has a minimalist approach with all the right elements, and no added fluff.

I got treated to amazing conditions considering it was still pre-season; if not for the yellow grass color and snowy mountains in the background giving it away, you couldn't really tell. Even the greens, while not fast yet, rolled nice and true.

All of the staff went above and beyond to make sure we had a good time, and the course itself did not disappoint, with gorgeous views all around, and interesting, varied hole designs.

There are some blind shots, but you usually know well enough where to go, and there is more room to miss than you might think at first glance; I had no problem finding balls that I thought may have been lost left or right. I also love that none of the holes or views are spoiled by houses; it's all golf and nature around you.

The biggest challenge comes from the par 3s, all of which are beautiful and quite long. The shortest club I hit on them was a 5 iron. Then again, if you're not used to play in this area, you might find, like I did a few times, that your clubs fly farther than expected due to the high (7000+ feet) elevation location.

All in all, a splendid experience, I can only imagine how great the course is in summer conditions. Thank you to all the staff at Black Mesa!