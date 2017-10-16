Otesaga Resort Hotel
About Otesaga Resort HotelThe Otesaga Resort Hotel is a lakeside retreat in the heart of Cooperstown, the charming village home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Its calling card for golfers is the Leatherstocking Golf Course, a historic design that finishes gloriously along the lake. An outdoor pool, two tennis courts and the Hawkeye Spa are part of its many amenities. Guests can rent a canoe, paddleboard or rowboat to go fishing on the lake. Complimentary valet parking and afternoon cookies and tea proves the resort is all about service. The Fire Bar, a large outdoor firepit, serves as a gathering spot before or after dining at one of several restaurants and bars. Downtown Cooperstown's baseball card and memorabilia stores are just a short bike ride or walk away.
Golf courses at Otesaga Resort Hotel
Cooperstown, New YorkPublic/Resort4.705882352911
Images from Otesaga Resort Hotel
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
No. 18 Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 10/30/2019
Johnny Bench plaque Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 10/30/2019
6th tee overlooking the 18th Photo submitted by Pizazz84 on 10/16/2017
11th overlooking the lake Photo submitted by Pizazz84 on 10/16/2017
16th Photo submitted by Pizazz84 on 10/16/2017
18th looking at the fairway Photo submitted by Pizazz84 on 10/16/2017
Fun course, some tee boxes being worked on
I was up near Cooperstown for vacation and was looking to get in a round of golf. Enter Leatherstocking! The course itself is in good shape and is well designed. Wasn't busy at all and the final 3 holes are a real treat. Only drawback is that they are working on several of the tee boxes, so golfers would generally tee off alongside the box or further up on the forward tees. The island tee box on 18 is certainly one of the most unique features I have seen on a golf course!
Highly overrated
Not quite sure how this course is so grossly overrated.
There are some beautiful views; I came to be challenged and wasn’t.
Conditions were good not great.
Pace of play not good.
This course is for hobbyists and not low handicaps.
Go play Seven Oaks.
Never again.
A must Play
this was my first time playing Leatherstocking, and people I know had talked it up pretty big, so my expectations were pretty high. and the course met or exceeded all my expectations. We played on a very cold and Windy Fall day, but the course was picturesque and very fun to play. I will go back for sure.
A course worthy of a golf hall of fame
I came for the baseball hall of fame and came away just as impressed with Leatherstocking, a classic as quirky and interesting as it gets.
With the exception of the short par-5 14th (462 yards), the 6,400-yard course seems to play longer and tougher. Greens like 2, 7 and 9 erupt skyward, playing all uphill. All four of the fairways across the road are like riding a ski ramp, up or down or tilted.
The brutal 17th (all carry over water from 182 yards) and the island tee box on no. 18 in the middle of the lake end the round in style. After golf, dine on the patio of the elegant hotel. Such a great experience from start to finish.
Interesting layout
Fun course to play. There are a few spots that you are not sure where to aim the first time you play. The 18th is an "island" tee box, so water is an issue.
A must play course
The first 8 holes are what I call the "valley section". A few hole with elevation changes but pretty straight forward. The next 4 are the "mountain section". Major elevation changes and side hill lies. Many great views from the mountain side section. I believe the 12th drops down farther than it is long. I love that par 3. Then you come down off the mountain and do three holes in the valley again. Then the fun part. The 16th through the 18th are what I call the "water section". Great water holes especially the 18th where you tee off from an island tee box out in the lake. A very challenging par 5 where you hit onto the fairway from the side so you have to know how far you can hit to clear the water but not too far to hit through the fairway. I'm from the Albany, NY area and this course is about an hour ride for me but it's my favorite course in upstate NY. Must play it at least once. I play it every year at least once.
Amazing
I am a member I love it so much and the PGA pro is super Nice
Great lakeside golf
Great scenic course. Number 2 has a nice elevated green, but the holes start to get good on number six. When on the sixth tee you can see lake Otsego and the 18th fairway which from the back tees looks like where you have to hit, but you actually have to hit over the trees slightly to the right. The whole back nine is very good. 14-18 are made for scoring; although good driving is needed.
Well worth the stop when visiting the baseball hall of fame
If you are making a visit to Cooperstown for the baseball hall of fame and enjoy golf, this course is well worth playing. Not the hardest course, which makes it good for all levels of golfers, but not a pushover either. Playing it for the first time, there are a couple holes that are hard to visualize where to hit your tee ball. Proper reading of the greens can be challenging.
