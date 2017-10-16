Otesaga Resort Hotel

The first 8 holes are what I call the "valley section". A few hole with elevation changes but pretty straight forward. The next 4 are the "mountain section". Major elevation changes and side hill lies. Many great views from the mountain side section. I believe the 12th drops down farther than it is long. I love that par 3. Then you come down off the mountain and do three holes in the valley again. Then the fun part. The 16th through the 18th are what I call the "water section". Great water holes especially the 18th where you tee off from an island tee box out in the lake. A very challenging par 5 where you hit onto the fairway from the side so you have to know how far you can hit to clear the water but not too far to hit through the fairway. I'm from the Albany, NY area and this course is about an hour ride for me but it's my favorite course in upstate NY. Must play it at least once. I play it every year at least once.