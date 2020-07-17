Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort
About Harrah’s Cherokee Casino ResortHarrah's Cherokee Casino Resort is located in Western North Carolina roughly a 45-minute drive from the city of Asheville. It is a partner property of Sequoyah National, a Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed championship golf club located 3.5 miles away and offers preferred access to hotel guests. The hotel features over 1,100 guest rooms and suites in a 21-story tower. Harrah's has a 150,000-square-foot casino with live table games, a sportsbook and is open 24/7. There are eleven dining and bar concepts on property from casual to fine dining.
Fantastic experience
The scenery is spectacular and It didn’t seem to matter how well I played or not. The layout is honest with everything in front of you. A little tough for a first timer to pick the right club and/or line from all those elevated tees. Course was in tiptop shape from tee to green. I can’t wait to play it again! .
Beautiful Mountain Course!
A must play if you're in Western NC mountains. Played in 3 hours in the afternoon.
Golf on 6/17
Fantastic course. The staff members I met were awesome and very friendly. The layout was very enjoyable and challenging. The fairway spongy grass was a different experience for me and very nice to hit from. The greens were fun to putt on and read. Unfortunately there were a lot of ball marks and unraked bunkers from the inexperienced/ inconsiderate golfers in front of me. The views were amazing. This course reminded me of my favorites from central and northern VA but far better. I will be playing this course every time we return for sure!
Great Staff made for great first impression
Very friendly staff got the morning off to a great start. Se wasn’t busy so I went out as a single. Front nine was a good mix of warm up for a few holes and then some more fun/challenging without killing the score card right out fo the gate. 10 & 11 take all that confidence back tho. Some of the craziest cart paths I’ve ever been up/down
Overall conditions were fair looks like some re-sod and new drainage had been cut in and didn’t take (possibly due to the season) and the tee boxes were all sanded pretty heavily.
With perfect conditions I would think the average $90-100 price tag is justified. I paid $60 on a Hot Deal and I think with the current conditions that’s even a little high.
Hopefully conditions improve for summer time.. would definitely play again and recommend.
The course is in fine condition and is truly beautiful
It was raining all day.. I tried to contact you all to cancel the. Round. The course was very wet and highly which made it difficult to walk up the hills. For your ball.
Excellent Mountain Layout But Average Condition
We expected quality condition with all the hype about their bunkers, fairways and green repair & grass replacement. Most of the tee area were hard as rock, the fairways were all patchy and greens were bumpy. It looks like they have changed the management team and managed the operation locally.
Once was enough
Greatly overpriced. Decent course in pretty good condition. A lot of sidehill/downhill/uphill lies. Not a lot of fun, really. Did I mention it was greatly overpriced?
Great layout horrible greens
Course has a great layout but when we checked in no one let us know that they just punched the greens and sanded them. Overpriced for those conditions
SLOW & Lots of Room for Improvement
Played Saturday and extremely disappointed with the overall experience.
The Bad-
1. Pace of Play - Beyond brutal. No one on course monitoring this at all. Not once did we see a ranger on anything. We were at the 4 Hour mark standing on the 14th tee box... Talking to the guys behind us(as we had plenty of opportunities to do this) pace of play is an ongoing issue here.
2. Lots of ground under repair- 12 fairway entire thing has been sodded. Several of the tee boxes were newly sodded also. Had a former course super with us and he said alot of the tee boxes wont take this tear because zoysia sod is a warm weather grass and it wont be warm enough for most of that to establish.
The Good-
1. Layout- The course has ALOT of potential to be great! Very fair test of golf. Hit the ball well, you can score, but if you are off, that course can grab you.
2. Greens- Rolled true. Greens were in really good shape. Practice greens rolled the same as the course which is very important to me.
3. People- Staff was extremely friendly.
The So-SO-
Driving Range- Only allowed to hit irons as a short range. Better than nothing, but would be nice to hit a driver or two, especially since #1 is a Par 5.
OVERALL- The pace of play is just too hard for me to overcome. Rounds lasting over 5 hours are painful, no matter how well you are playing, and I broke 80 Saturday! I really do think this course has a lot of potential to be great.
Disappointed
I played this course several times in 2018 and was impressed every time I played. If I had been told that the course was under renovation, I would not have made the reservation. They should close the course until it is ready to be played. It was a beautiful day, but the course conditions were terrible based on my previous experiences. Shame on Teeoff.com for charging what they did knowing the current conditions.
Avoid until they finish construction
Terrible experience, their website said hole 11 is closed, when we got to the clubhouse Earl told me that they had 12-15 closed, claimed it was on GolfNow, it wasn't stated anywhere.
Decided to play anyway as the course has a very unique layout and looked to be in decent shape, was not worth the money as they did not care about pace of play at all! Spent three hours to play 9 holes of golf and left, the clubhouse was locked at 5 pm so we could not even talk to anyone about it.
Bottom-line = Course is under construction, staff was unfriendly, pace was the worst i've ever seen.
They have a very cool location and most holes seemed in good shape but we couldn't play many of them, also no turn, no drink cart, so once you embark on your 6 hour round of golf you better have everything you need.