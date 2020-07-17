Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

Very friendly staff got the morning off to a great start. Se wasn’t busy so I went out as a single. Front nine was a good mix of warm up for a few holes and then some more fun/challenging without killing the score card right out fo the gate. 10 & 11 take all that confidence back tho. Some of the craziest cart paths I’ve ever been up/down

Overall conditions were fair looks like some re-sod and new drainage had been cut in and didn’t take (possibly due to the season) and the tee boxes were all sanded pretty heavily.

With perfect conditions I would think the average $90-100 price tag is justified. I paid $60 on a Hot Deal and I think with the current conditions that’s even a little high.

Hopefully conditions improve for summer time.. would definitely play again and recommend.