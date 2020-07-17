Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / North Carolina Golf Resorts

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

777 Casino Dr. , Cherokee, North Carolina 28719, US
(828) 497-7777
Location Map

About Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort is located in Western North Carolina roughly a 45-minute drive from the city of Asheville. It is a partner property of Sequoyah National, a Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed championship golf club located 3.5 miles away and offers preferred access to hotel guests. The hotel features over 1,100 guest rooms and suites in a 21-story tower. Harrah's has a 150,000-square-foot casino with live table games, a sportsbook and is open 24/7. There are eleven dining and bar concepts on property from casual to fine dining.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened1997
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor, Adults Only
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

Reviews

3.9
146 Reviews (146)

Reviewer Photos

Sequoyah National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
etmorga
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Fantastic experience

The scenery is spectacular and It didn’t seem to matter how well I played or not. The layout is honest with everything in front of you. A little tough for a first timer to pick the right club and/or line from all those elevated tees. Course was in tiptop shape from tee to green. I can’t wait to play it again! .

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Sequoyah National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u086910091
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Beautiful Mountain Course!

A must play if you're in Western NC mountains. Played in 3 hours in the afternoon.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Sequoyah National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u3838967
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Sequoyah National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000005102214
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Golf on 6/17

Fantastic course. The staff members I met were awesome and very friendly. The layout was very enjoyable and challenging. The fairway spongy grass was a different experience for me and very nice to hit from. The greens were fun to putt on and read. Unfortunately there were a lot of ball marks and unraked bunkers from the inexperienced/ inconsiderate golfers in front of me. The views were amazing. This course reminded me of my favorites from central and northern VA but far better. I will be playing this course every time we return for sure!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sequoyah National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Blake19
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Sequoyah National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
GKastelic
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sequoyah National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u7356025
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great Staff made for great first impression

Very friendly staff got the morning off to a great start. Se wasn’t busy so I went out as a single. Front nine was a good mix of warm up for a few holes and then some more fun/challenging without killing the score card right out fo the gate. 10 & 11 take all that confidence back tho. Some of the craziest cart paths I’ve ever been up/down

Overall conditions were fair looks like some re-sod and new drainage had been cut in and didn’t take (possibly due to the season) and the tee boxes were all sanded pretty heavily.

With perfect conditions I would think the average $90-100 price tag is justified. I paid $60 on a Hot Deal and I think with the current conditions that’s even a little high.

Hopefully conditions improve for summer time.. would definitely play again and recommend.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Sequoyah National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Sadobbyn
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

The course is in fine condition and is truly beautiful

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Sequoyah National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
kappap
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

It was raining all day.. I tried to contact you all to cancel the. Round. The course was very wet and highly which made it difficult to walk up the hills. For your ball.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Sequoyah National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u7439346
Played On
Reviews 28
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Excellent Mountain Layout But Average Condition

We expected quality condition with all the hype about their bunkers, fairways and green repair & grass replacement. Most of the tee area were hard as rock, the fairways were all patchy and greens were bumpy. It looks like they have changed the management team and managed the operation locally.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Sequoyah National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Kevin3143128
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Once was enough

Greatly overpriced. Decent course in pretty good condition. A lot of sidehill/downhill/uphill lies. Not a lot of fun, really. Did I mention it was greatly overpriced?

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Fair
Pace Average
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Sequoyah National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
dlott29909
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great layout horrible greens

Course has a great layout but when we checked in no one let us know that they just punched the greens and sanded them. Overpriced for those conditions

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Poor
Sequoyah National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314161071261
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Sequoyah National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
mikegalati
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Sequoyah National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
sloanhuffman
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sequoyah National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314161071261
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Sequoyah National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u250425374
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Sequoyah National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Bencoggins
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

SLOW & Lots of Room for Improvement

Played Saturday and extremely disappointed with the overall experience.

The Bad-
1. Pace of Play - Beyond brutal. No one on course monitoring this at all. Not once did we see a ranger on anything. We were at the 4 Hour mark standing on the 14th tee box... Talking to the guys behind us(as we had plenty of opportunities to do this) pace of play is an ongoing issue here.

2. Lots of ground under repair- 12 fairway entire thing has been sodded. Several of the tee boxes were newly sodded also. Had a former course super with us and he said alot of the tee boxes wont take this tear because zoysia sod is a warm weather grass and it wont be warm enough for most of that to establish.

The Good-
1. Layout- The course has ALOT of potential to be great! Very fair test of golf. Hit the ball well, you can score, but if you are off, that course can grab you.

2. Greens- Rolled true. Greens were in really good shape. Practice greens rolled the same as the course which is very important to me.

3. People- Staff was extremely friendly.

The So-SO-
Driving Range- Only allowed to hit irons as a short range. Better than nothing, but would be nice to hit a driver or two, especially since #1 is a Par 5.

OVERALL- The pace of play is just too hard for me to overcome. Rounds lasting over 5 hours are painful, no matter how well you are playing, and I broke 80 Saturday! I really do think this course has a lot of potential to be great.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Sequoyah National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
65Stingray
Played On
Reviews 19
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Previously Played

Disappointed

I played this course several times in 2018 and was impressed every time I played. If I had been told that the course was under renovation, I would not have made the reservation. They should close the course until it is ready to be played. It was a beautiful day, but the course conditions were terrible based on my previous experiences. Shame on Teeoff.com for charging what they did knowing the current conditions.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Sequoyah National Golf Club
Default User Avatar
bheil38
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
1.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Avoid until they finish construction

Terrible experience, their website said hole 11 is closed, when we got to the clubhouse Earl told me that they had 12-15 closed, claimed it was on GolfNow, it wasn't stated anywhere.
Decided to play anyway as the course has a very unique layout and looked to be in decent shape, was not worth the money as they did not care about pace of play at all! Spent three hours to play 9 holes of golf and left, the clubhouse was locked at 5 pm so we could not even talk to anyone about it.
Bottom-line = Course is under construction, staff was unfriendly, pace was the worst i've ever seen.

They have a very cool location and most holes seemed in good shape but we couldn't play many of them, also no turn, no drink cart, so once you embark on your 6 hour round of golf you better have everything you need.

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Poor
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
