Maggie Valley Club and Resort
About Maggie Valley Club and ResortMaggie Valley Club and Resort is located in western North Carolina near Asheville and set between the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains. This semi-private club features onsite guest suites, as well as 2- and 3-bedroom condominiums with fully equipped kitchens and private balconies for stay and play golf packages. Onsite dining is found at the Pin High Bar & Grille in the main clubhouse. The golf course opened in 1961 and plays to 6,466 yards from the back tees.
Maggie valley
Beautiful course. Some of the best grass I have seen. Hard to figure out the course layout. Layout is not on scorecard or on signs at each tee. Good luck finding the flag on some holes
Beautiful golf layout
Outstanding golf course layout, challenging, great condition of fairways, tee areas & greens. Lots of elevation changes on the back nine holes.
Course is extremely well maintained by the staff, which was outstanding in assistance.
Enjoyed the "PIn High" grille entrees and high level of server table service!
Great course
Generally very well maintained and great scenery. Though, some holes are very difficult to hudge how to play for the first visit player like me. Luckily, we are joined with another couple who kindly guide us. We have very satisfying day of golf. Restaurant is cozy and the staff members are very professional and kind. Love them.
I want my Maggie
Front nine was flat but challenging . Back nine was hilly and more challenging. Great course.
Great experience
Course was in excellent shape. Challenging and fair at the same time. Most greens are huge… so the fun can begin when you start putting. Really nice views on the back none.
Aerated greens.
We enjoyed our round of golf except for the large holes on every green as they had just been Aerated /punched. Otherwise, the course conditions were good.