Maggie Valley Club and Resort

1819 Country Club Dr., Maggie Valley, North Carolina 28751, US
(828) 926-6013
About Maggie Valley Club and Resort

Maggie Valley Club and Resort is located in western North Carolina near Asheville and set between the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains. This semi-private club features onsite guest suites, as well as 2- and 3-bedroom condominiums with fully equipped kitchens and private balconies for stay and play golf packages. Onsite dining is found at the Pin High Bar & Grille in the main clubhouse. The golf course opened in 1961 and plays to 6,466 yards from the back tees.

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1961
Number of UnitsLess than 100

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Golf Packages for Maggie Valley Club and Resort
Maggie Valley
Experience Maggie Valley Package
FROM $227 (USD)
ASHEVILLE, NC | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations and 1 round of golf at Maggie Valley Club & Resort.

Golf courses at Maggie Valley Club and Resort

4.4
391 Reviews (391)

Maggie Valley Resort & Country Club
u314162265889
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Maggie Valley Resort & Country Club
u239111133
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Maggie valley

Beautiful course. Some of the best grass I have seen. Hard to figure out the course layout. Layout is not on scorecard or on signs at each tee. Good luck finding the flag on some holes

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Maggie Valley Resort & Country Club
CarolinaCavalier
5.0
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Maggie Valley Resort & Country Club
Sw609dOFBvh9g7wB4932
5.0
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Maggie Valley Resort & Country Club
doug9337334
4.0
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Maggie Valley Resort & Country Club
o0OTYet1sTo7yMIMLgl7
5.0
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Amenities Good
Maggie Valley Resort & Country Club
Fkerze70
5.0
Perfect weather
Used cart

Beautiful golf layout

Outstanding golf course layout, challenging, great condition of fairways, tee areas & greens. Lots of elevation changes on the back nine holes.
Course is extremely well maintained by the staff, which was outstanding in assistance.
Enjoyed the "PIn High" grille entrees and high level of server table service!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Maggie Valley Resort & Country Club
u451773975
5.0
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Maggie Valley Resort & Country Club
u733793943
5.0
Great course

Generally very well maintained and great scenery. Though, some holes are very difficult to hudge how to play for the first visit player like me. Luckily, we are joined with another couple who kindly guide us. We have very satisfying day of golf. Restaurant is cozy and the staff members are very professional and kind. Love them.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Maggie Valley Resort & Country Club
Sinbd4
5.0
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Maggie Valley Resort & Country Club
jasonperkins
5.0
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Maggie Valley Resort & Country Club
rodbell
5.0
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Maggie Valley Resort & Country Club
u000007362353
5.0
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Maggie Valley Resort & Country Club
wilmamyers
5.0
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Maggie Valley Resort & Country Club
u314162892351
4.0
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Maggie Valley Resort & Country Club
comanchee1
4.0
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Maggie Valley Resort & Country Club
jphart55
5.0
I want my Maggie

Front nine was flat but challenging . Back nine was hilly and more challenging. Great course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Maggie Valley Resort & Country Club
u314164403456
5.0
Great experience

Course was in excellent shape. Challenging and fair at the same time. Most greens are huge… so the fun can begin when you start putting. Really nice views on the back none.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Maggie Valley Resort & Country Club
djdgolfer88
4.0
Perfect weather
Used cart

Aerated greens.

We enjoyed our round of golf except for the large holes on every green as they had just been Aerated /punched. Otherwise, the course conditions were good.

Conditions Fair
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Maggie Valley Resort & Country Club
jamesnfloyd
5.0
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
