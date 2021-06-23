Smoky Mountain Country Club
About Smoky Mountain Country ClubThe Smoky Mountain Country Club offers two- and three-bedroom luxury condos and three-bedroom rental homes for a stay and play in the mountains of western North Carolina. All club amenities are available to guests - a heated pool, two lighted tennis courts, fitness room, locker rooms, dry sauna and the Persimmon Grille. The 6,100-yard course by Thomas Walker showcases more than 400 feet of elevation change.
Sometimes hard to follow
Good course. Towering Tee shots! Next hole, and how to get to it, sometimes, needs to be clearly, and plentifully, marked.
Inexpensive but poor
Tee boxes, fairways, greens in rough shape. Steep dangerous paths. Several blind holes.
Good layout on back nine
Played in the winter so course was dormant. Four holes closed due to frost. Tee boxes need grass. Need to come back in season to play again.
Fun golf
Small layout some very reachable par 4s and 5s. Some very fun cliff diver holes too! Great scenery.
Fantastic Golf Course
What a fun play to play! It was a bit wet from the two days of rain but the greens were great and fast! Staff was very helpful and polite. Very interesting holes with blind shots.
Lots of surprises
My wife and I played this course...we have played all over the country and this is by far the hilliest course with many blind and unusual holes. My wife plays for fun and scenery, at which this course excels. I am a “serious “ golfer ( 6 handicap)...so I had to put on my whatever happens hat and just have fun. Super friendly staff and players, relaxed course and surprises on virtually every hole...even the Disney land like rides on the cart paths were challenging and fun. Course conditions that day were not good....but if you go here expecting lush fairways and true greens change your perspective. It was a challenge. Had a fun round and would play it again just to know what I was in for.
Lots of waiting
Get ready to to wait, whether for a cart or another group in front of you
We had a blast
I took a group of 6 ladies from Atlanta up to the mountains to play a course near my cabin. We discovered Smokey Mountain and played it two days in a row. It was a unique course and we really enjoyed a few of the drop off holes. The staff was extremely friendly and helpful. We met a lot of people because the course gets backed up in a couple spots. Make sure you play early (before 11:30) as we had trouble getting carts the second day and teed off about an hour plus after our scheduled tee time. I would highly recommend a visit.
Beautiful views
The only complaint was the tee boxes. Some were in really bad shape. Overall we loved the course and will go back. There was trash here and there which upset me. I can't understand why people will throw a beer can in the woods. Just leave it in your cart or put in the trash cans that they provide!
Scenic Eye candy course
This is my first true mountain course. Most of the holes play up or down a hill. This course has some lifetime memories on several holes. Number 5, I'll never ever forget. several par 3's off the edge! I lost my stomach watch the ball fly up, out and over then down, down, down. you must stay in the fairway on most holes makes it challenging. I ended up with an 81 and found it much shorter than the 6100 Black tees. I guess since a 175yrd down hill shot was only an 8 iron. beautiful course, they do need a tee box sign on 18, to make sure you're going the right way. I ended up going from 11 to 18, but got to play 18 twice! ask the course for a guide. first time players this is a MUST have!
What a view!
The front nine was cart path only due to a lot of rain. I would give the whole corse a 5 if the front 9 was not so wet. Challenging layout, with many views to take your mind off any bad shots you may make. I am planning to make another trip in the spring.