Smoky Mountain Country Club

My wife and I played this course...we have played all over the country and this is by far the hilliest course with many blind and unusual holes. My wife plays for fun and scenery, at which this course excels. I am a “serious “ golfer ( 6 handicap)...so I had to put on my whatever happens hat and just have fun. Super friendly staff and players, relaxed course and surprises on virtually every hole...even the Disney land like rides on the cart paths were challenging and fun. Course conditions that day were not good....but if you go here expecting lush fairways and true greens change your perspective. It was a challenge. Had a fun round and would play it again just to know what I was in for.