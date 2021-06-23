Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / North Carolina Golf Resorts

Smoky Mountain Country Club

View from the 1st green at Smoky Mountain Country Club.
1300 Conleys Creek Rd, Whittier, North Carolina 28789, US
(828) 497-7622
About Smoky Mountain Country Club

The Smoky Mountain Country Club offers two- and three-bedroom luxury condos and three-bedroom rental homes for a stay and play in the mountains of western North Carolina. All club amenities are available to guests - a heated pool, two lighted tennis courts, fitness room, locker rooms, dry sauna and the Persimmon Grille. The 6,100-yard course by Thomas Walker showcases more than 400 feet of elevation change.

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★
Acres355
Year Opened1995
Number of UnitsLess than 100

RestaurantsCasual
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

4.0
75 Reviews (75)

Smoky Mountain Country Club
Default User Avatar
u000005012290
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Smoky Mountain Country Club
Default User Avatar
u5714087
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Smoky Mountain Country Club
Default User Avatar
u143027903
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Wet weather
Used cart

Sometimes hard to follow

Good course. Towering Tee shots! Next hole, and how to get to it, sometimes, needs to be clearly, and plentifully, marked.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Smoky Mountain Country Club
Default User Avatar
u3398163
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Fair
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Smoky Mountain Country Club
Default User Avatar
u101770091
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Smoky Mountain Country Club
Default User Avatar
u030780020
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Inexpensive but poor

Tee boxes, fairways, greens in rough shape. Steep dangerous paths. Several blind holes.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Fair
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Smoky Mountain Country Club
Default User Avatar
TOTO32600
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Smoky Mountain Country Club
Default User Avatar
TOTO32600
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Smoky Mountain Country Club
Default User Avatar
u314159306439
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Good layout on back nine

Played in the winter so course was dormant. Four holes closed due to frost. Tee boxes need grass. Need to come back in season to play again.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Smoky Mountain Country Club
Default User Avatar
u000004920718
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Fun golf

Small layout some very reachable par 4s and 5s. Some very fun cliff diver holes too! Great scenery.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Smoky Mountain Country Club
Default User Avatar
coachrhinoFHS
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Fantastic Golf Course

What a fun play to play! It was a bit wet from the two days of rain but the greens were great and fast! Staff was very helpful and polite. Very interesting holes with blind shots.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Smoky Mountain Country Club
Default User Avatar
sh21718
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Smoky Mountain Country Club
Default User Avatar
Greg2832239
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Lots of surprises

My wife and I played this course...we have played all over the country and this is by far the hilliest course with many blind and unusual holes. My wife plays for fun and scenery, at which this course excels. I am a “serious “ golfer ( 6 handicap)...so I had to put on my whatever happens hat and just have fun. Super friendly staff and players, relaxed course and surprises on virtually every hole...even the Disney land like rides on the cart paths were challenging and fun. Course conditions that day were not good....but if you go here expecting lush fairways and true greens change your perspective. It was a challenge. Had a fun round and would play it again just to know what I was in for.

Conditions Fair
Value Good
Layout Fair
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Smoky Mountain Country Club
Default User Avatar
u314160164630
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Smoky Mountain Country Club
Default User Avatar
ishyfe
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Previously Played

Lots of waiting

Get ready to to wait, whether for a cart or another group in front of you

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Smoky Mountain Country Club
Default User Avatar
ivYJs4oEpipHKuqqEEy3
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

We had a blast

I took a group of 6 ladies from Atlanta up to the mountains to play a course near my cabin. We discovered Smokey Mountain and played it two days in a row. It was a unique course and we really enjoyed a few of the drop off holes. The staff was extremely friendly and helpful. We met a lot of people because the course gets backed up in a couple spots. Make sure you play early (before 11:30) as we had trouble getting carts the second day and teed off about an hour plus after our scheduled tee time. I would highly recommend a visit.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Smoky Mountain Country Club
Default User Avatar
susan1952
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Beautiful views

The only complaint was the tee boxes. Some were in really bad shape. Overall we loved the course and will go back. There was trash here and there which upset me. I can't understand why people will throw a beer can in the woods. Just leave it in your cart or put in the trash cans that they provide!

Conditions Fair
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Smoky Mountain Country Club
Default User Avatar
jmkunze
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Smoky Mountain Country Club
u000006397597
u000006397597
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Scenic Eye candy course

This is my first true mountain course. Most of the holes play up or down a hill. This course has some lifetime memories on several holes. Number 5, I'll never ever forget. several par 3's off the edge! I lost my stomach watch the ball fly up, out and over then down, down, down. you must stay in the fairway on most holes makes it challenging. I ended up with an 81 and found it much shorter than the 6100 Black tees. I guess since a 175yrd down hill shot was only an 8 iron. beautiful course, they do need a tee box sign on 18, to make sure you're going the right way. I ended up going from 11 to 18, but got to play 18 twice! ask the course for a guide. first time players this is a MUST have!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Smoky Mountain Country Club
Default User Avatar
u757848396
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

What a view!

The front nine was cart path only due to a lot of rain. I would give the whole corse a 5 if the front 9 was not so wet. Challenging layout, with many views to take your mind off any bad shots you may make. I am planning to make another trip in the spring.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
