Falconhead Resort & Country Club
About Falconhead Resort & Country ClubThe Falconhead Resort & Country Club made a splash in the 1950s and early 1960s by hosting tournaments on both the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour on its Robert Trent Jones Sr. course, putting Burneyville on the map for golfers. The LPGA Tour’s “Opie Turner” from 1958-59 and PGA Tour’s “Waco Turner Open” from 1960-64 only had short stints on their respective tours. The 6,488-yard course ranked among the top six in Oklahoma by GolfPass users from 2016-18. The resort includes a 16-room lodge and a cabin for overnight stays. Tennis courts, a season outdoor pool and bar/lounge area are also available. Hundreds of homes occupy the resort community.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Falconhead Resort & Country Club
Images from Falconhead Resort & Country Club
Reviews
Falconhead Country Club
The course was short but certainly adequate for seniors! Fairways were Immaculate and the greens were well-maintained though a little slow for our liking. We understood that though given the intense heat of Oklahoma at this time of the year. Hole layout and visual stimulation were inspiring! Overall, we thoroughly enjoyed the day!
Fun course
First time to play, greens in great shape. Will play again soon, can’t beat the scenery. Hit em straight!
Falconhead County Club & Resort
I found Falconhead to be a very well maintained and respectable golf course. The staff was more than friendly and the regular members were very approachable and eager to give assistance. The course, although not the most challenging I’ve played, did have more than a few surprises. The sand bunkers were well positioned and thought out. Blind tee shots eventually became expected and elevation changes had me second guessing club selection. Playing from the tips really stretched out the course giving big hitters an advantage. It was my first time to play the course and, although a little off the beaten path, I will return to play it again next time I’m in the area. I don’t write a lot of reviews and that’s why I would give extra credence to this one.
Great course for the money.
This course was impressive. Tee boxes were exceptional. Fairways were plush and allowed for great lies. The front nine has some holes that play tight and are challenging. Greens were excellent. Pin placements were challenging but rewarded good shots. Overall the course was well worth the money and the staff was helpful and welcoming. Just watch out for the geese.
love the greens
if you consider yourself sa "pin-seeker" this course is awqesome. Relatively SMALL greens but they BITE. way too much OB but with the new rules (take distance ...loose a stroke for amatuers) this course has a GO FOR IT attitude. You will not be disappointed ...unless you live for the grill ...all microwave - sorry
Unfortunately the fron't nine was still wet due to heavy rain. The back nine was in good shape. Will definitely go back to play again in the springs. Very nice staff.
Rural Golf
Nice track well of the beaten path. It was pretty cool and windy so there were not many players there.
It was a good value.
great course
not the first time to play, but it is always a nice quiet course to play and they are law enforcement friendly.
Great Course
This course has several hazards that will challenge you, overall it's a nice course and I look forward to playing it again, course offers a good driving range and a putting green. The greens were in good shape, they were soft enough to hold your ball well, fairways were well maintained and the staff were very accommodating. Highly recommend this course.
awesome !!!!!!!
the greens are amazing !! soft roll true
play now if you can
Best course around
The hole place is beautiful from the restaurant to the golf course. Everyone is so friendly
Great bent grass greens!
Tees and fairways average with that old style wide blade Bermuda that's not the best to hit off of. But really good bent greens that roll very well. Not fast, but not slow either. Played a Wednesday afternoon with perfect weather and was about the only one on the course. Definitely worth the drive instead paying winstars lol prices.
fire at the pin
this course has a lot of OB but if you stay in the fairway ...you definitely have to fir at the pin ...greens are small but will hold ...and I do mean hold(bring your tool)