Falconhead Resort & Country Club

I found Falconhead to be a very well maintained and respectable golf course. The staff was more than friendly and the regular members were very approachable and eager to give assistance. The course, although not the most challenging I’ve played, did have more than a few surprises. The sand bunkers were well positioned and thought out. Blind tee shots eventually became expected and elevation changes had me second guessing club selection. Playing from the tips really stretched out the course giving big hitters an advantage. It was my first time to play the course and, although a little off the beaten path, I will return to play it again next time I’m in the area. I don’t write a lot of reviews and that’s why I would give extra credence to this one.