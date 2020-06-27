Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Oklahoma Golf Resorts

Falconhead Resort & Country Club

113 Falconhead Drive, Burneyville, Oklahoma 73430, US
(580) 276-9284
Location Map

About Falconhead Resort & Country Club

The Falconhead Resort & Country Club made a splash in the 1950s and early 1960s by hosting tournaments on both the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour on its Robert Trent Jones Sr. course, putting Burneyville on the map for golfers. The LPGA Tour’s “Opie Turner” from 1958-59 and PGA Tour’s “Waco Turner Open” from 1960-64 only had short stints on their respective tours. The 6,488-yard course ranked among the top six in Oklahoma by GolfPass users from 2016-18. The resort includes a 16-room lodge and a cabin for overnight stays. Tennis courts, a season outdoor pool and bar/lounge area are also available. Hundreds of homes occupy the resort community.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres2700
Year Opened1958
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesRoom
TennisYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Falconhead Resort & Country Club

Reviews

4.1
70 Reviews (70)
Default User Avatar
JMaples
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
Alan5805114
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Mike4602436
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Alan5805114
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
dickson7455
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Falconhead Country Club

The course was short but certainly adequate for seniors! Fairways were Immaculate and the greens were well-maintained though a little slow for our liking. We understood that though given the intense heat of Oklahoma at this time of the year. Hole layout and visual stimulation were inspiring! Overall, we thoroughly enjoyed the day!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Brad3756687
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Fun course

First time to play, greens in great shape. Will play again soon, can’t beat the scenery. Hit em straight!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
u656452959
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Falconhead County Club & Resort

I found Falconhead to be a very well maintained and respectable golf course. The staff was more than friendly and the regular members were very approachable and eager to give assistance. The course, although not the most challenging I’ve played, did have more than a few surprises. The sand bunkers were well positioned and thought out. Blind tee shots eventually became expected and elevation changes had me second guessing club selection. Playing from the tips really stretched out the course giving big hitters an advantage. It was my first time to play the course and, although a little off the beaten path, I will return to play it again next time I’m in the area. I don’t write a lot of reviews and that’s why I would give extra credence to this one.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
dcsheffield
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Great course for the money.

This course was impressive. Tee boxes were exceptional. Fairways were plush and allowed for great lies. The front nine has some holes that play tight and are challenging. Greens were excellent. Pin placements were challenging but rewarded good shots. Overall the course was well worth the money and the staff was helpful and welcoming. Just watch out for the geese.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Fries101
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart

love the greens

if you consider yourself sa "pin-seeker" this course is awqesome. Relatively SMALL greens but they BITE. way too much OB but with the new rules (take distance ...loose a stroke for amatuers) this course has a GO FOR IT attitude. You will not be disappointed ...unless you live for the grill ...all microwave - sorry

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
Alan5805114
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
u000001074618
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Wet weather
Used cart

Unfortunately the fron't nine was still wet due to heavy rain. The back nine was in good shape. Will definitely go back to play again in the springs. Very nice staff.

Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
tipc1
Played On
Reviews 9
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Rural Golf

Nice track well of the beaten path. It was pretty cool and windy so there were not many players there.
It was a good value.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
u000007359446
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Cold weather
Used cart

great course

not the first time to play, but it is always a nice quiet course to play and they are law enforcement friendly.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
scootershooter
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great Course

This course has several hazards that will challenge you, overall it's a nice course and I look forward to playing it again, course offers a good driving range and a putting green. The greens were in good shape, they were soft enough to hold your ball well, fairways were well maintained and the staff were very accommodating. Highly recommend this course.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
sbond22
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Perfect weather
Used cart

awesome !!!!!!!

the greens are amazing !! soft roll true
play now if you can

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
gmaster58
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Alan5805114
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Best course around

The hole place is beautiful from the restaurant to the golf course. Everyone is so friendly

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
mjwesthoff
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great bent grass greens!

Tees and fairways average with that old style wide blade Bermuda that's not the best to hit off of. But really good bent greens that roll very well. Not fast, but not slow either. Played a Wednesday afternoon with perfect weather and was about the only one on the course. Definitely worth the drive instead paying winstars lol prices.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Fries101
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

fire at the pin

this course has a lot of OB but if you stay in the fairway ...you definitely have to fir at the pin ...greens are small but will hold ...and I do mean hold(bring your tool)

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Default User Avatar
u7716031
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
