Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort

This bridge leads to the holes of Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort on the island in the middle of the Delaware River.
100 Shawnee Inn Drive, Shawnee on Delaware, Pennsylvania 18356, US
(570) 424-4000
Visit Website
About Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort

The historic 80-room Shawnee Inn sits in a bucolic setting along the Delaware River. It is home to the River Room Restaurant, Buckwood Café, an indoor pool and hot tub, a fitness center, arcade, spa and salon and brewery. There are other homes for rent and glamping, too. Amenities and entertainment includes live music, guided hikes and river trips, hayrides, archery, ax throwing, a beach, tennis courts, and more. The 27-hole golf course once hosted the PGA Championship. It features 18 holes on an island in the river.

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1911
Number of UnitsLess than 100

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesRoom
PoolIndoor
Short CourseYes
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort

4.2
140 Reviews (140)

Blue/Red at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
jimbonj
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Blue/Red in Great Shape

Course in excellent condition...greens were running true.
Slow foursome 2 groups ahead.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Blue/Red at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Frankstatewide
Played On
Reviews 36
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Played blue to red. Excellent conditions. Very friendly staff. Most holes on an island in Delaware River. Greens were consistent and pin placement fair. Wide fairways lined by mature trees. Craft brewery on premises for post round beers. Definitely play again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Blue/Red at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
JLAU
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Golf Serenity

A beautiful course nestled on an island in the Delaware river. The only sounds you hear are the birds and the occasional hot air balloon. A fun course managed by outstanding staff that go out of their way to make sure you have a great time.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Blue/Red at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
chrisw515
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Classic course

Classic Tillinghast. Small, sloping greens. Doglegs both ways. Best greens I’ve putted this year so far.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Blue/Red at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
sung4158304
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Blue/Red at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Dcolabella
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Blue/Red at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
golfpain
Played On
Reviews 95
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
First Time Playing

Could be better

Other courses in Pocono are much better and more valuable. Need renovate and improve on this nice property and location

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Blue/Red at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
bradco
Played On
Reviews 120
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Pennsylvania Advisor
Top 100 Contributor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

top notch old style golf

we've played Shawnee 3 times in the last 15 months. Yesterday, we played the blue 9 and then the red 9. The greens were in good shape and the fairways on the blue 9 had been recently aerated. The views and scenery in the fall is magnificent and hard to beat. For value, this place is as good as it gets as there are many great deals to play here. The par 3s are the highlight with 2 par 3s playing over the river and a few other long ones. If you've never played here, its a must and a lovely experience.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Blue/Red at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u000001632722
Played On
Reviews 22
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Old course but still playable

It was hot and muggy with barely a breeze, but I got a full flavor of AW Tillinghast design for my first play of this course (c. 1910). As a typical resort course, the fairway were welcoming (at least for me, my playing partners not so much) offering plenty of room off the tee and for second shots on the copious par 5s (8 total on 27 holes).

I played Red/White for my round although all three nines are comparable and the entire course, except for three holes near the clubhouse, are on an island in the Delaware River. There are lots of old, large trees and, for the most part, they are out of the way. Approach shots are tricky, however, and the greens had a lot of subtle breaks. Bring your best short game Owing to the design specs in the early 20th century, don't expect deep bunkers and the course is quite flat except on some tee boxes and greens.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Blue/Red at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
nshapka
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Overall impression: an easy, flat, old course with horrendous cart paths. If you are looking for creative golf - this course is not your best option. Don’t get misled by relatively high rating/slope.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Blue/Red at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
0221c0f4-1c79-5173-ba71-0048bd4b61f5
MDGlidden
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Blue/Red at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
FatherChris
Played On
Reviews 45
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Wet weather
Used cart

Misty day

Rained lightly a couple of holes but the sun came our

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Blue/Red at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
ozzone47
Played On
Reviews 278
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
New York Advisor
Top 10 Contributor
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Red/White

Very enjoyable round. Some great green complexes that were fun to putt. Conditions were good throughout. And $39 for weekday seniors, can't beat that.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Blue/Red at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u340265932
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Cold weather
Used cart

Nice course

Played on 4/8/18.Day was freezing.
Played solo for both nines.played the white first behind a twosome and a foursome that played way to slow,over 2 and a half hours for nine holes.I went to the starter Mark and told him and he was really cool about it and I played my second nine on the Red and flew through the back nine in little over an hour!
Can't say enough how nice that was of him.
It's early in the season so the course was in ok condition but I'd like to get back in the summer or fall as it seems when it grows in it should be a real fun place to play!

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Blue/Red at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
razuuun
Played On
Reviews 26
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Scenic average course

Played at 8am weekend morning zoomed through 9 holes 1 half hour and hit a back up on the back. Ended up being 4 hour round. Greens were above average condition fairways and tee boxes below average. Scenic at times where holes were close to the river other holes nothing special. Fairly wide open course with a few tight wooded holes mixes in. Staff was friendly enough. I would playy again

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Blue/Red at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
GeauxIrish2018
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Golfing Along the Delaware River

Shawnee Inn is a magnificently understated venue, home to NYC starlets in the Jackie Gleason era, who sought respite from the streets of Wall, and Lexington.

I met Jeremy Wo and immediately got on the Golf Course after a long day of driving into the City, and then back home to Duncansville, PA.

I found the course in immaculate condition, the greens rolling nicely.

One overt missing item... is yardage markers.

Overall the Course is beautifully and majestically nestled among the Delaware River Valley.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Blue/Red at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Luckyshank
Played On
Reviews 160
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
New York Advisor
Top 50 Contributor
Previously Played

Fun all around track with great layout

Tilly's first design! Always nice to come out to this nostalgic golf resort. I myself is a big fan of traditional hotels and golf course design. Love the picutures of past celebrities like Bob Hope, Jackie Gleason and of course Arnold Palmer. If you're a person who insists on staying at a resort with boujee amenities, this place isn't for you.
Despite being a Tillinghast design, it's fun for all levels of play. It's his first design course which opened in 1911 so don't expect it to be as challenging as Winged Foot, Baltusrol, or Bethpage black.
With the price of stay and play and being close to New York City, there really isn't a reason not to visit if you're close to the area.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Blue/Red at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
james7334503
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

One of the best golf courses

I enjoyed all 18 holes with other 3 players. I love the wide open layout. Too bad no longer available with golfnow.com.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Blue/Red at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u543696626
Played On
Reviews 16
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Nice Course, But Only a Few Memorable Holes

Course was in good condition. Greens were true and running a good speed. There are a few very nice, memorable holes, but overall, the layout can be a bit monotonous. Some greens had pin placements where you could not stop the ball near the hole, nor even on the green. Par 3s are long from the back tees and Par 5s are long as well. It is a very nice course, but not something where every hole will impress you. Also, even in mid-October, there were gnats all over the place which made it hard to concentrate, especially when putting. Even with the pros and cons, it is definitely worth playing.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Difficulty Moderate
Blue/Red at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
bck7407
Played On
Reviews 40
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Unique experience

Course offers great views and a challenging layout. The course is well maintained.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
