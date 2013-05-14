Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort
About Shawnee Inn and Golf ResortThe historic 80-room Shawnee Inn sits in a bucolic setting along the Delaware River. It is home to the River Room Restaurant, Buckwood Café, an indoor pool and hot tub, a fitness center, arcade, spa and salon and brewery. There are other homes for rent and glamping, too. Amenities and entertainment includes live music, guided hikes and river trips, hayrides, archery, ax throwing, a beach, tennis courts, and more. The 27-hole golf course once hosted the PGA Championship. It features 18 holes on an island in the river.
Blue/Red in Great Shape
Course in excellent condition...greens were running true.
Slow foursome 2 groups ahead.
Played blue to red. Excellent conditions. Very friendly staff. Most holes on an island in Delaware River. Greens were consistent and pin placement fair. Wide fairways lined by mature trees. Craft brewery on premises for post round beers. Definitely play again.
Golf Serenity
A beautiful course nestled on an island in the Delaware river. The only sounds you hear are the birds and the occasional hot air balloon. A fun course managed by outstanding staff that go out of their way to make sure you have a great time.
Classic course
Classic Tillinghast. Small, sloping greens. Doglegs both ways. Best greens I’ve putted this year so far.
Could be better
Other courses in Pocono are much better and more valuable. Need renovate and improve on this nice property and location
top notch old style golf
we've played Shawnee 3 times in the last 15 months. Yesterday, we played the blue 9 and then the red 9. The greens were in good shape and the fairways on the blue 9 had been recently aerated. The views and scenery in the fall is magnificent and hard to beat. For value, this place is as good as it gets as there are many great deals to play here. The par 3s are the highlight with 2 par 3s playing over the river and a few other long ones. If you've never played here, its a must and a lovely experience.
Old course but still playable
It was hot and muggy with barely a breeze, but I got a full flavor of AW Tillinghast design for my first play of this course (c. 1910). As a typical resort course, the fairway were welcoming (at least for me, my playing partners not so much) offering plenty of room off the tee and for second shots on the copious par 5s (8 total on 27 holes).
I played Red/White for my round although all three nines are comparable and the entire course, except for three holes near the clubhouse, are on an island in the Delaware River. There are lots of old, large trees and, for the most part, they are out of the way. Approach shots are tricky, however, and the greens had a lot of subtle breaks. Bring your best short game Owing to the design specs in the early 20th century, don't expect deep bunkers and the course is quite flat except on some tee boxes and greens.
Overall impression: an easy, flat, old course with horrendous cart paths. If you are looking for creative golf - this course is not your best option. Don’t get misled by relatively high rating/slope.
Misty day
Rained lightly a couple of holes but the sun came our
Red/White
Very enjoyable round. Some great green complexes that were fun to putt. Conditions were good throughout. And $39 for weekday seniors, can't beat that.
Nice course
Played on 4/8/18.Day was freezing.
Played solo for both nines.played the white first behind a twosome and a foursome that played way to slow,over 2 and a half hours for nine holes.I went to the starter Mark and told him and he was really cool about it and I played my second nine on the Red and flew through the back nine in little over an hour!
Can't say enough how nice that was of him.
It's early in the season so the course was in ok condition but I'd like to get back in the summer or fall as it seems when it grows in it should be a real fun place to play!
Scenic average course
Played at 8am weekend morning zoomed through 9 holes 1 half hour and hit a back up on the back. Ended up being 4 hour round. Greens were above average condition fairways and tee boxes below average. Scenic at times where holes were close to the river other holes nothing special. Fairly wide open course with a few tight wooded holes mixes in. Staff was friendly enough. I would playy again
Golfing Along the Delaware River
Shawnee Inn is a magnificently understated venue, home to NYC starlets in the Jackie Gleason era, who sought respite from the streets of Wall, and Lexington.
I met Jeremy Wo and immediately got on the Golf Course after a long day of driving into the City, and then back home to Duncansville, PA.
I found the course in immaculate condition, the greens rolling nicely.
One overt missing item... is yardage markers.
Overall the Course is beautifully and majestically nestled among the Delaware River Valley.
Fun all around track with great layout
Tilly's first design! Always nice to come out to this nostalgic golf resort. I myself is a big fan of traditional hotels and golf course design. Love the picutures of past celebrities like Bob Hope, Jackie Gleason and of course Arnold Palmer. If you're a person who insists on staying at a resort with boujee amenities, this place isn't for you.
Despite being a Tillinghast design, it's fun for all levels of play. It's his first design course which opened in 1911 so don't expect it to be as challenging as Winged Foot, Baltusrol, or Bethpage black.
With the price of stay and play and being close to New York City, there really isn't a reason not to visit if you're close to the area.
One of the best golf courses
I enjoyed all 18 holes with other 3 players. I love the wide open layout. Too bad no longer available with golfnow.com.
Nice Course, But Only a Few Memorable Holes
Course was in good condition. Greens were true and running a good speed. There are a few very nice, memorable holes, but overall, the layout can be a bit monotonous. Some greens had pin placements where you could not stop the ball near the hole, nor even on the green. Par 3s are long from the back tees and Par 5s are long as well. It is a very nice course, but not something where every hole will impress you. Also, even in mid-October, there were gnats all over the place which made it hard to concentrate, especially when putting. Even with the pros and cons, it is definitely worth playing.
Unique experience
Course offers great views and a challenging layout. The course is well maintained.