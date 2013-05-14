Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort

It was hot and muggy with barely a breeze, but I got a full flavor of AW Tillinghast design for my first play of this course (c. 1910). As a typical resort course, the fairway were welcoming (at least for me, my playing partners not so much) offering plenty of room off the tee and for second shots on the copious par 5s (8 total on 27 holes).

I played Red/White for my round although all three nines are comparable and the entire course, except for three holes near the clubhouse, are on an island in the Delaware River. There are lots of old, large trees and, for the most part, they are out of the way. Approach shots are tricky, however, and the greens had a lot of subtle breaks. Bring your best short game Owing to the design specs in the early 20th century, don't expect deep bunkers and the course is quite flat except on some tee boxes and greens.