Myrtlewood Golf Club
About Myrtlewood Golf ClubWith 36 holes of golf by Ault, Clark & Associates (Palmetto) and Arthur Hills (PineHills), Myrtlewood Golf Club is an affordable, enjoyable and centrally-located facility around which to base a Myrtle Beach golf vacation. The on-site Myrtlewood Villas offer comfortable and well-priced accommodations, too. Several of the areas best attractions - including the beach - are just minutes away.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Myrtlewood Golf Club
-
Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.151588235331
-
Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.283423529443
Images from Myrtlewood Golf Club
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Photo submitted by u514508007 on 05/23/2021
-
Photo submitted by u514508007 on 05/23/2021
-
Hole 6 is a challenging, all carry, par 3. Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 05/21/2021
-
The 14th has water all down the right, and then the 15th reverses directions using the same hazard. Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 05/21/2021
-
The stunning par 3 17th. Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 05/21/2021
-
The par 4 finisher at Myrtlewood Palmetto Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 05/21/2021
-
Photo submitted by PuttWithaWedge on 10/15/2020
-
Photo submitted by PuttWithaWedge on 10/15/2020
-
Photo submitted by PuttWithaWedge on 10/15/2020
-
Myrtlewood Golf Club (Palmetto), hole 2 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 07/10/2020
-
Myrtlewood Golf Club (Palmetto), hole 14 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 07/10/2020
-
Photo submitted by Colin468 on 01/07/2019
-
Photo submitted by Colin468 on 01/07/2019
Ok
Not as good as Palmetto but ok. Decent conditions well worth playing but dryer and layout not as good.
Golf Course for a good time
The Palmetto at Myrtlewood Golf Club was a good experience for the price. Although the course was not in peak condition, the greens rolled somewhat slow but true to roll and line.
The course was an overall great experience but the staff did not want to stay late as our tee time was an afternoon tee time.
The course took the driver out of the hands a large portion of the course, this did not seem necessary or wanted at any point. It makes you play some unique shots but overall took your long clubs out of your hands on the tee a large number of times, due to water hazards.
Pro shop had great swag to buy and drinks were reasonably priced.
The 18th hole was a great experience with a canal to the ocean on the left of the fairway. We experienced large to small boats (yachts) passing the canal and jamming to music. This really added to the atmosphere of the course
Value Golf on the Grand Strand
The Palmetto Course at Myrtlewood is a older style Myrtle Beach Course along the Intercoastal Waterway. The layout features multiple water hazards, older pines and solid bunkering. At only $54 for weekend play, the Palmetto Course is an outstanding value on the Grand Strand.
The conditioning of the course is average, to slightly above average. The fairways were very wet, despite there not being significant rain before we played. The greens are on the slower side for Myrtle Beach, but they seem to roll true.
The out and back layout is unique, with 9 tee being about as far from the clubhouse as any point on the property. I liked the back 9 better than the front 9, with the 17th and the 18th being really great holes.
I definitely recommend the Palmetto Course at Myrtlewood for a fun, relaxing round at a strong value.
My favorite hole in the property is hole 18. With the intercoastal waterway down the left, it's a classic finisher.
-
Hole 6 is a challenging, all carry, par 3. Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 05/21/2021
-
The 14th has water all down the right, and then the 15th reverses directions using the same hazard. Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 05/21/2021
-
The stunning par 3 17th. Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 05/21/2021
-
The par 4 finisher at Myrtlewood Palmetto Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 05/21/2021
Excellent course with terrible pace of play!
We played this course this past weekend. It was a very nice course with a good range. Clubhouse is right on the ICW, it's great to sit out there and watch the boats go by while having lunch. The course itself was in great shape, the greens rolled nice, fairways and tee boxes were plush. Layout was excellent The pace of play however, was flat out terrible. We were backed up every single hole from #2 on and it took 5:30 to play 18. In the hundreds of rounds i've played in my lifetime this was by far the slowest. Even the ranger admitted that they booked to many tee times, every 8 minutes from 7:30-3. Clean up the pace of play and this is an excellent course. Quit being greedy!
Great Myrtle Beach course
Played here with a friend and my junior golfer daughter. Love that the courses let juniors play for free. Beautiful and challenging course. Greens played nice. Played the Pinehills course 3 years ago. Loved playing the Palmetto course this time. All the staff we encountered were friendly and helpful. Great family course. Highly recommend.
Excellent renovation
You know how stars of home improvement shows love to renovate houses with "good bones"? That was the case of the Palmetto Course. The original course had a functional layout with one memorable hole (the 18th, along the Intracoastal Waterway), but it was always middling at best in the competitive Myrtle Beach market.
Architect Dan Schlegel's renovation last year may not have turned the course into a sensation, but it is now a couple significant notches higher on the Myrtle Beach golf pecking order. He made the bunkering more relevant and interesting and, more crucially, expanded both the greens and the fairways in order to make the course more playable. This means it is more enjoyable for every caliber of player, all of whom will also appreciate that the course is in tip-top condition, too. It was a successful project for the Founders Group International ownership.
Excellent course often overlooked in Myrtle Beach area.
Course was in great shape. No two holes are the same, great layout.
Provides a challenge for all levels.
Quality
First the course was in GREAT SHAPE with super nice fairways and greens and good tee boxes. The staff was nice and the layout was good. This course was in the best shape of the five we played even beating out TPC, and Grande Dunes Resort Course. I havent played Pine Hills yet but WILL on next trip down. GREAT JOB MYRTLEWOOD as you show how a course should be maintained.
Pleasantly surprised.
Course was in excellent condition. A few holes offer a very nice view of the Intracoastal Waterway. Good sand in the bunkers. Greens have many subtle breaks. The course is not overly difficult, although offering a decent challenge. It has a fair number of water holes, but it doesn't beat you up -' very enjoyable.
Walker Friendly Layout
Friendly and efficient staff, handy range and short game practice facility, walker friendly. The layout was challenging enough and mostly what you see is what you get, not many or any blind shots...and water penalty areas were marked with checkered flags. Still damp from recent heavy rains so we played lift clean and place. Greens were good and true. Played in 4 hours, only waited on last 3 holes. Want to try the sister course Palmetto next!
Fairways were just over seeded so no roll. Greens were great
Pinehills
We had a great time at pine hills..the new greens were in great shape, putted smooth and with a nice speed. layout was very good, not overly demanding but not easy either. overall our group was very happy with the price and conditions and will return next year.
Perfect day
My son and I played here on a Monday morning. I am a high handicapper and my son is just starting out so we’re slow, but honestly the group in front of us was so slow that we fit right in and were waiting on them at every tee. The course layout is very easy for my level of ability. The greens and fairways were awesome. The only negative thing I can think to say is that the bunkers were in very poor condition. Every one I saw was waterlogged and basically unplayable. Luckily I didn’t hit into any of them anyway, but my son did twice and so he just picked up his ball each time and dropped it on the green. I’ll definitely be coming back to this beautiful place.
Nice round
The course was in good shape and pace of play was good for this time of year. Not the prettiest of courses except for hole 18. Good mid range course, we would play again.
Really enjoyable
This isn't the toughest course you will ever play but it is really enjoyable. Staff are really good and after you get past the first few holes near the road, the course is very pretty. Good value and defdefinitely worth a play.
Stay and Play here.....Good value!
With our Golf Package provider, we have stayed in the Myrtlewood Villas the last 6years. the condos are clean, perfectly located for golf courses, shopping and bars and restaurants.
We have chosen to start our annual boys trip at Myrtlewood and have alternated the courses each year. They have a great practice facility we utilize to shake off the 15 hour drive the day before, and have enjoy these courses as the start of our week.
This course has a good layout, with challenging holes. This course works well for all the guys in our group, with a range of skill levels. We really like the way the course finishes with a nice par 4 running along the intracoastal waterway! The Course is well looked after, as well as the range and putting area. Never had a problem with any of the staff, we have always found them friendly.
The breakfast "buffet" could use some work, and I don't recommend that, but the food off the menu has always been good with no complaints from our group!
Overall great golf course facility, and a great location to stay for your boys trip!
Ok, not spectacular.
Staff was great. Starter really enjoyed his job and it showed. Course is okay. Nothing bad, nothing amazing about it. Worth about $30. Not challenging. Would be good for an afternoon just wanting to get some shots in.
Nice Value Course
This course is in solid shape and just above average conidtion.......good value.
Good Course nice layout
played while on vacation March 22nd, 2018.
Course was in good shape for this time of year considering the weather recently. Played as a Single at 8am. Played Pine hills started on the back. Nice layout pretty straight forward holes a couple of holes where shot from tee need to be accurate. Greens were running slow, however they havent came in all the way.
Cart girl runs around the course the whole time not much of a selection. driving range, putting area.
i guess my only complaint really is as playing as a single when you make the turn they make you wait until everyone is already gone. Had to wait 45 minutes to start back up since they use split tee times. then play really slowed down, took 1 hour as a single to play the back nine. took 3 hours 15 minutes to play the front.
overall good course will play again.