The Palmetto at Myrtlewood Golf Club was a good experience for the price. Although the course was not in peak condition, the greens rolled somewhat slow but true to roll and line.

The course was an overall great experience but the staff did not want to stay late as our tee time was an afternoon tee time.

The course took the driver out of the hands a large portion of the course, this did not seem necessary or wanted at any point. It makes you play some unique shots but overall took your long clubs out of your hands on the tee a large number of times, due to water hazards.

Pro shop had great swag to buy and drinks were reasonably priced.

The 18th hole was a great experience with a canal to the ocean on the left of the fairway. We experienced large to small boats (yachts) passing the canal and jamming to music. This really added to the atmosphere of the course