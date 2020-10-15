Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / South Carolina Golf Resorts

Myrtlewood Golf Club

The greenside bunker at Palmetto's par-4 14th complicates the angle after a safe tee shot away from the water, bringing a nice strategic component to the hole.
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
1500 48th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29577, US
(843) 913-4516
Visit Website
Location Map

About Myrtlewood Golf Club

With 36 holes of golf by Ault, Clark & Associates (Palmetto) and Arthur Hills (PineHills), Myrtlewood Golf Club is an affordable, enjoyable and centrally-located facility around which to base a Myrtle Beach golf vacation. The on-site Myrtlewood Villas offer comfortable and well-priced accommodations, too. Several of the areas best attractions - including the beach - are just minutes away.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1966
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Myrtlewood Golf Club

Reviews

4.2
74 Reviews (74)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Pinehills at Myrtlewood Golf Club
Default User Avatar
CHEEZY66
Played On
Reviews 66
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 500 Contributor
First Time Playing

Ok

Not as good as Palmetto but ok. Decent conditions well worth playing but dryer and layout not as good.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Palmetto at Myrtlewood Golf Club
Default User Avatar
CHEEZY66
Played On
Reviews 66
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 500 Contributor
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Palmetto at Myrtlewood Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u514508007
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Golf Course for a good time

The Palmetto at Myrtlewood Golf Club was a good experience for the price. Although the course was not in peak condition, the greens rolled somewhat slow but true to roll and line.

The course was an overall great experience but the staff did not want to stay late as our tee time was an afternoon tee time.

The course took the driver out of the hands a large portion of the course, this did not seem necessary or wanted at any point. It makes you play some unique shots but overall took your long clubs out of your hands on the tee a large number of times, due to water hazards.

Pro shop had great swag to buy and drinks were reasonably priced.

The 18th hole was a great experience with a canal to the ocean on the left of the fairway. We experienced large to small boats (yachts) passing the canal and jamming to music. This really added to the atmosphere of the course

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Fair
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Palmetto at Myrtlewood Golf Club
GolferJake78
GolferJake78
Played On
Reviews 75
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Iowa Advisor
Top 250 Contributor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Value Golf on the Grand Strand

The Palmetto Course at Myrtlewood is a older style Myrtle Beach Course along the Intercoastal Waterway. The layout features multiple water hazards, older pines and solid bunkering. At only $54 for weekend play, the Palmetto Course is an outstanding value on the Grand Strand.

The conditioning of the course is average, to slightly above average. The fairways were very wet, despite there not being significant rain before we played. The greens are on the slower side for Myrtle Beach, but they seem to roll true.

The out and back layout is unique, with 9 tee being about as far from the clubhouse as any point on the property. I liked the back 9 better than the front 9, with the 17th and the 18th being really great holes.

I definitely recommend the Palmetto Course at Myrtlewood for a fun, relaxing round at a strong value.

My favorite hole in the property is hole 18. With the intercoastal waterway down the left, it's a classic finisher.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Palmetto at Myrtlewood Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Rgreener77
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Excellent course with terrible pace of play!

We played this course this past weekend. It was a very nice course with a good range. Clubhouse is right on the ICW, it's great to sit out there and watch the boats go by while having lunch. The course itself was in great shape, the greens rolled nice, fairways and tee boxes were plush. Layout was excellent The pace of play however, was flat out terrible. We were backed up every single hole from #2 on and it took 5:30 to play 18. In the hundreds of rounds i've played in my lifetime this was by far the slowest. Even the ranger admitted that they booked to many tee times, every 8 minutes from 7:30-3. Clean up the pace of play and this is an excellent course. Quit being greedy!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Palmetto at Myrtlewood Golf Club
Default User Avatar
PuttWithaWedge
Played On
Reviews 22
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Great Myrtle Beach course

Played here with a friend and my junior golfer daughter. Love that the courses let juniors play for free. Beautiful and challenging course. Greens played nice. Played the Pinehills course 3 years ago. Loved playing the Palmetto course this time. All the staff we encountered were friendly and helpful. Great family course. Highly recommend.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Palmetto at Myrtlewood Golf Club
2ddfa402-ef38-52a7-a64c-864f3eb4f35b
TimGavrichGP
Played On
Reviews 221
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
Perfect weather
Used cart

Excellent renovation

You know how stars of home improvement shows love to renovate houses with "good bones"? That was the case of the Palmetto Course. The original course had a functional layout with one memorable hole (the 18th, along the Intracoastal Waterway), but it was always middling at best in the competitive Myrtle Beach market.

Architect Dan Schlegel's renovation last year may not have turned the course into a sensation, but it is now a couple significant notches higher on the Myrtle Beach golf pecking order. He made the bunkering more relevant and interesting and, more crucially, expanded both the greens and the fairways in order to make the course more playable. This means it is more enjoyable for every caliber of player, all of whom will also appreciate that the course is in tip-top condition, too. It was a successful project for the Founders Group International ownership.

Conditions Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Palmetto at Myrtlewood Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Coach41
Played On
Reviews 16
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Excellent course often overlooked in Myrtle Beach area.

Course was in great shape. No two holes are the same, great layout.
Provides a challenge for all levels.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Palmetto at Myrtlewood Golf Club
Default User Avatar
CHEEZY66
Played On
Reviews 66
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 500 Contributor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Quality

First the course was in GREAT SHAPE with super nice fairways and greens and good tee boxes. The staff was nice and the layout was good. This course was in the best shape of the five we played even beating out TPC, and Grande Dunes Resort Course. I havent played Pine Hills yet but WILL on next trip down. GREAT JOB MYRTLEWOOD as you show how a course should be maintained.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Palmetto at Myrtlewood Golf Club
Default User Avatar
hOXMEWMMkOFi6PFFmicy
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Pleasantly surprised.

Course was in excellent condition. A few holes offer a very nice view of the Intracoastal Waterway. Good sand in the bunkers. Greens have many subtle breaks. The course is not overly difficult, although offering a decent challenge. It has a fair number of water holes, but it doesn't beat you up -' very enjoyable.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Pinehills at Myrtlewood Golf Club
Default User Avatar
AceGerard
Played On
Reviews 33
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Perfect weather
Walked

Walker Friendly Layout

Friendly and efficient staff, handy range and short game practice facility, walker friendly. The layout was challenging enough and mostly what you see is what you get, not many or any blind shots...and water penalty areas were marked with checkered flags. Still damp from recent heavy rains so we played lift clean and place. Greens were good and true. Played in 4 hours, only waited on last 3 holes. Want to try the sister course Palmetto next!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Pinehills at Myrtlewood Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u932707965
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Fairways were just over seeded so no roll. Greens were great

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Pinehills at Myrtlewood Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000001098586
Played On
Reviews 41
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 1000 Contributor
Perfect weather
Used cart

Pinehills

We had a great time at pine hills..the new greens were in great shape, putted smooth and with a nice speed. layout was very good, not overly demanding but not easy either. overall our group was very happy with the price and conditions and will return next year.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Pinehills at Myrtlewood Golf Club
Default User Avatar
tomhogge
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Perfect day

My son and I played here on a Monday morning. I am a high handicapper and my son is just starting out so we’re slow, but honestly the group in front of us was so slow that we fit right in and were waiting on them at every tee. The course layout is very easy for my level of ability. The greens and fairways were awesome. The only negative thing I can think to say is that the bunkers were in very poor condition. Every one I saw was waterlogged and basically unplayable. Luckily I didn’t hit into any of them anyway, but my son did twice and so he just picked up his ball each time and dropped it on the green. I’ll definitely be coming back to this beautiful place.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Palmetto at Myrtlewood Golf Club
Default User Avatar
jmsquared
Played On
Reviews 32
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Nice round

The course was in good shape and pace of play was good for this time of year. Not the prettiest of courses except for hole 18. Good mid range course, we would play again.

Conditions Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Palmetto at Myrtlewood Golf Club
Default User Avatar
JoZELx6c7QzExAjqSKx6
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Really enjoyable

This isn't the toughest course you will ever play but it is really enjoyable. Staff are really good and after you get past the first few holes near the road, the course is very pretty. Good value and defdefinitely worth a play.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Palmetto at Myrtlewood Golf Club
Colin468
Colin468
Played On
Reviews 24
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Stay and Play here.....Good value!

With our Golf Package provider, we have stayed in the Myrtlewood Villas the last 6years. the condos are clean, perfectly located for golf courses, shopping and bars and restaurants.
We have chosen to start our annual boys trip at Myrtlewood and have alternated the courses each year. They have a great practice facility we utilize to shake off the 15 hour drive the day before, and have enjoy these courses as the start of our week.
This course has a good layout, with challenging holes. This course works well for all the guys in our group, with a range of skill levels. We really like the way the course finishes with a nice par 4 running along the intracoastal waterway! The Course is well looked after, as well as the range and putting area. Never had a problem with any of the staff, we have always found them friendly.
The breakfast "buffet" could use some work, and I don't recommend that, but the food off the menu has always been good with no complaints from our group!
Overall great golf course facility, and a great location to stay for your boys trip!

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Palmetto at Myrtlewood Golf Club
Default User Avatar
ShannonSheltonEA
Played On
Reviews 46
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Ok, not spectacular.

Staff was great. Starter really enjoyed his job and it showed. Course is okay. Nothing bad, nothing amazing about it. Worth about $30. Not challenging. Would be good for an afternoon just wanting to get some shots in.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Fair
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Palmetto at Myrtlewood Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000006373208
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Nice Value Course

This course is in solid shape and just above average conidtion.......good value.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Pinehills at Myrtlewood Golf Club
Default User Avatar
hokie0428
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Good Course nice layout

played while on vacation March 22nd, 2018.
Course was in good shape for this time of year considering the weather recently. Played as a Single at 8am. Played Pine hills started on the back. Nice layout pretty straight forward holes a couple of holes where shot from tee need to be accurate. Greens were running slow, however they havent came in all the way.
Cart girl runs around the course the whole time not much of a selection. driving range, putting area.
i guess my only complaint really is as playing as a single when you make the turn they make you wait until everyone is already gone. Had to wait 45 minutes to start back up since they use split tee times. then play really slowed down, took 1 hour as a single to play the back nine. took 3 hours 15 minutes to play the front.
overall good course will play again.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
1 2 3 4
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me