Westin Hilton Head Island Resort and Spa

Last year we played this course twice after purchasing the Heritage Collection 7 day play all you can for $495 plus tax. This year it was $595 plus tax. This courses wasn’t half as nice as last year, nor was their other course, the Barony. The fairways were torn up and there were a lot of bare spots. The greens were laced with Poanna grass or some other hybrid which ma de them ugly and the ball wouldn’t roll properly. It’s a shame because it was my favorite course last year but I honestly wouldn’t pay what they’re asking now. What happened???