Westin Hilton Head Island Resort and Spa
About Westin Hilton Head Island Resort and SpaShowcasing a prime stretch of Hilton Head Island's beachfront on the Atlantic Ocean, the Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa markets "approachable" luxury. Guests will enjoy "farm & sea to table" dining at four distinct restaurants. Which do you prefer: One of three outdoor pools or the beach? Complimentary shuttles are available to the Port Royal Golf & Racquet Club for tennis or golf. The Heavenly Spa or Port Royal's two courses, Robber's Row and Barony, provide the perfect escape for adults.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Westin Hilton Head Island Resort and Spa
Hilton Head Island, South CarolinaResort4.00057647061018
Hilton Head Island, South CarolinaResort4.0482647059996
Images from Westin Hilton Head Island Resort and Spa
Reviews
Generous fairways
Friendly Gators!
Barony course
Course not great condition food service slow sandwich stale and not eatable
Great Course.. But….
Beautiful course, nice layout. But a few staff members were rude which took away from my overall rating. Also the pace of play was not monitored except for the 10th tee box which is at the clubhouse.
Great deal thanks to my TeeOff membership. Course in good shape. Staff very friendly.
1st time to Barony
Beautiful day but for what I paid for the round, i was not impressed.
Course was in OK condition and i expected pristine for the green fees.
Resident price is about what I thought it should have cost, under $70.
To pay $140 +, they are taking advantage of the tourist.
Would not play again at that price.
Pace of play
No marshalls to monitor pace of play. People obviously playing the wrong tees.
Went Downhill Fast
Last year we played this course twice after purchasing the Heritage Collection 7 day play all you can for $495 plus tax. This year it was $595 plus tax. This courses wasn’t half as nice as last year, nor was their other course, the Barony. The fairways were torn up and there were a lot of bare spots. The greens were laced with Poanna grass or some other hybrid which ma de them ugly and the ball wouldn’t roll properly. It’s a shame because it was my favorite course last year but I honestly wouldn’t pay what they’re asking now. What happened???
A nice experience.
Course was in great shape. The greens were sandy in spots but overall very nice. Everyone at the course was so nice. Definitely will return.
I got to the course early and went out on the other 18 at this venue. I was great, i enjoyed myself.
RJ 2023
Nice course well maintained the pace was not what I would have come to expect Rangers did not hustle up the players in front of us at all which would have helped
Would okay to play again
Pace was slow ranger could have been more helpful as threesome was ultra slow in front of us
RVS101623
Decent day of golf. Carts do not have yardage feature. No Marshalls Played as a twosome pace of play was tedious.
Great Round of Golf
Weather was perfect! Course was in pretty good shape....greens were fast! ...only complaint would be that a few of the greens had some bad areas of growth. Staff was excellent and very accommodating. Ate lunch at the grille and was excellent (both food & service).
Great course
Not too difficult course, good shape. Very clean facilities, best on course bathroom. Amenities like free water cups and range balls included was nice to have.