Westin Hilton Head Island Resort and Spa

Two Grasslawn Avenue, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 29928, US
(843) 681-4000
About Westin Hilton Head Island Resort and Spa

Showcasing a prime stretch of Hilton Head Island's beachfront on the Atlantic Ocean, the Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa markets "approachable" luxury. Guests will enjoy "farm & sea to table" dining at four distinct restaurants. Which do you prefer: One of three outdoor pools or the beach? Complimentary shuttles are available to the Port Royal Golf & Racquet Club for tennis or golf. The Heavenly Spa or Port Royal's two courses, Robber's Row and Barony, provide the perfect escape for adults.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres24
Year Opened1985
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual, Bar
Room TypesRoom, Suite
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Golf Packages for Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa
Palmetto Dunes - Robert Trent Jones Course
Hilton Head Island Stay & Play Package
FROM $237 (USD)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC | Enjoy up to 5 nights' accommodations at The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa and and up to 4 rounds of golf at Palmetto Dunes Golf Club (Fazio, Hills & Jones Courses) and the Country Club of Hilton Head.

Barony at Port Royal Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314162112564
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Robber's Row at Port Royal Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Rick15
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Course not great condition food service slow sandwich stale and not eatable

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Barony at Port Royal Golf Club
Default User Avatar
arodger10
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great Course.. But….

Beautiful course, nice layout. But a few staff members were rude which took away from my overall rating. Also the pace of play was not monitored except for the 10th tee box which is at the clubhouse.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Excellent
Robber's Row at Port Royal Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000006217358
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Barony at Port Royal Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u088905341
Played On
Reviews 21
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great deal thanks to my TeeOff membership. Course in good shape. Staff very friendly.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Robber's Row at Port Royal Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314163653504
Played On
Reviews 4
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Robber's Row at Port Royal Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314163653504
Played On
Reviews 4
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Barony at Port Royal Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314160401300
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

1st time to Barony

Beautiful day but for what I paid for the round, i was not impressed.
Course was in OK condition and i expected pristine for the green fees.
Resident price is about what I thought it should have cost, under $70.
To pay $140 +, they are taking advantage of the tourist.
Would not play again at that price.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Barony at Port Royal Golf Club
Default User Avatar
6JMHSKSvRlWxr1W4Hcnh
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Pace of play

No marshalls to monitor pace of play. People obviously playing the wrong tees.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Fair
Amenities Poor
Robber's Row at Port Royal Golf Club
Default User Avatar
jetsticks
Played On
Reviews 32
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Went Downhill Fast

Last year we played this course twice after purchasing the Heritage Collection 7 day play all you can for $495 plus tax. This year it was $595 plus tax. This courses wasn’t half as nice as last year, nor was their other course, the Barony. The fairways were torn up and there were a lot of bare spots. The greens were laced with Poanna grass or some other hybrid which ma de them ugly and the ball wouldn’t roll properly. It’s a shame because it was my favorite course last year but I honestly wouldn’t pay what they’re asking now. What happened???

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Barony at Port Royal Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u454439389
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

A nice experience.

Course was in great shape. The greens were sandy in spots but overall very nice. Everyone at the course was so nice. Definitely will return.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Robber's Row at Port Royal Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u0000006352628
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

I got to the course early and went out on the other 18 at this venue. I was great, i enjoyed myself.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Barony at Port Royal Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u00000187252
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

RJ 2023

Nice course well maintained the pace was not what I would have come to expect Rangers did not hustle up the players in front of us at all which would have helped
Would okay to play again

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Barony at Port Royal Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u00000187252
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Pace was slow ranger could have been more helpful as threesome was ultra slow in front of us

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Barony at Port Royal Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u00000849252
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Robber's Row at Port Royal Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u0000066503
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

RVS101623

Decent day of golf. Carts do not have yardage feature. No Marshalls Played as a twosome pace of play was tedious.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
Robber's Row at Port Royal Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000004501158
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Great Round of Golf

Weather was perfect! Course was in pretty good shape....greens were fast! ...only complaint would be that a few of the greens had some bad areas of growth. Staff was excellent and very accommodating. Ate lunch at the grille and was excellent (both food & service).

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Barony at Port Royal Golf Club
Default User Avatar
JimGribouski
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Barony at Port Royal Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314163548350
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great course

Not too difficult course, good shape. Very clean facilities, best on course bathroom. Amenities like free water cups and range balls included was nice to have.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Robber's Row at Port Royal Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314162325447
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
