Little Creek Casino Resort

Can I give this a 4.9999?

Really enjoyed playing here. The layout is beautiful and kept in perfect condition. Staff is friendly and helpful. It really is a resort course feel.

$95 is pricey, but it did come with a cart with GPS, range balls, and tees. Course is near the ocean (about 40 minutes away) and the fairways a lush. So, it has heavy air and no roll, so the course plays longer than the yardage says, ended up having to hit a lot of 4s and 3s to greens and not 6s and 7s.. Greens were perfect, no bumps and few tricks, they just rolled beautifully.

Why would I mark them down a little? My GPS didn't work for the first four holes (they brought me a new cart), the coffee shop is, well, a coffee shop, not real nice for a place of this type. Finally, their was a drunk group of guys behind me on the back 9 yelling and being obnoxious. Not what I expect from a resort course. Finally, I didn't get my 10% 55+ discount, even asked for it.

I'm being petty, sorry.

I loved the place and will be back.