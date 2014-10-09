Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Washington Golf Resorts

Salish Cliffs golf course is part of Little Creek Resort & Casino.
91 WA-108, Shelton, Washington 98584, US
(800) 667-7711
The Little Creek Casino Resort feels worlds away from civilization in the rustic Kamilche Valley, but in reality is only 15 minutes south of Olympia and less than an hour from Chambers Bay, the 2015 U.S. Open host. The hotel offers newly renovated rooms and suites, the Seven Inlets Spa, an events center, five different restaurants, a coffee café and the casino, home to slots, table games, a cigar and wine bar and the Starlight Lounge featuring live music, DJs and karaoke. The Salish Cliffs Golf Club is one of the state’s premier courses, roaming across 600 feet of elevation changes and lush evergreen forests.

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1995
Number of Units100-300

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

ConciergeYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

3.6
175 Reviews (175)

Salish Cliffs Golf Club
u00000853383
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Conditions Fair
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Salish Cliffs Golf Club
TITAAN
Reviews 4
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
2.0
First Time Playing

Hidden course of disappearing balls

Why this is a top rated course is baffling! Super narrow with no off fairway maintenance. If you’re ball rolls off the back of the green, its gone! If you get a bad bounce it’s gone! There are no views of anything. No cliffs. The course is boring and irritating.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Salish Cliffs Golf Club
hacksalot03
Reviews 180
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Wet weather
Used cart

A bit bland and high priced

The course was in good condition from tee to green, and greens rolled true. This was a nice track overall and moderately challenging, but thought it fell a little flat in creativity at times, and was not the best value in town. If I could find a discounted rate, would play again.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Salish Cliffs Golf Club
yK4tyRoRwKKPOFPrteF4
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Eyes2&armsone

Course and overall experience well worth getting on with it. Be sure to finish with the Fish & chops, beer alongside(of course!)

Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Salish Cliffs Golf Club
Dtshep11
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Pure golf

Salish Cliffs is an 18-hole course in Shelton, Wash., about 1 hours south of Seattle by the South Puget Sound. It's a great layout by golf architect Gene Bates, and is up the hill from the Little Creek Casino Resort where we stayed. There is no surrounding development, so the course is peaceful and stunning. Lots of evergreens and native grasses frame the holes which are in immaculate condition. The holes offer great variety, and are very memorable. Three of my favorites include No. 3, a long, downhill par 3 with a green nestled along a hillside to the right, with large bunker guarding the front left; and no. 9 and 18, which share a green, and have water and lots of bunkers to factor. The customer service is first class, and the clubhouse is designed with a Native American motif. Two carved, painted totems frame the entryway of the wood, glass and stone building. The course and resort is owned by the Squaxin Island Tribe, and artwork abounds throughout the property, giving everything an excellent Native American vibe. I love this course and play it every time I'm in or near Seattle.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Salish Cliffs Golf Club
TimGavrichGP
Reviews 221
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

A romp in the Washington woods

Really enjoyed my visit to Salish Cliffs on a recent media trip. The Gene Bates-designed course is carved out of some impressive, dense woods and combines great course conditions with an engaging design, highlighted by some distinctive and sometimes treacherous bunkering. Favorite hole: the short (i.e. reachable) par-4 second hole.

The course is part of a nice casino resort with excellent rooms and good food. Great for a weekend trip and as a compliment to a round at Chambers Bay about 40 minutes east.

(Pictured: the fun risk-reward par-5 18th.)

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Salish Cliffs Golf Club
stuprince
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Very nice experience

Can I give this a 4.9999?

Really enjoyed playing here. The layout is beautiful and kept in perfect condition. Staff is friendly and helpful. It really is a resort course feel.

$95 is pricey, but it did come with a cart with GPS, range balls, and tees. Course is near the ocean (about 40 minutes away) and the fairways a lush. So, it has heavy air and no roll, so the course plays longer than the yardage says, ended up having to hit a lot of 4s and 3s to greens and not 6s and 7s.. Greens were perfect, no bumps and few tricks, they just rolled beautifully.

Why would I mark them down a little? My GPS didn't work for the first four holes (they brought me a new cart), the coffee shop is, well, a coffee shop, not real nice for a place of this type. Finally, their was a drunk group of guys behind me on the back 9 yelling and being obnoxious. Not what I expect from a resort course. Finally, I didn't get my 10% 55+ discount, even asked for it.

I'm being petty, sorry.

I loved the place and will be back.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Salish Cliffs Golf Club
soundertillidie
Reviews 63
Handicap 25+
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Costco pack mistake led to an unmistakable day of golf.

First off I lost like 20 golf balls. You hit it anywhere off the fairway or fringe and the balls was gone. Eaten by the hungry fescue. The course was amazing. Staff was amazing. Del is the man. I cant wait to someday go back.

By the way if you are curious I went to buy a 2 pack of rounds to Auburn golf course for $45 and they gave me Salish instead.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Salish Cliffs Golf Club
john3386604
Reviews 17
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Fair weather
Used cart

It only takes one...

A lovely course I've wanted to play for some time. I'd definitely like to come back in the summer. The only blemish on an otherwise great experience was the slow play. The group ahead of us took 18 min. to play the 1st hole. It took an hour to play 4 holes! The staff fixed things at the turn. That was 8 holes too late to my mind, though.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Commented on 11/19/2016

4 holes in an hour...were the mext 4 in an hour too? Then if you played the ninth in 15 minutes that is 2 hour 15 minutes for 9 holes so about 4 hours and 30 minutes for 18.....sounds like a good pace for Salish as it is normal to play in 4 1/2 to 4 3/4 hours there.

Salish Cliffs Golf Club
nogabe
Reviews 16
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Wet but playable

With all the rain the greens were outstanding. Cart path only slowed things down. Course was totally worth the drive.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Salish Cliffs Golf Club
CMDCMRET
Reviews 22
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Poor weather
Used cart

Winter Wonderland

End of year frost delayed start and left 11 holes closed. Staff is very friendly and the young man (Caleb) working as valet were great. With the frost, staff was able to open seven holes and allowed unlimited play or till dark. The course does not allow walking and with someof the distance between holes it is understandable. I feel the winter rate is way to high considering many other courses are cheaper. 40 to 60 dollars for winter golf is pricey. I had a Golfnow promo code and reserved a Hot Deal for $45.00 and only got 14 holes in. Restaurant is great with awesome burgers and tremendous staff. Perhaps I may play again in the spring or summer if I can get another good deal.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Salish Cliffs Golf Club
kellyshields
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Fair weather
Used cart

this course has great features

winter golf in the northwest. it was in good shape little wet in places greens were better than expected

Conditions Good
Value Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Salish Cliffs Golf Club
xbauer
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Beautiful Course in excellent setting

First time played. Would play the course more since it's only 20 miles from my house but cost of green fees are too high for me to play more than every so often.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Salish Cliffs Golf Club
rosplace
Reviews 131
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

A must play if you're in the area

Great course with lots of features. First time playing there, but will return. Lots of elevation changes. The course was in great shape, considering the recent drought. Greens were fast but ran true. Nice practice facility and range balls included in price.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Salish Cliffs Golf Club
jmatt68
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Enjoyable round of golf

Very nice facility and the course was in great shape. Staff is very friendly. Tha carts are great with a nice GPS and score keeping unit. I thought the $60 fee was fair all things considered. I'd play there again.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Salish Cliffs Golf Club
Michael6736818
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Close to perfect!

Just a great course! Excellent greens - rolled fair and true (wish I would have made a few more of my putts). Super friendly staff and the fairways, hazards, rough, etc., give you plenty of opportunities to challenge holes and yet punish the errant shot. Look for a good deal, pricewise, and this will surely be a special round for you. We loved it and look forward to playing it again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Salish Cliffs Golf Club
Tramaine9976931
Reviews 14
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Average weather
Used cart

Amazing course, definitely a must play in Washington!

The course was an excellent condition. The tee boxes were amazing, fairways were good and greens are fast and true. The staff was friendly, from the bag drop off, to starter, and cart girls, everyone was friendly. Course definitely is challenging but fair. Risk reward, excellent views. Watch out for garden snakes, show several. Pace of play was good, played in 4 hours with a slower 4some in front of us but didn't really wait on any tee boxes. Worth the drive from Seattle, also they have Hot deals during the week, so if can, buy one and go play. Won't be disappointed.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Salish Cliffs Golf Club
spostel
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Great time, great course

The back nine has a lot of places you need to carry but it is wonderfull, challenging and in great shape. Plenty of shade in hot weather.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Salish Cliffs Golf Club
Art9232336
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

You Must Play this Course!

The course is challenging with beautifully maintained greens, fairways and tee boxes. Friendly, helpful staff are there to make your golf outing enjoyable! Play it and you will want to return!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Salish Cliffs Golf Club
griffir
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Outstanding

Enjoyed the challenge. Course is not cheap, but was in excellent condition. Staff was great. We will be back.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
