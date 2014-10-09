Little Creek Casino Resort
About Little Creek Casino ResortThe Little Creek Casino Resort feels worlds away from civilization in the rustic Kamilche Valley, but in reality is only 15 minutes south of Olympia and less than an hour from Chambers Bay, the 2015 U.S. Open host. The hotel offers newly renovated rooms and suites, the Seven Inlets Spa, an events center, five different restaurants, a coffee café and the casino, home to slots, table games, a cigar and wine bar and the Starlight Lounge featuring live music, DJs and karaoke. The Salish Cliffs Golf Club is one of the state’s premier courses, roaming across 600 feet of elevation changes and lush evergreen forests.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Little Creek Casino Resort
Images from Little Creek Casino Resort
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Salish Cliffs GC, Hole 1, Par 5, 532 yds Photo submitted by David1684852 on 06/27/2015
-
Salish Cliffs GC, Hole 9, Par 4, 409 yds Photo submitted by David1684852 on 06/27/2015
-
Photo submitted by mscheelar on 09/10/2014
-
There are no homes to clutter the views at Salish Cliffs. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 02/24/2014
-
7th Tee Photo submitted by Qxgolfer on 09/18/2013
-
12 Green Photo submitted by Qxgolfer on 09/18/2013
-
16 Tee Photo submitted by Qxgolfer on 09/18/2013
-
17 Tee Photo submitted by Qxgolfer on 09/18/2013
-
18 Fairway to Shared Green with 9. Photo submitted by Qxgolfer on 09/18/2013
-
Beautiful Track Photo submitted by Spencer3502694 on 08/13/2013
-
Photo submitted by blazinfairways on 05/23/2013
Hidden course of disappearing balls
Why this is a top rated course is baffling! Super narrow with no off fairway maintenance. If you’re ball rolls off the back of the green, its gone! If you get a bad bounce it’s gone! There are no views of anything. No cliffs. The course is boring and irritating.
A bit bland and high priced
The course was in good condition from tee to green, and greens rolled true. This was a nice track overall and moderately challenging, but thought it fell a little flat in creativity at times, and was not the best value in town. If I could find a discounted rate, would play again.
Eyes2&armsone
Course and overall experience well worth getting on with it. Be sure to finish with the Fish & chops, beer alongside(of course!)
Pure golf
Salish Cliffs is an 18-hole course in Shelton, Wash., about 1 hours south of Seattle by the South Puget Sound. It's a great layout by golf architect Gene Bates, and is up the hill from the Little Creek Casino Resort where we stayed. There is no surrounding development, so the course is peaceful and stunning. Lots of evergreens and native grasses frame the holes which are in immaculate condition. The holes offer great variety, and are very memorable. Three of my favorites include No. 3, a long, downhill par 3 with a green nestled along a hillside to the right, with large bunker guarding the front left; and no. 9 and 18, which share a green, and have water and lots of bunkers to factor. The customer service is first class, and the clubhouse is designed with a Native American motif. Two carved, painted totems frame the entryway of the wood, glass and stone building. The course and resort is owned by the Squaxin Island Tribe, and artwork abounds throughout the property, giving everything an excellent Native American vibe. I love this course and play it every time I'm in or near Seattle.
A romp in the Washington woods
Really enjoyed my visit to Salish Cliffs on a recent media trip. The Gene Bates-designed course is carved out of some impressive, dense woods and combines great course conditions with an engaging design, highlighted by some distinctive and sometimes treacherous bunkering. Favorite hole: the short (i.e. reachable) par-4 second hole.
The course is part of a nice casino resort with excellent rooms and good food. Great for a weekend trip and as a compliment to a round at Chambers Bay about 40 minutes east.
(Pictured: the fun risk-reward par-5 18th.)
Very nice experience
Can I give this a 4.9999?
Really enjoyed playing here. The layout is beautiful and kept in perfect condition. Staff is friendly and helpful. It really is a resort course feel.
$95 is pricey, but it did come with a cart with GPS, range balls, and tees. Course is near the ocean (about 40 minutes away) and the fairways a lush. So, it has heavy air and no roll, so the course plays longer than the yardage says, ended up having to hit a lot of 4s and 3s to greens and not 6s and 7s.. Greens were perfect, no bumps and few tricks, they just rolled beautifully.
Why would I mark them down a little? My GPS didn't work for the first four holes (they brought me a new cart), the coffee shop is, well, a coffee shop, not real nice for a place of this type. Finally, their was a drunk group of guys behind me on the back 9 yelling and being obnoxious. Not what I expect from a resort course. Finally, I didn't get my 10% 55+ discount, even asked for it.
I'm being petty, sorry.
I loved the place and will be back.
Costco pack mistake led to an unmistakable day of golf.
First off I lost like 20 golf balls. You hit it anywhere off the fairway or fringe and the balls was gone. Eaten by the hungry fescue. The course was amazing. Staff was amazing. Del is the man. I cant wait to someday go back.
By the way if you are curious I went to buy a 2 pack of rounds to Auburn golf course for $45 and they gave me Salish instead.
It only takes one...
A lovely course I've wanted to play for some time. I'd definitely like to come back in the summer. The only blemish on an otherwise great experience was the slow play. The group ahead of us took 18 min. to play the 1st hole. It took an hour to play 4 holes! The staff fixed things at the turn. That was 8 holes too late to my mind, though.
Wet but playable
With all the rain the greens were outstanding. Cart path only slowed things down. Course was totally worth the drive.
Winter Wonderland
End of year frost delayed start and left 11 holes closed. Staff is very friendly and the young man (Caleb) working as valet were great. With the frost, staff was able to open seven holes and allowed unlimited play or till dark. The course does not allow walking and with someof the distance between holes it is understandable. I feel the winter rate is way to high considering many other courses are cheaper. 40 to 60 dollars for winter golf is pricey. I had a Golfnow promo code and reserved a Hot Deal for $45.00 and only got 14 holes in. Restaurant is great with awesome burgers and tremendous staff. Perhaps I may play again in the spring or summer if I can get another good deal.
this course has great features
winter golf in the northwest. it was in good shape little wet in places greens were better than expected
Beautiful Course in excellent setting
First time played. Would play the course more since it's only 20 miles from my house but cost of green fees are too high for me to play more than every so often.
A must play if you're in the area
Great course with lots of features. First time playing there, but will return. Lots of elevation changes. The course was in great shape, considering the recent drought. Greens were fast but ran true. Nice practice facility and range balls included in price.
Enjoyable round of golf
Very nice facility and the course was in great shape. Staff is very friendly. Tha carts are great with a nice GPS and score keeping unit. I thought the $60 fee was fair all things considered. I'd play there again.
Close to perfect!
Just a great course! Excellent greens - rolled fair and true (wish I would have made a few more of my putts). Super friendly staff and the fairways, hazards, rough, etc., give you plenty of opportunities to challenge holes and yet punish the errant shot. Look for a good deal, pricewise, and this will surely be a special round for you. We loved it and look forward to playing it again.
Amazing course, definitely a must play in Washington!
The course was an excellent condition. The tee boxes were amazing, fairways were good and greens are fast and true. The staff was friendly, from the bag drop off, to starter, and cart girls, everyone was friendly. Course definitely is challenging but fair. Risk reward, excellent views. Watch out for garden snakes, show several. Pace of play was good, played in 4 hours with a slower 4some in front of us but didn't really wait on any tee boxes. Worth the drive from Seattle, also they have Hot deals during the week, so if can, buy one and go play. Won't be disappointed.
Great time, great course
The back nine has a lot of places you need to carry but it is wonderfull, challenging and in great shape. Plenty of shade in hot weather.
You Must Play this Course!
The course is challenging with beautifully maintained greens, fairways and tee boxes. Friendly, helpful staff are there to make your golf outing enjoyable! Play it and you will want to return!!
Outstanding
Enjoyed the challenge. Course is not cheap, but was in excellent condition. Staff was great. We will be back.
4 holes in an hour...were the mext 4 in an hour too? Then if you played the ninth in 15 minutes that is 2 hour 15 minutes for 9 holes so about 4 hours and 30 minutes for 18.....sounds like a good pace for Salish as it is normal to play in 4 1/2 to 4 3/4 hours there.