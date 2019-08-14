Christmas Mountain Village

There are many outstanding choices in the Wisconsin Dells area for golf....I play all of the courses each year but I feel that Christmas Mountain is at this time the most enjoyable course. It’s in outstanding condition, recent issues with course maintainence have been addressed and at this time it has the best greens in the area. That combined with the outstanding views from many tees and greens on the back 9 make a truly enjoyable course. If you like fast and breaking putting you love Christmas Mountain. The courses plays fairly tight especially from the gold or blue tees.

It’s a great value and right now is not as heavily played as it is not directly connected to one of the areas mega resorts as Trappers Turn and Wildrock are connected to the Kalihari and Wilderness resort respectively.

Give it a try your will not be disappointed.