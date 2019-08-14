Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Wisconsin Golf Resorts

Christmas Mountain Village

View from the 4th tee at Christmas Mountain Village Oaks Course
S944 Christmas Mountain Road, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965, US
(608) 678-3220
Location Map

About Christmas Mountain Village

Don’t let the name Christmas Mountain Village trick you. This Wisconsin Dells favorite is a premier getaway all year round, summer for golf on its 27 holes and winter for groomed downhill and cross-country skiing. There’s a wealth of amenities through the property: Four outdoor pools and hot tubs, an indoor pool with a slide, courts for basketball, tennis and volleyball; mini-golf and an arcade. Accommodation choices abound, from one- and two-bedroom villas to grand three-bedroom townhouses and rustic log cabins. A café/market, pizza join and bar and grill will curb your appetite.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres1000
Number of Units300-500

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Christmas Mountain Village

Reviews

4.2
173 Reviews (173)

Reviewer Photos

Oaks Golf Course at Christmas Mountain Village
Default User Avatar
abramanna
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

They are doing a wonderful job getting the track back into shape!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Oaks Golf Course at Christmas Mountain Village
Default User Avatar
Einstein41855
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Challenging golf course

I have played here multiple times and the condition keeps getting better every time. It was let go for a few years but is quite good now.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Oaks Golf Course at Christmas Mountain Village
Default User Avatar
Arsonfire221
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Very nice course

Pros- Fairways were in great shape. Greens were rolling 10+. Back 9 is worth the stop.

Cons- Debris on the greens. Pace was a little slow.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Oaks Golf Course at Christmas Mountain Village
Default User Avatar
WeQInBqDLJ73qnPAlKJw
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Best Value in the Dells

There are many outstanding choices in the Wisconsin Dells area for golf....I play all of the courses each year but I feel that Christmas Mountain is at this time the most enjoyable course. It’s in outstanding condition, recent issues with course maintainence have been addressed and at this time it has the best greens in the area. That combined with the outstanding views from many tees and greens on the back 9 make a truly enjoyable course. If you like fast and breaking putting you love Christmas Mountain. The courses plays fairly tight especially from the gold or blue tees.

It’s a great value and right now is not as heavily played as it is not directly connected to one of the areas mega resorts as Trappers Turn and Wildrock are connected to the Kalihari and Wilderness resort respectively.

Give it a try your will not be disappointed.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Amenities Good
Oaks Golf Course at Christmas Mountain Village
Default User Avatar
u000004520212
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Oaks Golf Course at Christmas Mountain Village
Default User Avatar
irvy6969
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Nice affordable course

Been playing here for years. Love the course. Beautiful scenery and challenging

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Oaks Golf Course at Christmas Mountain Village
Default User Avatar
ramiromc
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Great 9 hole to get some golf in after work

Played the 9 hole course and it's a really nice play through. Challenging holes and lots of slopes make this course one I want to play again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Oaks Golf Course at Christmas Mountain Village
Default User Avatar
awdedrick
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Oaks Golf Course at Christmas Mountain Village
Default User Avatar
awdedrick
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Oaks Golf Course at Christmas Mountain Village
Default User Avatar
DonWeezzy
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Oaks Golf Course at Christmas Mountain Village
Default User Avatar
u000004520212
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Oaks Golf Course at Christmas Mountain Village
Default User Avatar
u5396609
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Cold weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Oaks Golf Course at Christmas Mountain Village
Default User Avatar
u4560202
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Fun Course

We really enjoyed the course. It was in great shape, had good length (played from the blue tees) and the layout was beautiful and really fun to play.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Oaks Golf Course at Christmas Mountain Village
Default User Avatar
u314160808528
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Oaks Golf Course at Christmas Mountain Village
Default User Avatar
u893443282
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Perfect weather
Used cart

Halfway through the back 9 the course got backed up and we had to wait otherwise it was very good.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Oaks Golf Course at Christmas Mountain Village
Default User Avatar
golf6755
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Perfect weather
Used cart

Fun and challenging

We stayed a few days at the Timbers area and invited another couple to join us for golf on Labor Day. The course was in excellent condition for the time of year and it's well-cared-for course. Some huge elevations and huge greens. It was fun to play. The back-to-back par 5s on the back nine flew us away. Good par 3s along the way, too.

Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Oaks Golf Course at Christmas Mountain Village
Default User Avatar
u901693945
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Oaks Golf Course at Christmas Mountain Village
Default User Avatar
badgergolfnut
Played On
Reviews 22
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Nice track in excellent shape

Until today I had not played Christmas Mountain for about 10 years. In the last two years I heard from several friends who have played it that the course conditions were not good; and I wanted to see it for myself. Apparently they hired a new superintendent this year, and whatever problems they had were turned around 100%. I found the tees, fairways and greens to be in consistently excellent condition. The rough was cut very precisely and consistently throughout the course. There are a few brown patches, but it has been dry lately and the fairways were still soft. They are doing some fixes in various places so I would think they will continue to make improvements, but there aren't any issues anywhere in play. They have lost or otherwise removed a couple dozen trees, and they have also removed a number of sand traps, presumably to help maintain good pace. The rough has not grown into the former traps yet, but this is not a serious problem.

Regarding the layout, it is different than most and quite interesting. The front nine has a lot of right to left holes and is pretty challenging even from the white tees. The back plays shorter from the whites, and is more of a target course but provides several good birdie opportunities even if you don't hit the ball real long.

They did not have a starter or beverage cart today. The clubhouse staff was extremely friendly and helpful. And Mulligans is a great bar with good food and they have some outside seating options. Overall Christmas Mountain is a great course and a very good value compared to other options the Dells area.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Oaks Golf Course at Christmas Mountain Village
Default User Avatar
ArGrKj04
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Waste of money

An absolute swamp. It looks picturesque but plays horrible. Not worth $55

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Oaks Golf Course at Christmas Mountain Village
Default User Avatar
karlpontiac47
Played On
Reviews 9
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Perfect weather
Used cart

Very Nice - Much improved conditions

The fairways and greens were in wonderful condition. Played there 2 years ago and can tell they have put a lot of work into improving the course. A GREAT experience. Greens rolled true, traps were well maintained, and the "trip through the woods" on the back 9 is challenging.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
