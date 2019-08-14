Christmas Mountain Village
About Christmas Mountain VillageDon’t let the name Christmas Mountain Village trick you. This Wisconsin Dells favorite is a premier getaway all year round, summer for golf on its 27 holes and winter for groomed downhill and cross-country skiing. There’s a wealth of amenities through the property: Four outdoor pools and hot tubs, an indoor pool with a slide, courts for basketball, tennis and volleyball; mini-golf and an arcade. Accommodation choices abound, from one- and two-bedroom villas to grand three-bedroom townhouses and rustic log cabins. A café/market, pizza join and bar and grill will curb your appetite.
They are doing a wonderful job getting the track back into shape!
Challenging golf course
I have played here multiple times and the condition keeps getting better every time. It was let go for a few years but is quite good now.
Very nice course
Pros- Fairways were in great shape. Greens were rolling 10+. Back 9 is worth the stop.
Cons- Debris on the greens. Pace was a little slow.
Best Value in the Dells
There are many outstanding choices in the Wisconsin Dells area for golf....I play all of the courses each year but I feel that Christmas Mountain is at this time the most enjoyable course. It’s in outstanding condition, recent issues with course maintainence have been addressed and at this time it has the best greens in the area. That combined with the outstanding views from many tees and greens on the back 9 make a truly enjoyable course. If you like fast and breaking putting you love Christmas Mountain. The courses plays fairly tight especially from the gold or blue tees.
It’s a great value and right now is not as heavily played as it is not directly connected to one of the areas mega resorts as Trappers Turn and Wildrock are connected to the Kalihari and Wilderness resort respectively.
Give it a try your will not be disappointed.
Nice affordable course
Been playing here for years. Love the course. Beautiful scenery and challenging
Great 9 hole to get some golf in after work
Played the 9 hole course and it's a really nice play through. Challenging holes and lots of slopes make this course one I want to play again.
Fun Course
We really enjoyed the course. It was in great shape, had good length (played from the blue tees) and the layout was beautiful and really fun to play.
Halfway through the back 9 the course got backed up and we had to wait otherwise it was very good.
Fun and challenging
We stayed a few days at the Timbers area and invited another couple to join us for golf on Labor Day. The course was in excellent condition for the time of year and it's well-cared-for course. Some huge elevations and huge greens. It was fun to play. The back-to-back par 5s on the back nine flew us away. Good par 3s along the way, too.
Nice track in excellent shape
Until today I had not played Christmas Mountain for about 10 years. In the last two years I heard from several friends who have played it that the course conditions were not good; and I wanted to see it for myself. Apparently they hired a new superintendent this year, and whatever problems they had were turned around 100%. I found the tees, fairways and greens to be in consistently excellent condition. The rough was cut very precisely and consistently throughout the course. There are a few brown patches, but it has been dry lately and the fairways were still soft. They are doing some fixes in various places so I would think they will continue to make improvements, but there aren't any issues anywhere in play. They have lost or otherwise removed a couple dozen trees, and they have also removed a number of sand traps, presumably to help maintain good pace. The rough has not grown into the former traps yet, but this is not a serious problem.
Regarding the layout, it is different than most and quite interesting. The front nine has a lot of right to left holes and is pretty challenging even from the white tees. The back plays shorter from the whites, and is more of a target course but provides several good birdie opportunities even if you don't hit the ball real long.
They did not have a starter or beverage cart today. The clubhouse staff was extremely friendly and helpful. And Mulligans is a great bar with good food and they have some outside seating options. Overall Christmas Mountain is a great course and a very good value compared to other options the Dells area.
Waste of money
An absolute swamp. It looks picturesque but plays horrible. Not worth $55
Very Nice - Much improved conditions
The fairways and greens were in wonderful condition. Played there 2 years ago and can tell they have put a lot of work into improving the course. A GREAT experience. Greens rolled true, traps were well maintained, and the "trip through the woods" on the back 9 is challenging.
