A view of a green at The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort
6000 Boulevard RÃ­o Mar, RÃ­o Grande, Puerto Rico 745, US
(787) 888-6000
Location Map

About Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort

The Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico lives where the sun and sand intermingles with the jungle, the El Yunque rainforest. The mix is perfect for golf with two courses, Greg Norman's River and George Fazio's Ocean, that roam through oceanfront and tropical riverfront settings. A spa, casino, tennis, pools and tours/excursions prove that its offerings are among the most diverse on the island. With nearly 10 different bars, lounges and restaurants, its dining scene is just as inspiring.
Puerto Rico's top retreats are back on the luxury travel map
On our return to Puerto Rico, we found that sooner than anyone could have predicted following Hurricane Maria, the island’s best resorts and golf courses have reopened and they are arguably better than ever.
3 Min Read
By Golf Odyssey
Bahia Beach Golf Club - No. 18
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Puerto Rico
This trio of tropical courses impressed golfers in 2021.
1 Min Read
Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres500
Year Opened1975
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolOutdoor
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes

Rules

Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes

Golf courses at Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort

Reviews

3.8
156 Reviews (156)

The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - River Course
Default User Avatar
steve9875
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Twice a year
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Rio Mar River Course

We loved it. The staff was great. Sabrina and Paola kept us supplied with food and drinks. The views are amazing and the course was well maintained.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - Ocean Course
Default User Avatar
soundinvasion
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - Ocean Course
Default User Avatar
Bill51364
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Fair
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Fair
The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - Ocean Course
Default User Avatar
pablo4431831
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Rio Mar ocean course

Well as a frequent golfer of PR this course would have to rank 3rd on my list of course to play in PR TPC Dorado and Grand Reserve being 1 and 2. Lots of par 3 s and being named ocean course. Only one view of the ocean and that was a very very tight par 3. It should be renamed the ponds/lake course lots of water almost on every hole. I was pleasantly surprised how well the course was dry after a huge rain storm the day and night prior. If your looking for a course not a pricey it’s a fair course to play

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - Ocean Course
Default User Avatar
glulham
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 25+
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - Ocean Course
Default User Avatar
Bstangret
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Ocean course

Really had a great time. Course was in really good shape, greens were a little furry, seemed cups could have been moved, but did plat on a Tuesday .
Always Fun to play and staff really goes all out to make your round is the beat ever

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - Ocean Course
Default User Avatar
u000005173648
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful course but!!!

The course photos make it seem as if you will have 3 or four holes by the ocean and this course has just one par 3 at 16 and it’s still an amazing beautiful course but I would have loved to have more of the ocean views with another hole or two by the ocean.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - River Course
Default User Avatar
cqb0715
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Little pricey, but worth the expense

Extremely playable. Nice mix of challenging and gettable holes. Greens are a touch slower than I’d like but pace of play and course conditions were excellent

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - Ocean Course
Default User Avatar
gfunk1959
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
First Time Playing

Where's the ocean...

Deceiving...Ocean Course with one hole kinda on the ocean

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - River Course
Default User Avatar
trevorpanarello
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
2.0
First Time Playing

Laid Up On Expectations

I was very excited to play this course during my vacation to Rio Mar. I flew down with my own clubs, since the club charges $70 for a rental set, and was eager to play what looked to be a top tier course designed by Greg Norman.

First off, the conditions were extremely underwhelming for the price tag on this course. Weeds everywhere, dead spots on fairways, and greens slower than your living room carpet. The natural beauty surrounding every hole is fantastic if you’re not used to Caribbean scenery. The layout was interesting enough, some doglegs, plenty of water and hazards in play, and challenging approach shots.

Carts were equipped with GPS and the cooler on my cart was preloaded with ice, and two bottles of water came complimentary with the cart as well as two towels stashed in the overhead compartment of the cart (I didn’t notice these until one fell out after hitting a bump on the cart path).

I’d feel more comfortable paying $75 for a round rather than the $150 they charge. I’ve played many courses in the $150 price range and they were MUCH nicer all around than this club. From the customer service experience, to layout, to conditions, don’t come expecting what you may be used to in the states for that price. You’re paying a premium for being at a resort in Puerto Rico.

I originally had a tee time for the Ocean course but was told by the starter upon arrival that its fairways and greens had just been aerated. So I accepted the invitation to switch to the River course.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Fair
Pace Fair
Amenities Average
The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - River Course
Default User Avatar
u508493023
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - Ocean Course
Default User Avatar
tahphd
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Wet weather
Used cart

Could have been better

The course was not in the best condition for the price. Fairways were inconsistent with weeds at times. Tee boxes were ok for the most part. The course does hold a lot of moisture so do not play if you suspect it will rain.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - Ocean Course
Default User Avatar
u314161746421
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - Ocean Course
Default User Avatar
u314161746421
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - Ocean Course
Default User Avatar
anttejeda
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

The Staff was extremely friendly. The course .... just beautiful.
The only critic is that I booked the Ocean Course, but was put on the River Course. The River Course was gorgeous, however. Maybe next time, I will play the Ocean Course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - Ocean Course
Default User Avatar
u314161189665
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - Ocean Course
Default User Avatar
kodvody
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Good course

I should have reviewed this course before playing another nearby. The greens were virtually non-existent as they were more fairway grass than putting greens. They were EXTREMELY slow but with pretty average difficulty. Fairly open fairways with some difficult ones tossed throughout. Fair amount of water but nothing compared to the more difficult courses we played two days later. Overall the price point was good to get our feet wet as a first course in PR.
Driving range was pretty beat up. Would've enjoyed it more had they moved things forward 3-5 feet.

Conditions Fair
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - Ocean Course
Default User Avatar
u314159976815
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - Ocean Course
Default User Avatar
RG38996621E04FFB4EDA
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful from a distance

I would like to begin by saying that the staff was neither friendly nor non friendly, kinda just there which in my book was not welcoming at all. For the price you pay at a resort course such as this I expected a little more courtesy. The course itself is in ok shape. Fairways are mostly green with few brown spots however weeds are abundant., especially around the greens. The greens were horrible. Bumpy, shaggy and hard. I expected a lot more for my money than this. There signature ocean view hole(16) is not spectacular at all. Overgrow weeds and foliage hide most of the ocean view. Overall the layout of the course is awesome, but it could use some serious work if you are going to drop $170 to play..

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
The Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort - Ocean Course
Default User Avatar
u314160031530
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Rio Del Mar, PR

Had a great time on this course. I live
and play in Arizona, so the lush greenery was welcomed.

The 16th hole is just off the ocean,. What a view!

The staff was very pleasant and attending.

I recommend this course for all skill levels.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
