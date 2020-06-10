Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort

I was very excited to play this course during my vacation to Rio Mar. I flew down with my own clubs, since the club charges $70 for a rental set, and was eager to play what looked to be a top tier course designed by Greg Norman.

First off, the conditions were extremely underwhelming for the price tag on this course. Weeds everywhere, dead spots on fairways, and greens slower than your living room carpet. The natural beauty surrounding every hole is fantastic if you’re not used to Caribbean scenery. The layout was interesting enough, some doglegs, plenty of water and hazards in play, and challenging approach shots.

Carts were equipped with GPS and the cooler on my cart was preloaded with ice, and two bottles of water came complimentary with the cart as well as two towels stashed in the overhead compartment of the cart (I didn’t notice these until one fell out after hitting a bump on the cart path).

I’d feel more comfortable paying $75 for a round rather than the $150 they charge. I’ve played many courses in the $150 price range and they were MUCH nicer all around than this club. From the customer service experience, to layout, to conditions, don’t come expecting what you may be used to in the states for that price. You’re paying a premium for being at a resort in Puerto Rico.

I originally had a tee time for the Ocean course but was told by the starter upon arrival that its fairways and greens had just been aerated. So I accepted the invitation to switch to the River course.