Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort
About Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach ResortThe Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico lives where the sun and sand intermingles with the jungle, the El Yunque rainforest. The mix is perfect for golf with two courses, Greg Norman's River and George Fazio's Ocean, that roam through oceanfront and tropical riverfront settings. A spa, casino, tennis, pools and tours/excursions prove that its offerings are among the most diverse on the island. With nearly 10 different bars, lounges and restaurants, its dining scene is just as inspiring.
Golf courses at Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort
Rio Grande, Rio GrandeResort4.013688235349
Rio Grande, Rio GrandeResort3.6627058824107
Images from Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Birdie on 16th! Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Ocean Course. Photo submitted by u314160031530 on 03/28/2021
-
Río Mar - River Course Photo submitted by Cigala on 10/06/2020
-
Río Mar - River Course Hole 17 Photo submitted by Cigala on 10/06/2020
-
Photo submitted by u1350725549 on 09/28/2020
-
Photo submitted by u1350725549 on 09/28/2020
-
Photo submitted by u1350725549 on 09/28/2020
-
Photo submitted by u1350725549 on 09/28/2020
-
Photo submitted by u7559018 on 10/11/2019
-
Photo submitted by pwrless1 on 04/26/2019
-
Photo submitted by Bonisan89 on 04/16/2019
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 02/08/2019
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 02/08/2019
-
Photo submitted by MikeBaileyGolf on 02/08/2019
-
The approach to #16 Photo submitted by adturnbull on 02/04/2018
-
From the 17th tee box Photo submitted by adturnbull on 02/04/2018
-
The approach to #17 (you can see the drainage gravel in the bunkers) Photo submitted by adturnbull on 02/04/2018
-
On the bridge from the back tees to the forward tees at #11 Photo submitted by adturnbull on 02/04/2018
-
El Yunque tropical rainforest in the distance Photo submitted by adturnbull on 02/04/2018
-
From the 6th tee box Photo submitted by adturnbull on 02/04/2018
-
Openning Hole Photo submitted by mllwdean on 06/16/2013
-
Number 16 - Wow! Photo submitted by mllwdean on 06/16/2013
-
Pretty par 3 Photo submitted by Brett7558954 on 05/06/2013
-
Long par 3 on Ocean Photo submitted by Brett7558954 on 05/06/2013
-
Early morning views Photo submitted by Brett7558954 on 05/06/2013
-
Number 16 Ocean Hole Photo submitted by Brett7558954 on 05/06/2013
-
Rain forest in back ground Photo submitted by Brett7558954 on 05/06/2013
Rio Mar River Course
We loved it. The staff was great. Sabrina and Paola kept us supplied with food and drinks. The views are amazing and the course was well maintained.
Rio Mar ocean course
Well as a frequent golfer of PR this course would have to rank 3rd on my list of course to play in PR TPC Dorado and Grand Reserve being 1 and 2. Lots of par 3 s and being named ocean course. Only one view of the ocean and that was a very very tight par 3. It should be renamed the ponds/lake course lots of water almost on every hole. I was pleasantly surprised how well the course was dry after a huge rain storm the day and night prior. If your looking for a course not a pricey it’s a fair course to play
Ocean course
Really had a great time. Course was in really good shape, greens were a little furry, seemed cups could have been moved, but did plat on a Tuesday .
Always Fun to play and staff really goes all out to make your round is the beat ever
Beautiful course but!!!
The course photos make it seem as if you will have 3 or four holes by the ocean and this course has just one par 3 at 16 and it’s still an amazing beautiful course but I would have loved to have more of the ocean views with another hole or two by the ocean.
Little pricey, but worth the expense
Extremely playable. Nice mix of challenging and gettable holes. Greens are a touch slower than I’d like but pace of play and course conditions were excellent
Where's the ocean...
Deceiving...Ocean Course with one hole kinda on the ocean
Laid Up On Expectations
I was very excited to play this course during my vacation to Rio Mar. I flew down with my own clubs, since the club charges $70 for a rental set, and was eager to play what looked to be a top tier course designed by Greg Norman.
First off, the conditions were extremely underwhelming for the price tag on this course. Weeds everywhere, dead spots on fairways, and greens slower than your living room carpet. The natural beauty surrounding every hole is fantastic if you’re not used to Caribbean scenery. The layout was interesting enough, some doglegs, plenty of water and hazards in play, and challenging approach shots.
Carts were equipped with GPS and the cooler on my cart was preloaded with ice, and two bottles of water came complimentary with the cart as well as two towels stashed in the overhead compartment of the cart (I didn’t notice these until one fell out after hitting a bump on the cart path).
I’d feel more comfortable paying $75 for a round rather than the $150 they charge. I’ve played many courses in the $150 price range and they were MUCH nicer all around than this club. From the customer service experience, to layout, to conditions, don’t come expecting what you may be used to in the states for that price. You’re paying a premium for being at a resort in Puerto Rico.
I originally had a tee time for the Ocean course but was told by the starter upon arrival that its fairways and greens had just been aerated. So I accepted the invitation to switch to the River course.
Could have been better
The course was not in the best condition for the price. Fairways were inconsistent with weeds at times. Tee boxes were ok for the most part. The course does hold a lot of moisture so do not play if you suspect it will rain.
The Staff was extremely friendly. The course .... just beautiful.
The only critic is that I booked the Ocean Course, but was put on the River Course. The River Course was gorgeous, however. Maybe next time, I will play the Ocean Course.
Good course
I should have reviewed this course before playing another nearby. The greens were virtually non-existent as they were more fairway grass than putting greens. They were EXTREMELY slow but with pretty average difficulty. Fairly open fairways with some difficult ones tossed throughout. Fair amount of water but nothing compared to the more difficult courses we played two days later. Overall the price point was good to get our feet wet as a first course in PR.
Driving range was pretty beat up. Would've enjoyed it more had they moved things forward 3-5 feet.
Beautiful from a distance
I would like to begin by saying that the staff was neither friendly nor non friendly, kinda just there which in my book was not welcoming at all. For the price you pay at a resort course such as this I expected a little more courtesy. The course itself is in ok shape. Fairways are mostly green with few brown spots however weeds are abundant., especially around the greens. The greens were horrible. Bumpy, shaggy and hard. I expected a lot more for my money than this. There signature ocean view hole(16) is not spectacular at all. Overgrow weeds and foliage hide most of the ocean view. Overall the layout of the course is awesome, but it could use some serious work if you are going to drop $170 to play..
Rio Del Mar, PR
Had a great time on this course. I live
and play in Arizona, so the lush greenery was welcomed.
The 16th hole is just off the ocean,. What a view!
The staff was very pleasant and attending.
I recommend this course for all skill levels.