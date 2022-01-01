GPass_Loopers_Show_Header_1440x495.png
GPass_Loopers_Show_Header_1440x495.png
GOLF Films
Loopers: The Caddie's Long Walk
Caddies carry more than a bag. They carry course knowledge, words of encouragement and memories. In those memories are some of the greatest stories yet to be told. Other than the players themselves, nobody in golf has more behind the scenes access than the caddie.
START FREE TRIAL

Actions

favorite_border

The GOLF Films franchise is a collection of Emmy-winning and nominated independently produced biographical films that center around key figures and events in the history of golf.

GOLF Films: Features
GOLF Films
Tiger's Putter
favorite_border
8:32
GOLF Films
27 Years - The Exoneration of Valentino Dixon Trailer
favorite_border
1:53
GOLF Films
Go Down Swinging - '99 Open at Carnoustie
favorite_border
54:06
GOLF Films
27 Years: The Exoneration of Valentino Dixon
favorite_border
27:02
GOLF Films
Loopers: The Caddie's Long Walk
favorite_border
1:21:09
GOLF Films
Go Down Swinging Trailer
favorite_border
1:47
GOLF Films
The Tiger Woods Project
favorite_border
25:13
GOLF Films: Shorts
GOLF Films
Qwitch Sticks and Stones
favorite_border
9:24
GOLF Films
Ed Sneed: The One That Got Away
favorite_border
9:18
GOLF Films
Day 1: The Making of Golf Channel
favorite_border
7:57
GOLF Films
NYC Golfer
favorite_border
6:32
GOLF Films
AceHole
favorite_border
10:42
GOLF Films
The Infiltrator
favorite_border
7:36
GOLF Films
Meet Don Byers
favorite_border
12:17
GOLF Films
That 1 Day
favorite_border
10:20
GOLF Films
Limitless
favorite_border
6:07
GOLF Films
Don't Cry for Me
favorite_border
6:01
tiger-slam-lead1.jpg
tiger-slam-lead1.jpg

Tiger Slam

Chronicling Tiger Woods’ unprecedented feat of winning all four major championships in succession over a 10-month stretch, the film will be presented by CDW and US Bank with limited commercial interruption.
TUNE IN
Play More. Play Better.


GolfPass+ benefits include waived convenience fees, cancellation protection and $10 monthly anytime tee time credits - that's $120 a year to go play golf any time, any day you want. Plus, all the great benefits of GolfPass Video such as on-demand lessons, access to all originals like The Conor Moore Show and Ask Rory.
  • $99.00 / Per Year
    GolfPass+
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • Waived fees on 10 bookings, for up to 4 players per booking
    • $10 anytime monthly tee time credits
    • Cancellation protection on 10 bookings
    • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
    • A free gift from TaylorMade
    • Access to all GolfPass videos
    • Member-exclusive savings
    • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
    • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
    • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE
    $49.00 / Per Year
    GolfPass Video
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • Access to all GolfPass videos
    • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
    • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
    • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
    • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE
    $4.99 / Per Month
    GolfPass Video
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • Access to all GolfPass videos
    • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
    • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
    • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
    • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE
Search Near Me