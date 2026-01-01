The Glam Golf championship rings are on the line as Blair O’Neal faces off in an epic 2v2 showdown with golf influencers Sabrina, Alexis, and Marissa from Golf Girl Games. With friendly rivalries, clutch shots, and plenty of laughs, this thrilling match comes down to the wire. You won’t believe some of the incredible putts that drop and the unexpected moments that keep everyone on the edge of their seats. Who will walk away with the coveted Glam Golf rings?