Blair O'Neal

Blair O'Neal played collegiate golf at Arizona State before turning pro and eventually being a two-time contestant on Big Break. Blair currently co-hosts School of Golf with Martin Hall.

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Glam Golf with Blair O'Neal

Blair O'Neal

The Glam Golf championship rings are on the line as Blair O’Neal faces off in an epic 2v2 showdown with golf influencers Sabrina, Alexis, and Marissa from Golf Girl Games. With friendly rivalries, clutch shots, and plenty of laughs, this thrilling match comes down to the wire. You won’t believe some of the incredible putts that drop and the unexpected moments that keep everyone on the edge of their seats. Who will walk away with the coveted Glam Golf rings?
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Series

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Blair's Most Recent Daily Video Tips

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2:54
2 Iron Setup Tweaks
Daily Video Tips
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2:36
Bump-and-Run Basics
Daily Video Tips
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2:28
Shift the Hip for Power
Daily Video Tips
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2:39
Fix the Yips with your Grip
Daily Video Tips
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Tension-Free Putting
Daily Video Tips
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Keep the Putter Loft Steady
Daily Video Tips
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2:34
Take Control of Your Driver
Daily Video Tips
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2:47
Two Musts for More Distance
Daily Video Tips
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2:14
How to Control Your Tempo
Daily Video Tips
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3:00
Three “Musts” for More Distance
Daily Video Tips
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2:43
Sidehill Chipping Lies
Daily Video Tips
Smooth Driver Swing: Two Simple Keys
2:38
Smooth Driver Swing: Two Simple Keys
Hit it Higher or Lower
2:54
Hit it Higher or Lower
Stop Chicken-Arming Putts
2:22
Stop Chicken-Arming Putts
Range Basket Slice Fix
2:46
Range Basket Slice Fix
“1-and-2” Chipping Rhythm
2:20
“1-and-2” Chipping Rhythm
Strategy for Tough Tee Shots
2:46
Strategy for Tough Tee Shots
High-Pressure Iron Shots
2:50
High-Pressure Iron Shots
Stop Stubbing Chips
2:50
Stop Stubbing Chips
Nip the Chip
1:53
Nip the Chip
Next Page

Blair O'Neal's Fitness Tips

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Power in the Golf Swing
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1:24
Warm-Up Tips: High Butt Crawls
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2:09
Squat Warmup
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4:28
Yoga for Golfers with Katherine Roberts
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4:14
Mobility Exercises To Help Your Game
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2:26
Add Power with Medicine Ball Slams
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2:15
Proper Form For Sit-Ups Like Gary Player
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2:14
Warm-Up Tips: Stretching and Strengthening
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2:20
Tip 86 - Trevor Anderson - How To Train For Power
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2:06
Build Core Strength with Planks
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4:10
Tips for Better Stretching
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0:45
Warm-Up Tips: Stretch Your Neck Joints
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2:13
Gain Mobility with Suspended Lunges
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2:39
Squats and Lunges for Dynamic Stability
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1:51
Warm-Up Tips: Squatting Thoracic Rotations
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1:22
McGill Gym Bonus Tip
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2:34
Stay Stable and Balanced
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1:07
Warm-Up Tips: Cat and Camel Stretch
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Stability Band Use to Improve the Golf Swing

Recent School of Golf Tips

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Extra Credit: Ball Below Your Feet
School of Golf
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2:25
Extra Credit: Best Backswing Drill
School of Golf
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4:25
Extra Credit: Water Hazard Right
School of Golf
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4:30
Extra Credit: Speed Vampires
School of Golf
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Extra Credit: Fitzpatrick Power
School of Golf
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2:44
Extra Credit: Backswing Faults
School of Golf
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2:32
Extra Credit: Pitching Pearl
School of Golf
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4:39
Extra Credit: Chip It Close
School of Golf
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4:13
Extra Credit: The Watson Way
School of Golf
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8:54
Sophia Popov's Favorite Pre-Round Drill
School of Golf
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4:54
Extra Credit: Feel vs. Real
School of Golf
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Driver Trajectory with Ryann O’Toole
School of Golf
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Extra Credit: Power Up
School of Golf
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3:39
Extra Credit: Snead at St. Andrews
School of Golf
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3:26
Extra Credit: Ball Flight Commander
School of Golf
Next Page

Big Break Seasons

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44:25
Season 11: Prince Edward Island
Big Break
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42:21
Season 14: Dominican Republic
Big Break

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