John Montgomery

John is one of the country’s top junior-golf coaches, having worked for two of the leading junior academies, and was a four-time First-Team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference golfer at Alabama State University.

John's Most Watched Daily Video Tips
Daily Video Tips
Backswing Width Drill
favorite_border
2:50
Daily Video Tips
Putting Angle of Attack Drill
favorite_border
3:31
Daily Video Tips
Driver Speed Drills
favorite_border
4:53
Daily Video Tips
Better Ball Contact with Irons
favorite_border
3:04
Daily Video Tips
Lift, Plant and Push-Off for Explosive Power
favorite_border
3:30

Build A Better Game: Through the Bag
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Introduction
favorite_border
0:36
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Hit Dependable Drives
favorite_border
7:41
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Use Your Hips to Gain Distance Off the Tee
favorite_border
6:01
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Find Better Contact with Your Fairway Woods
favorite_border
4:29
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Hitting a Hybrid is as Easy as 1-2-3
favorite_border
6:01
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Loft Your Long Irons like You’ve Longed to
favorite_border
4:48
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Master Your Mid-Irons
favorite_border
7:29
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Wedge Wisdom
favorite_border
6:34
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
How to Hit Spinny Chip Shots
favorite_border
3:17
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Fundamentals of Chipping vs. Pitching
favorite_border
5:01
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Simplify Your Short Game
favorite_border
5:07
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
How a Straw Can Improve Your Putting
favorite_border
4:05
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Perfect Your Putting
favorite_border
5:56
