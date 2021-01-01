Review Statistics

Average Rating

3.5
Average Rating
3.5
21 Reviews (21)
Total 21 Reviews
1 Featured Reviews

Rating Breakdown

1 Reviews
4-5 stars
0
3-4 stars
1
2-3 stars
0
1-2 stars
0
Unrated
0
Avg. Course Layout
3.6
Avg. Off-Course Amenities
1.7
Avg. Value for the Money
3.6
Avg. Pace of Play
4.7
Avg. Friendliness
3.9
Avg. Course Conditions
2.2

Jeff Lawrence Designed Courses Map

Jeff Lawrence Designed Courses

Recent Articles
Secrets from the world of Golf Travel: November 2021
Ask GolfPass: Bad U.S. big cities to live in for golf?
October 2021: Photos of the Month
Dressing up for work is a Cool Golf Thing
10 of the scariest bunkers in golf
GolfPass' new "Community" puts video instruction and other insights at golfers' fingertips
Now Reading
Search Near Me