4 great instruction tips from past U.S. Open champions

Learn from the players who have come out on top at golf's most grueling test
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
us-open-winner-tips.jpg

The U.S. Open's identity is the toughest test in golf. The courses and setups challenge all aspects of the game both physically and mentally. Perhaps there are no better players to get advice from than those who have conquered the test and stood alone atop the leaderboard at the end of the week. Here are some of the best instruction tips on GolfPass from past U.S. Open champions.

1. Hale Irwin's fundamentals

Hale Irwin breaks down the fundamentals to the grip, an athletic stance, alignment and the takeaway. Solid fundamentals are a must if you want to win the U.S. Open three times, including one at the age of 45 which still holds the mark for the oldest champion.

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Improve your Fundamentals with Hale Irwin

2. Johnny Miller's favorite swing thought

Johnny “brush-brush” Miller teaches his technique for creating flush contact with your irons. In the tip Johnny says it’s the best tip there is for amateur golfers. Give it a try!

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Tip 7 - Johnny Miller - Brush Brush

3. Rory's long iron tips

Rory’s runaway U.S. Open victory in 2011 at a rain soaked Congressional was highlighted by spectacular iron play and a near ace on the 10th hole on Sunday. In this episode of Ask Rory, he talks about his keys and swing thoughts to hitting great long and mid-iron shots.

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Long Irons

4. Lessons from Hogan's swing

Ben Hogan’s timeless swing claimed four U.S. Open victories. Unfortunately, he preceded the era of golf video instruction, but his swing has been discussed on GolfPass many times. Here are two examples, one from a Chuck Cook episode of Swing Expedition and another from a Timeless Truth segment on School of Golf. Tons of great nuggets in each episode that can help any golfer improve their swing in 2026.

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Best Year Ever – Timeless Truths
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Chuck Cook teaches Ben Hogan's swing

Winning Swing's from U.S. Open winners

J.J. Spaun Swing Breakdown
4:07
J.J. Spaun Swing Breakdown
Winning Swing
Wyndham Clark Swing Breakdown
2:58
Wyndham Clark Swing Breakdown
Winning Swing
Rory McIlroy Swing Breakdown
2:55
Rory McIlroy Swing Breakdown
Winning Swing
Justin Rose Swing Breakdown
2:59
Justin Rose Swing Breakdown
Winning Swing
Gary Woodland Swing Breakdown
3:00
Gary Woodland Swing Breakdown
Winning Swing

Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway

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