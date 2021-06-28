The 2021 U.S. Women's Open was a thriller, with 19-year-old Yuka Saso outlasting Japan's Hinako Shibuno in a playoff to deliver the Philippines its first-ever major championship in golf. For the first time in the event's history, the United States Golf Association (USGA) brought the event to the Lake Course at the Olympic Club, a longtime host of the men's U.S. Open. The sloping fairways and pitched greens of the Lake Course provided just as much challenge and drama for the ladies as in any of the course's prior turns at U.S. Open host.

The USGA is set to introduce two other U.S. Open sites to more of the game's best players in the 2020s: Pebble Beach in 2023 and Erin Hills in 2025. These storied venues will mix well with established past U.S. Women's Open sites Pine Needles (2022) and Lancaster Country Club (2024). Golf fans should look forward to more announcements about host venues for U.S. Women's Opens in 2026 and beyond soon.

2022 U.S. Women's Open

June 3-6, 2022

Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club - Southern Pines, N.C.

Architects: Donald Ross (1928), Kyle Franz (2018 restoration)

Resort

Past years: 1996, 2001, 2007

2023 U.S. Women's Open

Pebble Beach will host its first U.S. Women's Open in 2023. Courtesy photo

June 1-4, 2023

Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif.

Architects: Jack Neville & Douglas Grant (1929)

Resort

Past years: None

2024 U.S. Women's Open

A sunset view of Lancaster Country Club, site of the 2015 and 2024 U.S. Women's Opens. Lancaster CC

May 30-June 2, 2024

Lancaster Country Club - Lancaster, Penn.

Architects: William Flynn (1920), Ron Forse & Jim Nagle (2005 restoration)

Private

Past years: 2015

2025 U.S. Women's Open

Holy Hill. the Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians - sits atop the highest peak in southeast Wisconsin and is visible from most holes at Erin Hills. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

May 29-June 1, 2025

Erin Hills - Erin, Wisc.

Architects: Michael Hurdzan, Dana Fry and Ron Whitten (2006)

Resort

Past years: None

U.S. Women's Open in 2026 and beyond

Host golf courses TBD