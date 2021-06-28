The 2021 U.S. Women's Open was a thriller, with 19-year-old Yuka Saso outlasting Japan's Hinako Shibuno in a playoff to deliver the Philippines its first-ever major championship in golf. For the first time in the event's history, the United States Golf Association (USGA) brought the event to the Lake Course at the Olympic Club, a longtime host of the men's U.S. Open. The sloping fairways and pitched greens of the Lake Course provided just as much challenge and drama for the ladies as in any of the course's prior turns at U.S. Open host.
The USGA is set to introduce two other U.S. Open sites to more of the game's best players in the 2020s: Pebble Beach in 2023 and Erin Hills in 2025. These storied venues will mix well with established past U.S. Women's Open sites Pine Needles (2022) and Lancaster Country Club (2024). Golf fans should look forward to more announcements about host venues for U.S. Women's Opens in 2026 and beyond soon.
2022 U.S. Women's Open
June 3-6, 2022
Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club - Southern Pines, N.C.
Architects: Donald Ross (1928), Kyle Franz (2018 restoration)
Resort
Past years: 1996, 2001, 2007
2023 U.S. Women's Open
June 1-4, 2023
Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif.
Architects: Jack Neville & Douglas Grant (1929)
Resort
Past years: None
2024 U.S. Women's Open
May 30-June 2, 2024
Lancaster Country Club - Lancaster, Penn.
Architects: William Flynn (1920), Ron Forse & Jim Nagle (2005 restoration)
Private
Past years: 2015
2025 U.S. Women's Open
May 29-June 1, 2025
Erin Hills - Erin, Wisc.
Architects: Michael Hurdzan, Dana Fry and Ron Whitten (2006)
Resort
Past years: None
U.S. Women's Open in 2026 and beyond
Host golf courses TBD