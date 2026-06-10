Men's golf shoe buying guide: How to get the most for your money plus some recommendations

(Note: Updated in June, 2026. Please bookmark this guide for easy reference. GolfPass may earn a commission on certain products linked below.)

Reliable, comfortable golf shoes are the silent MVPs of golf equipment. You only notice them when something’s gone wrong.

The last thing you want to encounter at the outset of an epic golf trip is a blister because ill-fitting, insufficiently broken-in or just plain poorly made golf shoes. And while a truly excellent pair of high-quality golf socks can help make up for some imperfections, a great pair of golf shoes is essential to enjoying the game.

How to buy the best golf shoes for you: 5 tips

1. Feet matter more than eyes.

I can't tell you how many snazzy-looking pairs of golf shoes there are that just don't feel great when worn. Sometimes aesthetics and function marry up well, but it's relatively rare in my experience. I had a pair of the very first model of shoe that TRUE Linkswear made when I was in college, and their unstructured look and wide toebox (essential for me because I have a wide foot) made my teammates call them clown shoes. I couldn't really refute that, but I also didn't really care - they were incredibly comfortable and I played well wearing them. I wore them until they fell apart and have never let unconventional looks put me off of an otherwise comfy and durable pair of spikes since.

2. You can be both Team Modern and Team Traditional.

Golf fashion has embraced athleisure aesthetics more than virtually any golfer could have imagined a decade ago, and while more casual-looking golf shoes were at the forefront of that evolution, things have accelerated recently. That means that a golfer's wardrobe has more diverse looks than it used to, and the same goes for the golf shoe rack. It's wise to have two pairs of reliable golf shoes at any one time - a perfect opportunity to have one traditional pair and one more athleisure or even streetwear-inspored one if you are comfortable toggling between looks.

3. The not-so-great golf shoe debate:

"Spikeless" golf shoes have been around long enough that if they were ever going to, they would have displaced traditional cleated golf shoes by now. But that hasn't happened, and I think it's because the treads on spikeless shoes are no more or less effective than status-quo golf shoes. Pros wear both kinds in major events (although some of them still cling to old-school metal spikes while the rest of us are effectively banned from using them), which tells me that past a certain point, good enough is good enough. If you like a pair of golf shoes, don't worry as much about the spike situation.

4. Spend the money.

If you're willing to shell out for the occasional bucket-list round of golf or golf trip, then a good-quality pair of golf shoes is a wise insurance policy against an ill fit or insufficient support, especially at the many high-end walking-only courses out there. Don't be the guy limping around Bandon Dunes with a bloody blister that could have been avoided.

5. Weight for it...

A lot of golf shoe brands use weight - the lack thereof - as a selling point. This may be a hot take, but I have come to see "lightweight" as a synonym for "sub-standard" when it comes to golf shoes. For my swing, anyway, a solid base and sense of connection to the ground is important, and I feel a greater sense of stability when wearing more substantial golf shoes. I really wish I had taken better care of the pair of FootJoy Classics Tour golf shoes I had in college. They were heavy but they fit like a glove and I felt like I addressed the ball very well when wearing them. With lightweight, sneaker-like golf shoes, I'm often a little uneasy. Your mileage may vary, but if you feel like you have happy feet (think Scottie Scheffler but without the incredibly low scores), your golf shoes might be too light. Just because you could get away with wearing them out to dinner doesn't mean you should.

Why golf shoes don't necessarily need laces

If you've browsed golf shoes in stores or online in recent years, you've likely noticed the proliferation of models with little plastic knobs placed somewhere on the shoe. These thingamabobs are evidence of some sort of alternative shoe-lacing system, where cords inside the body of the shoe are anchored to the shoe's upper material and, at the turn of a knob, can be tightened around your foot until you are comfortable.

The most popular of these lacing systems is the BOA Fit System, currently featured in models across five golf shoe brands: FootJoy, ECCO, adidas, Asics and New Balance. The BOA Fit System originated as a feature of ski boots but has been incorporated into work boots, cycling and running shoes and, yes, golf shoes. The contention from the BOA Fit System is that the more comprehensive and even tightening that their approach offers is superior to traditional laces, which exert pressure downward from the middle of the foot, leading to fatigue and potential foot injuries. As someone with wide feet, I have found that golf shoes equipped with the BOA Fit System fit my feet much better than even properly sized, traditionally laced shoes. The slight premium (usually between $10 and $20) attached to the BOA Fit System of a given shoe model feels well worth it to me. --Tim Gavrich

My latest recommendations for the best golf shoes

I have the opportunity to test several new pairs of golf shoes each year. These are the ones that have impressed me most in 2026, as well as one or two pairs I'm still enjoying wearing from prior years.

ECCO Biom C5 with BOA Fit System

ECCO's new Biom C5 with the BOA Fit System is a substantial, premium golf shoe offering for 2026. Courtesy image

Guilty as charged: I'm a BOA Bro. I much prefer its all-foot lacing system to traditional laces, which usually put uneven and uncomfortable pressure on my wide feet. The new Biom C5 carries the high quality golfers have come to expect from ECCO, with plenty of substance that will help golfers address shots with confidence and battle the elements with ease. $270

Payntr Eighty Seven SC

Payntr's Eighty Seven SC golf shoes are comfortable, attractive and tech-infused. Courtesy image

It's tough to break in big among golf shoe brands as a relative newcomer, but Payntr is well on its way. Founded in 2019 by two long-time golf footwear experts, many of its offerings hew towards sneaker-inspired designs, but they do traditional silhouettes well, too. The Eighty Seven SC leverages carbon fiber for stability and weight-saving purposes, but what impresses me most about it is it is as comfortable a shoe as I have ever worn, and it is not a BOA Fit System model. One of the reasons: Payntr actually makes this model (along with several others) in Wide sizes. $220

Payntr Reserve Classic RS

The Payntr Reserve Classic golf shoe is well made and well priced. Courtesy image

These new shoes come in at a lower price point and while they don't have carbon fiber like the Eighty Sevens, they do bring plenty of tech to bear. If you want to stay comfortably under $200, these are a nice value play. $150

Adidas' new Adipower 26 SL with BOA Fit System

Adidas' new BOA-powered shoe is a winner at a good price. Courtesy image

I have had more hit-or-miss luck with Adidas than any other brand that makes golf shoes. Historically, their fit has been all over the place; some models are good but others are uncomfortably narrow in the same size. I'm not sure what the deal is there, but I can confirm that this year's spikeless Adipower SL model is both comfortable and handsome looking, with a quality spikeless platform. It's a very good value, too. $150

Merrell Moab Speed 2 GORE-TEX

Merrell's Moab Speed 2 shoe isn't specifically for golf, but as a waterproof hiking shoe with good traction, it functions very nicely on the course. Merrell

Hiking shoes, golf shoes...what's the difference? Not much, in my view, which is why. this waterproof offering from Merrell has become one of my go-to golf shoes for a couple of years now. Various colorways and even wide sizes round out a very nice offering. $170

TRUE Linkswear OG3 Pro

TRUE's OG3 Pro is reminiscent of the brand's very first shoe model, with some contemporary upgrades. Courtesy image

Going from an up-and-comer to more of an incumbent has worked for this brand with long-term ties to the rainy, muddy Pacific Northwest. They have steadily added more substantial, professionally inspired models as a counterpoint to their more casual offerings. The OG3 Pro invokes some nostalgia for their zero-drop debut model while updating things under the hood for 2026, including a 2-year waterproof warranty. $199

Xero Ridgeway Low

Xero's new Ridgeway Low might be a golf shoe in hiking-shoe disguise. Courtesy image

"Barefoot shoes" have been popular with runners and hikers for years, and they're starting to go mainstream. Xero doesn't make any golf-specific shoes but I have worn their new Ridgeway Low on occasion and like the feeling of connection to the ground that their thin but sturdy zero-drop sole provides. The price is attractive, even if the shoe itself looks a little dorky. It's made me start to question whether big, snug golf shoes are really best. The Ridgeway bills itself as a "hiking shoe" - what is golf if not an oft-interrupted hike? $129.99

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