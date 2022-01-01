Facebook
Troy Miller
In
Charleston, SC
Review Statistics
Average Rating
4.7
Average Rating
4.7
12 Reviews
(12)
Total 12 Reviews
1 Featured Reviews
Rating Breakdown
1 Reviews
4-5 stars
1
3-4 stars
0
2-3 stars
0
1-2 stars
0
Unrated
0
Avg. Course Layout
5.0
Avg. Off-Course Amenities
4.3
Avg. Value for the Money
4.8
Avg. Pace of Play
4.6
Avg. Friendliness
4.7
Avg. Course Conditions
3.7
Troy Miller Designed Courses Map
Troy Miller Designed Courses
Sort:
Course Name - A to Z
Course Name - Z to A
Overall Rating - Highest
Overall Rating - Lowest
Number of Reviews - Most
Number of Reviews - Least
Last Review Time - Most Recent
Last Review Time - Least Recent
Charleston Municipal Golf Course
Charleston, South Carolina
Public
4.6515166667
12
Write Review
