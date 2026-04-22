Why Cobbs Creek’s latest milestone is a triumph for municipal golf in Philadelphia and across America

PHILADELPHIA – Can a golf course change the world?

It’s a bold, lofty, possibly absurd question. But it needs to be considered.

At 17 years old, Charlie Sifford flees Jim Crow-segregated North Carolina and settles in Philadelphia. He finds sanctuary and community at Cobbs Creek Golf Course, steadfastly egalitarian and inclusive of different ages, genders and races by charter since 1916. There, he practices hard enough, plays well enough and becomes Charlie Sifford, professional golfer. In 1961, he becomes Charlie Sifford, breaker of the PGA Tour’s color barrier and, eventually, a two-time tour winner.

Decades later, Sifford mentors a young fellow golfer of color named Tiger Woods. Woods practices hard enough, plays well enough and becomes Tiger Woods, professional golfer, 15-time major champion.

In 2026, high school students Corinne and Amber stand on a makeshift stage under a tent at Cobbs Creek Golf Course, a half-wedge from the Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab, made possible the charitable foundation Woods established years before they were born. In just seven months, the $30 million education center has provided after-school programs that have helped both young women look beyond hours, days and months to the rest of their lives. Corinne is into engineering and competitive robotics and Amber, bitten by the golf bug, wants to be a civil rights lawyer. “When I’m here, I feel like this is an extension of my family,” Amber says. “I feel like I’m part of a community that wants to see me grow.”

Cobbs Creek's latest big step: TGR Learning Lab and Lincoln Financial Center

Cobbs Creek's new Lincoln Financial Center will be a hub of golf energy: a pro shop, two-story practice range and a cozy restaurant and bar. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Progress happens slowly, then all at once. After nearly 20 years of dreaming, planning and permitting, Cobbs Creek has begun to realize its massive potential in the space of seven months. In September 2025, the TGR Learning Lab officially opened, offering STEAM education programs to thousands of area children across the school-grade spectrum. Corinne, Amber and more than 7,000 other students have started to benefit from access to the considerable resources and teaching talent the Lab has brought to bear on their corner of Philadelphia.

This week, Cobbs Creek opened the Lincoln Financial Center, the complex’s first golf-related set of amenities. The olive green and earthy brown edifice benched into one of the property’s many hillsides will be a hub of activity for local and visiting golfers, made possible thanks to millions of dollars marshaled by the Philadelphia-based Lincoln Financial corporation’s foundation arm. “Cobbs Creek is exactly the type of work we were built for,” said Lincoln Financial CEO Ellen Cooper at the christening of the facility. That support is not simply transactional; Cooper’s company is also bringing financial literacy programs into the TGR Learning Lab curriculum.

The Lincoln Financial Center is home to Cobbs Creek’s pro shop, a two-level Toptracer-integrated driving range and the Little Horse Tavern, a cozy and welcoming bar and restaurant honoring Sifford’s nickname. Walking up the stairs to the different levels offers a tour of Cobbs Creek’s history and the many people who have shaped it: Sifford, fellow Black golf legends like Bill Spiller and boxing great Joe Louis as well as original clubhouse architect Walter Smedley and Olde Course architect Hugh Wilson, famed for his work four miles up the creek at Merion Golf Club.

Golf at Cobbs Creek: 2026 and beyond

Hitting range balls is nice. Playing golf is better. Cobbs Creek’s Olde Course is now being restored to its best self by architects Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner, both with deep Philadelphia roots. Thousands of trees have been cleared. The creek itself is in the midst of a three-mile, $30 million environmental remediation effort – the biggest urban creek recovery in American history. Earth-movers of all sizes are shaping the property into something that will rival any public golf course in the country.

Fronted by a gaping bunker, the green of the par-4 15th hole at Cobbs Creek's Olde Course will be a spectacle unto itself, faithfully restored from the course's original plan. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

In addition to a special run of holes along the eponymous creek, the 15th green complex alone will have golfers talking. Nicknamed the “TIE Fighter green” for its resemblance to the enemy spaceships in the Star Wars movies, its fortified front, banked sides and ridge across the middle will be a topic of debate among golfers when the course opens in the next year or two. It is one of many faithful restorations of unusual and quirky features by Hanse and Wagner that will set the course apart from others.

On the east side of Cardington Road, Hanse and Wagner will build a new nine-hole golf course on what used to be a finicky, flood-prone 18 called Karakung. That new nine will have a clever degree of flexibility. It will mostly be a standalone middle-step golf experience, with certain corridors and tee positions adjusted to create a composite championship routing with most of the Olde Course holes - one that would have the space to host a PGA Tour event or even a major championship someday in the future.

In the meantime, just a half-wedge from the Lincoln Financial Center, there’s Q School, a brand-new 9-hole par-3 golf course by TGR Design that doubles as a world-class backyard for the TGR Learning Lab. As short courses go, it is one of the very best of the recent crop of new, scaled-down golf experiences. All holes are 106 yards or shorter, with thoughtfully contoured greens that are all open in front, inviting run-up shots. In fact, the most fun way to play several of the holes is as a long bump-and-run, rather than a typical aerial-attack wedge. You can even putt if you want. It is a perfect literal and figurative on-ramp of a golf course: a taste of the type of conditioning and sophisticated golfers can expect when the Olde Course and new Karakung routing open.

Cobbs Creek's new, TGR Design-shaped Q School short course sits adjacent to the complex's $30 million Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

COBBS CREEK GOLF CAMPUS (Q SCHOOL)

Philadelphia, Pa.

TGR Design, 2026

$25-$75

Course #702



One of the best short-short courses I have seen, genuinely testing skilled players & giving everyone literal on-ramps in the form of thoughtful run-ups. Bring a wedge, putter and mid-iron! pic.twitter.com/zcxeHdcQh5 — Tim Gavrich (@TimGavrich) April 21, 2026

The new Cobbs Creek has implications far beyond Philadelphia. It is a glimpse at just how much of an accelerant golf can be to uplifting a community. The Patch, the Augusta, Ga., municipal golf course of record with a broadly similar history to Cobbs, is on a similar track thanks to considerable support from Augusta National Golf Club: significant golf course improvements, a new TGR short course and improved community-friendly feel. In 2028, it will add a new TGR Learning Lab to its mix, too.

The degree of quality and care brought to bear at Cobbs Creek, The Patch and other modern “Munaissance” golf projects is disruptive. It dismantles the notion that great golf is only accessible to the wealthy. In fact, golf can – and should – be a public good. Not every municipality has or needs the space or high spend that Cobbs Creek will require to be fully realized. But every great golf town and its people deserve quality golf. Thanks to the generosity of the city of Philadelphia, the State of Pennsylvania and a growing list of private donors who want to give back to the game of golf, that sentiment has paid early dividends at Cobbs Creek.

So, can a golf course like Cobbs Creek change the world? It seems like it already has.