20 top public golf courses and hidden golf gems in Scotland - Golfers' Choice 2026

Want to play some of the best golf courses in Scotland and save some money doing it?
Our ranking of the top 20 public golf courses and hidden gems of Scotland will help guide you.
We compiled our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2025 to be eligible for this year's list.
If you want to play any of these listed courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses and hidden gems in Scotland or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course.
Scottish golf courses reviewed in 2025: 220
Reviews of Scottish golf courses in 2025: 2,897
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 3,000 reviews of Scottish golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best golf courses and hidden gems in Scotland
-
East Renfrewshire Golf ClubNewton Mearns, East RenfrewshirePrivate4.778431372536
Green fee: $106
What they're saying: "I used to play this course when I was young. Last time I played was 40 years ago. When back in Glasgow, I decided time to finally go back. I was not disappointed. The course was almost exactly as I remembered it with many interesting but challenging holes. Condition was great and as a special bonus they threw in some very non-Scottish sunny weather!" - ScotDee
-
Gullane Golf Club - No. 2
Green fee: $133+
What they're saying: "You know a golf course is good when you keep going back to play it, and every ime its a different test. Superb as always. 10/10" - JH1872
-
Fairmont St. Andrews - The Torrance Course
Green fee: $118-$186
What they're saying: "A wonderful course - lush fairways with great views - incredibly well manicured. Much more like an American course with sea views. Course was empty - played as a single (walking) in 3 hours. Great sunny day on a great course." - Kwsken
-
Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Club
Green fee: $146-$166
What they're saying: "Played on a very breezy day in July. Course in lovely condition. Pretty tight fairways with some quirky holes towards Channonry Point. Not a lot of room between holes and the road is a hazard to deal with." - Amstocks
-
Grantown-on-Spey Golf ClubGrantown-on-Spey, MorayshireSemi-Private4.962566844933
Green fee: $73
What they're saying: "This was our 7th and last round in Scotland. Had being playing coastal links courses, and wanted to try a Highlands course - we were not disappointed. Loved playing here, in great condition, and had the BEST greens we have putted on in years. There are some very challenging holes here, but it is not tricked out. Would absolutely come back and play again." - Chief131
-
Golspie Golf Club
Green fee: $153
What they're saying: "Absolutely stunning views literally playing along the shore line with just the sound of the waves! We were blessed with gorgeous weather so (the) course and scenery was stunning. Greens were lovely, pace of play was great as (it) took less than 3:30 and (we) weren’t rushing. Very welcoming and good value compared to other local courses!" - Laurenhulston
-
Peterhead Golf Club - Old CoursePeterhead, Aberdeenshire4.880124777239
Green fee: $166
What they're saying: "Course was in really good condition. Would happily come back and play again! But pace of play was fairly slow." - NathanDearing
-
Dundonald Links
Green fee: $200-$346
What they're saying: "What a place. Probably the easiest we’ll ever play it. No wind, receptive, nice but chilly day. Just what a place." - Burnout23
-
Trump Turnberry - King Robert the Bruce CourseTurnberry, South AyrshireResort4.983660130764
Green fee: $193+
What they're saying: "All in all a great day (of) golf. Staff excellent, friendly and knowledgeable. Played a four ball, course was in good condition, greens good as would be expected, even for the time of year. Would definitely recommend and look forward to playing the course again." - WyderEd
-
The West Kilbride Golf ClubWest Kilbride, North Ayrshire4.985882352933
Green fee: $153
What they're saying: "We played this course on a Sunday afternoon and paid £50 for our round. It was worth every penny. (The) course was in great condition and we thoroughly enjoyed it." - SBerekis1874
Editors' Choice: Best Golf Courses in Scotland
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are other top Scottish courses that didn't make our ranking.Troon, South AyrshirePrivate4.95833333339Turnberry, South AyrshireResort4.767722473621
-
Rowallan Castle Golf ClubKilmaurs, East AyrshirePrivate4.6229790162227
Green fee: $173
What they're saying: "Rowallan Golf Course is a real gem in Ayrshire. The setting, with Rowallan Castle in view, makes for a memorable round. The course is beautifully maintained, with true greens and a layout that challenges without being punishing. Staff are welcoming, and the clubhouse has a relaxed, friendly atmosphere with great food and drink. A course that combines history, scenery, and great golf – highly recommended!" - Scottmcw1
-
Inverurie Golf Club
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "Really great course, thoroughly enjoyed! Clubhouse staff were very friendly. Great supper (was) had in (the) restaurant after (the) round." - Kyledickson91
-
Machrihanish Dunes Golf ClubMachrihanish, ArgyllResort4.908295625986
Green fee: $96-$133
What they're saying: "Couldn't fault the course - from the warm welcome in the pro shop to the immaculate tees/greens/fairways. Unbelievable experience playing the Dunes. Hope to be back in the future." - Rib28493
-
Aboyne Golf Club
Green fee: $87-$120
What they're saying: "Course was in really good condition, and greens were superb! Will definitely come back and play again." - NathanDearing
-
Royal Musselburgh Golf ClubPrestonpans, East LothianPrivate4.7585718779159
Green fee: $100+
What they're saying: "Lovely clubhouse, steeped in history. The course was in lovely condition and the staff were very welcoming of visitors." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Drumpellier Golf ClubCoatbridge, North LanarkshirePrivate4.6077473854131
What they're saying: "Excellent course and well worth the (GolfNow) tee time price. Greens were fantastic. Members also very friendly and inviting." - Msmith52
-
SCHLOSS Roxburghe Golf CourseKelso, RoxburghshireResort4.8338062436137
Green fee: $120-$186
What they're saying: "Great course. It’ll be fantastic in a few weeks as they’ve been doing some work on the greens and tee boxes, nothing to spoil my round. (It's a) great layout and looks like a great hotel, staff were great, especially Russel in the clubhouse. (It is) definitely worth another visit." - Redtom72
-
Peebles Golf Club
Green fee: $65
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape with friendly atmosphere and in a beautiful location. Could not have been made more welcome." - Davemac61
-
Kemnay Golf Club
Green fee: $37-$60
What they're saying: "Nice course. Started with the welcome from the Pro. Tree lined fairways, some space but straight hits help. Greens running nicely. Some easier and some tricky holes. Worth a visit." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Kintore Golf Club
Green fee: $45-$53
What they're saying: "Really enjoyed playing (this) golf course. From the time we arrived until we left, we were made to feel very welcome. Hospitality excellent from bar & catering staff. (The) golf course (is) a gem and a good test of golf. Some hills in places but a great variety of holes. Definitely recommend a round here and will play again." - Nevsmall50
Comments (0)