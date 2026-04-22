20 top public golf courses and hidden golf gems in Scotland - Golfers' Choice 2026

The top Scottish links are legendary, but there are plenty of other really good public courses spread throughout the country.
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Signature Hole - Lighthouse at Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Links

Want to play some of the best golf courses in Scotland and save some money doing it?

Our ranking of the top 20 public golf courses and hidden gems of Scotland will help guide you.

We compiled our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2025 to be eligible for this year's list.

If you want to play any of these listed courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses and hidden gems in Scotland or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course.

Scottish golf courses reviewed in 2025: 220
Reviews of Scottish golf courses in 2025: 2,897

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 3,000 reviews of Scottish golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best golf courses and hidden gems in Scotland

  1. East Renfrewshire Golf Club

    East Renfrewshire GC: #8
    View Tee Times
    East Renfrewshire Golf Club
    Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire
    Private
    4.7784313725
    36
    Write Review

    Green fee: $106
    What they're saying: "I used to play this course when I was young. Last time I played was 40 years ago. When back in Glasgow, I decided time to finally go back. I was not disappointed. The course was almost exactly as I remembered it with many interesting but challenging holes. Condition was great and as a special bonus they threw in some very non-Scottish sunny weather!" - ScotDee

  2. Gullane Golf Club - No. 2

    Gullane GC - No. 2
    Gullane Golf Club - No. 2
    Gullane, East Lothian
    Private
    4.9364973262
    59
    Write Review

    Green fee: $133+
    What they're saying: "You know a golf course is good when you keep going back to play it, and every ime its a different test. Superb as always. 10/10" - JH1872

  3. Fairmont St. Andrews - The Torrance Course

    Fairmont St. Andrews - The Torrance
    Fairmont St. Andrews - The Torrance Course
    St. Andrews, Fife
    Resort
    4.84747311
    144
    Write Review

    Green fee: $118-$186
    What they're saying: "A wonderful course - lush fairways with great views - incredibly well manicured. Much more like an American course with sea views. Course was empty - played as a single (walking) in 3 hours. Great sunny day on a great course." - Kwsken

  4. Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Club

    Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Club
    View Tee Times
    Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Club
    Fortrose, Ross-shire
    4.9649561952
    65
    Write Review

    Green fee: $146-$166
    What they're saying: "Played on a very breezy day in July. Course in lovely condition. Pretty tight fairways with some quirky holes towards Channonry Point. Not a lot of room between holes and the road is a hazard to deal with." - Amstocks

  5. Grantown-on-Spey Golf Club

    Grantown-on-Spey GC
    View Tee Times
    Grantown-on-Spey Golf Club
    Grantown-on-Spey, Morayshire
    Semi-Private
    4.9625668449
    33
    Write Review

    Green fee: $73
    What they're saying: "This was our 7th and last round in Scotland. Had being playing coastal links courses, and wanted to try a Highlands course - we were not disappointed. Loved playing here, in great condition, and had the BEST greens we have putted on in years. There are some very challenging holes here, but it is not tricked out. Would absolutely come back and play again." - Chief131

  6. Golspie Golf Club

    Golspie GC: #17
    View Tee Times
    Golspie Golf Club
    Golspie, Sutherland
    4.9570494865
    80
    Write Review

    Green fee: $153
    What they're saying: "Absolutely stunning views literally playing along the shore line with just the sound of the waves! We were blessed with gorgeous weather so (the) course and scenery was stunning. Greens were lovely, pace of play was great as (it) took less than 3:30 and (we) weren’t rushing. Very welcoming and good value compared to other local courses!" - Laurenhulston

  7. Peterhead Golf Club - Old Course

    Peterhead GC
    View Tee Times
    Peterhead Golf Club - The Old Course
    Peterhead, Aberdeenshire
    4.8801247772
    39
    Write Review

    Green fee: $166
    What they're saying: "Course was in really good condition. Would happily come back and play again! But pace of play was fairly slow." - NathanDearing

  8. Dundonald Links

    Dundonald Links: #2
    View Tee Times
    Dundonald Links
    Gailes, North Ayrshire
    Private
    4.9647058824
    30
    Write Review

    Green fee: $200-$346
    What they're saying: "What a place. Probably the easiest we’ll ever play it. No wind, receptive, nice but chilly day. Just what a place." - Burnout23

  9. Trump Turnberry - King Robert the Bruce Course

    Trump Turnberry - King Robert the Bruce
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    Trump Turnberry - King Robert the Bruce Course
    Turnberry, South Ayrshire
    Resort
    4.9836601307
    64
    Write Review

    Green fee: $193+
    What they're saying: "All in all a great day (of) golf. Staff excellent, friendly and knowledgeable. Played a four ball, course was in good condition, greens good as would be expected, even for the time of year. Would definitely recommend and look forward to playing the course again." - WyderEd

  10. The West Kilbride Golf Club

    The West Kilbride GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    The West Kilbride Golf Club
    West Kilbride, North Ayrshire
    4.9858823529
    33
    Write Review

    Green fee: $153
    What they're saying: "We played this course on a Sunday afternoon and paid £50 for our round. It was worth every penny. (The) course was in great condition and we thoroughly enjoyed it." - SBerekis1874

    Editors' Choice: Best Golf Courses in Scotland

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are other top Scottish courses that didn't make our ranking.

    St. Andrews Links - Old Course
    St. Andrews Links - Old Course
    St. Andrews, Fife
    Public
    5.0
    25
    Write Review
    Kingsbarns Golf Links #15
    Kingsbarns Golf Links
    Kingsbarns, Fife
    Public
    4.9591836735
    16
    Write Review
    The North Berwick GC: #14
    The North Berwick Golf Club
    North Berwick, East Lothian
    Public
    5.0
    23
    Write Review
    11th green at the Renaissance Club
    The Renaissance Club
    Dirleton, North Berwick
    Private/Resort
    4.0
    3
    Write Review
    Castle Stuart Golf: #11
    Cabot Highlands - Castle Stuart Golf Links
    Inverness, Inverness-shire
    Public
    5.0
    8
    Write Review
    Royal Troon Golf Club - The Old Course: #8
    View Tee Times
    Royal Troon Golf Club - The Old Course
    Troon, South Ayrshire
    Private
    4.9583333333
    9
    Write Review
    Prestwick Golf Club
    Prestwick Golf Club
    Prestwick, South Ayrshire
    Private
    4.7142857143
    7
    Write Review
    St. Andrews Links - New: #1
    St. Andrews Links - New Course
    St. Andrews, Fife
    Public
    4.2142857143
    9
    Write Review
    Trump Turnberry Resort - Ailsa: #12
    View Tee Times
    Trump Turnberry Resort - Ailsa Course
    Turnberry, South Ayrshire
    Resort
    4.7677224736
    21
    Write Review

  11. Rowallan Castle Golf Club

    Rowallan Castle GC: #7
    View Tee Times
    Rowallan Castle Golf Club
    Kilmaurs, East Ayrshire
    Private
    4.6229790162
    227
    Write Review

    Green fee: $173
    What they're saying: "Rowallan Golf Course is a real gem in Ayrshire. The setting, with Rowallan Castle in view, makes for a memorable round. The course is beautifully maintained, with true greens and a layout that challenges without being punishing. Staff are welcoming, and the clubhouse has a relaxed, friendly atmosphere with great food and drink. A course that combines history, scenery, and great golf – highly recommended!" - Scottmcw1

  12. Inverurie Golf Club

    Inverurie GC
    View Tee Times
    Inverurie Golf Club
    Inverurie, Aberdeenshire
    Private
    4.4268476621
    54
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "Really great course, thoroughly enjoyed! Clubhouse staff were very friendly. Great supper (was) had in (the) restaurant after (the) round." - Kyledickson91

  13. Machrihanish Dunes Golf Club

    14th hole at Machrihanish Dunes
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    Machrihanish Dunes Golf Club
    Machrihanish, Argyll
    Resort
    4.9082956259
    86
    Write Review

    Green fee: $96-$133
    What they're saying: "Couldn't fault the course - from the warm welcome in the pro shop to the immaculate tees/greens/fairways. Unbelievable experience playing the Dunes. Hope to be back in the future." - Rib28493

  14. Aboyne Golf Club

    Aboyne GC: #9, #10
    View Tee Times
    Aboyne Golf Club
    Aboyne, Aberdeenshire
    Semi-Private
    4.8462543992
    82
    Write Review

    Green fee: $87-$120
    What they're saying: "Course was in really good condition, and greens were superb! Will definitely come back and play again." - NathanDearing

  15. Royal Musselburgh Golf Club

    Royal Musselburgh GC
    View Tee Times
    Royal Musselburgh Golf Club
    Prestonpans, East Lothian
    Private
    4.7585718779
    159
    Write Review

    Green fee: $100+
    What they're saying: "Lovely clubhouse, steeped in history. The course was in lovely condition and the staff were very welcoming of visitors." - GolfPass Reviewer

  16. Drumpellier Golf Club

    Drumpellier GC
    View Tee Times
    Drumpellier Golf Club
    Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire
    Private
    4.6077473854
    131
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Excellent course and well worth the (GolfNow) tee time price. Greens were fantastic. Members also very friendly and inviting." - Msmith52

  17. SCHLOSS Roxburghe Golf Course

    SCHLOSS Roxburghe GC
    View Tee Times
    SCHLOSS Roxburghe Golf Course
    Kelso, Roxburghshire
    Resort
    4.8338062436
    137
    Write Review

    Green fee: $120-$186
    What they're saying: "Great course. It’ll be fantastic in a few weeks as they’ve been doing some work on the greens and tee boxes, nothing to spoil my round. (It's a) great layout and looks like a great hotel, staff were great, especially Russel in the clubhouse. (It is) definitely worth another visit." - Redtom72

  18. Peebles Golf Club

    Peebles GC
    View Tee Times
    Peebles Golf Club
    Peebles, Peebles-shire
    Semi-Private
    4.6986139283
    97
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape with friendly atmosphere and in a beautiful location. Could not have been made more welcome." - Davemac61

  19. Kemnay Golf Club

    Kemnay GC
    View Tee Times
    Kemnay Golf Club
    Kemnay, Aberdeenshire
    4.8209803922
    95
    Write Review

    Green fee: $37-$60
    What they're saying: "Nice course. Started with the welcome from the Pro. Tree lined fairways, some space but straight hits help. Greens running nicely. Some easier and some tricky holes. Worth a visit." - GolfPass Reviewer

  20. Kintore Golf Club

    Kintore GC
    Kintore Golf Club
    Kintore, Aberdeenshire
    Semi-Private
    4.3696771638
    42
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$53
    What they're saying: "Really enjoyed playing (this) golf course. From the time we arrived until we left, we were made to feel very welcome. Hospitality excellent from bar & catering staff. (The) golf course (is) a gem and a good test of golf. Some hills in places but a great variety of holes. Definitely recommend a round here and will play again." - Nevsmall50

Golfers' Choice 2026
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Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

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