10 top public golf courses and hidden golf gems in Wales - Golfers' Choice 2026

From links to parkland, the golf scene in Wales delivers a variety of fun golf experiences.
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16th hole at Ashburnham Golf Club
Trouble surrounds the 16th green at Ashburnham Golf Club.

Wales famously has more sheep than people.

That hasn't stopped golfers from turning fields into fairways. Wales features some of the best public golf courses and hidden gems in the United Kingdom, from wonderful links to nice resort courses.

We have compiled 10 of the best public golf courses and hidden gems of Wales in our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2025 to be eligible for this year's list.

If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Wales or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course.

Welsh golf courses reviewed in 2025: 79
Reviews of Welsh golf courses in 2025: 943

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 1,000 reviews of Wales golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Top golf courses and hidden gems in Wales

  1. Vale Of Llangollen Golf Club

    Vale of Llangollen GC
    Vale of Llangollen Golf Club
    Llangollen, Denbighshire
    Public
    4.7352941176
    10
    Write Review

    Green fee: $63+
    What they're saying: "Most beautiful course I’ve ever played. Amazing views and some really testing holes. Add this to your must play list." - Bluerob

  2. Llandrindod Wells Golf Club

    Llandrindod Wells
    View Tee Times
    Llandrindod Wells Golf Club
    Llandrindod Wells, Powys
    Public
    4.9628482972
    54
    Write Review

    Green fee: $67
    What they're saying: "Given it (has) belted it down (rain) for what seems like months, this course was in superb condition. The pro in the shop was extremely friendly as were all the members I met out on course. Great facilities, great atmosphere and most of all great views. A pleasure to play." - Aroberts93

  3. Ashburnham Golf Club

    12th green at Ashburnham
    View Tee Times
    Ashburnham Golf Club
    Burry Port, Carmarthenshire
    Semi-Private
    4.7612456747
    46
    Write Review

    Green fee: $67-$120
    What they're saying: "Course was in great condition, with friendly staff, fantastic views and would come back real soon and play again" - Kieran7

  4. Garnant Park Golf Club

    Garnant Park GC
    View Tee Times
    Garnant Golf Club
    Garnant, Carmarthenshire
    Public/Municipal
    4.8834289813
    54
    Write Review

    Green fee: $27-$33
    What they're saying: "Each hole is quite different to the next and each presents its own challenge with the varied topography, tricky bunkers and ditches that defend the vast undulating greens. The course is well signposted and lovingly maintained and the views are simply stunning to make this stand out course an absolute joy." - Fishandchips

  5. St. Deiniol Golf Club

    17th green at St Deiniol
    View Tee Times
    St. Deiniol Golf Club
    Bangor, Gwynedd
    Private
    4.6323529412
    11
    Write Review

    Green fee: $53-$67
    What they're saying: "My favourite course in North Wales. Sometimes gets a bad rep due to its hilly nature, but it is a real challenge and fun to play." - Bhughes1986

    Editors' Choice: Best Golf Courses in Wales

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are the best golf courses in Wales that didn't make our list.

    Royal Porthcawl GC: #1
    Royal Porthcawl Golf Club
    Porthcawl, Bridgend
    Resort
    5.0
    2
    Write Review
    Royal St. David's GC: #5
    View Tee Times
    Royal St. David's Golf Club
    Harlech, Gwynedd
    Public
    4.931372549
    14
    Write Review
    The Celtic Manor Resort - The Twenty Ten
    The Celtic Manor Resort - The Twenty Ten Course
    Newport, Newport
    Public/Resort
    4.568627451
    24
    Write Review
    Aberdovey GC
    Aberdovey Golf Club
    Aberdovey, Gwynedd
    Semi-Private
    4.8
    5
    Write Review
    10th green at Conwy Golf Club
    Conwy Golf Club
    Conwy, Conwy
    Semi-Private
    4.3725490196
    17
    Write Review
    Pennard GC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Pennard Golf Club
    Swansea, Swansea
    Private
    4.8888888889
    13
    Write Review

  6. Vale Hotel, Golf and Spa Resort - The Lake Course

    12th hole on the Lake Course
    View Tee Times
    Vale Hotel, Golf and Spa Resort - The Lake Course
    Hensol, Vale of Glamorgan
    Resort
    4.1811051693
    72
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-$92
    What they're saying: "Really recommend this course. It has many interesting holes and is quite challenging due to its lakes and terrain." - Daipross

  7. Cardigan Golf Club

    Cardigan GC
    View Tee Times
    Cardigan Golf Club
    Cardigan, Ceredigion
    Semi-Private
    4.874168798
    53
    Write Review

    Green fee: $64-$82
    What they're saying: "Lovely layout of the course with great views of Cardigan Bay. The fairways were dry because of the drought conditions but greens were in very good condition. I would surely come back to play again." - Rboparai2018

  8. Nefyn Golf Club

    Nefyn & District GC
    View Tee Times
    Nefyn Golf Club - Red/Blue Course
    Nefyn, Gwynedd
    Semi-Private
    4.9030654515
    88
    Write Review

    Green fee: $66-$92
    What they're saying: "I had a warm up on the driving range which had everything you need. Putting green chipping green and nets also available. The course is simply spectacular, whichever way you look you feel stunned. Greens were very well kept and quick for time of year. Challenging but you can score well here." - JamesG

  9. Pontypridd Golf Club

    Pontypridd GC
    View Tee Times
    Pontypridd Golf Club
    Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf
    Semi-Private
    4.5677083333
    52
    Write Review

    Green fee: $33-$66
    What they're saying: "Was made to feel very welcome by the club secretary and members. (The) course was in good condition (with) many interesting holes. (It's a) very good value. (I) would definitely recommend." - Ddigriffiths

  10. Prestatyn Golf Club

    Prestatyn GC
    View Tee Times
    Prestatyn Golf Club
    Prestatyn, Denbighshire
    Public
    4.7881087919
    113
    Write Review

    Green fee: $48-$84
    What they're saying: "What a pleasure to be playing off grass tees and no temporary greens either. Great conditions throughout the course with some standing water on the odd fairway but it didn’t cause any problems." - Jamie68

Golfers' Choice 2026
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Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

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