10 top public golf courses and hidden golf gems in Wales - Golfers' Choice 2026

Wales famously has more sheep than people.
That hasn't stopped golfers from turning fields into fairways. Wales features some of the best public golf courses and hidden gems in the United Kingdom, from wonderful links to nice resort courses.
We have compiled 10 of the best public golf courses and hidden gems of Wales in our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2025 to be eligible for this year's list.
If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Wales or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course.
Welsh golf courses reviewed in 2025: 79
Reviews of Welsh golf courses in 2025: 943
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 1,000 reviews of Wales golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Top golf courses and hidden gems in Wales
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Vale Of Llangollen Golf Club
Green fee: $63+
What they're saying: "Most beautiful course I’ve ever played. Amazing views and some really testing holes. Add this to your must play list." - Bluerob
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Llandrindod Wells Golf ClubLlandrindod Wells, PowysPublic4.962848297254
Green fee: $67
What they're saying: "Given it (has) belted it down (rain) for what seems like months, this course was in superb condition. The pro in the shop was extremely friendly as were all the members I met out on course. Great facilities, great atmosphere and most of all great views. A pleasure to play." - Aroberts93
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Ashburnham Golf ClubBurry Port, CarmarthenshireSemi-Private4.761245674746
Green fee: $67-$120
What they're saying: "Course was in great condition, with friendly staff, fantastic views and would come back real soon and play again" - Kieran7
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Garnant Park Golf ClubGarnant, CarmarthenshirePublic/Municipal4.883428981354
Green fee: $27-$33
What they're saying: "Each hole is quite different to the next and each presents its own challenge with the varied topography, tricky bunkers and ditches that defend the vast undulating greens. The course is well signposted and lovingly maintained and the views are simply stunning to make this stand out course an absolute joy." - Fishandchips
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St. Deiniol Golf Club
Green fee: $53-$67
What they're saying: "My favourite course in North Wales. Sometimes gets a bad rep due to its hilly nature, but it is a real challenge and fun to play." - Bhughes1986
Editors' Choice: Best Golf Courses in Wales
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are the best golf courses in Wales that didn't make our list.Harlech, GwyneddPublic4.93137254914Newport, NewportPublic/Resort4.56862745124Swansea, SwanseaPrivate4.888888888913
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Vale Hotel, Golf and Spa Resort - The Lake CourseHensol, Vale of GlamorganResort4.181105169372
Green fee: $80-$92
What they're saying: "Really recommend this course. It has many interesting holes and is quite challenging due to its lakes and terrain." - Daipross
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Cardigan Golf Club
Green fee: $64-$82
What they're saying: "Lovely layout of the course with great views of Cardigan Bay. The fairways were dry because of the drought conditions but greens were in very good condition. I would surely come back to play again." - Rboparai2018
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Nefyn Golf ClubNefyn, GwyneddSemi-Private4.903065451588
Green fee: $66-$92
What they're saying: "I had a warm up on the driving range which had everything you need. Putting green chipping green and nets also available. The course is simply spectacular, whichever way you look you feel stunned. Greens were very well kept and quick for time of year. Challenging but you can score well here." - JamesG
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Pontypridd Golf ClubPontypridd, Rhondda Cynon TafSemi-Private4.567708333352
Green fee: $33-$66
What they're saying: "Was made to feel very welcome by the club secretary and members. (The) course was in good condition (with) many interesting holes. (It's a) very good value. (I) would definitely recommend." - Ddigriffiths
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Prestatyn Golf Club
Green fee: $48-$84
What they're saying: "What a pleasure to be playing off grass tees and no temporary greens either. Great conditions throughout the course with some standing water on the odd fairway but it didn’t cause any problems." - Jamie68
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