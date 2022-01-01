Zhang Lian Wei

Zhang Lianwei

Born
Jun 2, 1965
In
Zhuhai, China

Review Statistics

Average Rating

0
Average Rating
0
1 Featured Reviews

Rating Breakdown

1 Reviews
4-5 stars
0
3-4 stars
0
2-3 stars
0
1-2 stars
0
Unrated
1
Avg. Course Layout
0
Avg. Off-Course Amenities
0
Avg. Value for the Money
0
Avg. Pace of Play
0
Avg. Friendliness
0
Avg. Course Conditions
0

Zhang Lianwei Designed Courses Map

Zhang Lianwei Designed Courses

Recent Articles
How to get ready for your next big tournament
This mid-century course's up-and-over routing is a Cool Golf Thing
New golf courses are elevating Brainerd's status among the Midwest's best summer destinations
An inspirational 100 Hole Hike for Youth On Course at Pebble Beach
6 golf tips to help golfers shape shots on command
Play where the pros play on the new 2022-23 PGA TOUR schedule
Now Reading
Search Near Me