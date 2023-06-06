Father's Day Golf Gift Guide

Father's Day holds special meaning in the world of golf.

Not only did millions of golfers learn the game from their dads, but the U.S. Open always wraps up its final Sunday round on Father's Day, a perfect symbol of the endearing bond between dads and golf.

Make this Father's Day even more special by giving a golf gift your father, or grandfather, will love. Golfers are a tricky bunch to shop for, but we're sure there's something in this story that will make Dad smile. We've included items for multiple budgets:

A Father's Day golf gift for less than $30

johnnie-O trucker hats

The trucker transfusion hat from johnnie-O is a great look. Courtesy photo

While dads will likely love all the fashions from SoCal's johnnie-O, it's the recent drop of the trucker transfusion hat ($30) that will stand out best on the course. It's the perfect mix between the modern country club life and the cool retro mesh look that dad grew up with. Shop here

Footjoy golf gloves

Footjoy's HyperFLX golf glove mixes functionality and style. Courtesy image

If dad is living right, he's chewing through golf gloves like nobody's business. Golf gloves come in all sorts of colors and fashions these days, but you can't go wrong with giving a tried-and-true golf glove from Footjoy. The HyperFLX pairs comfort and durability at a nice price point ($22). Shop here

Father's Day golf gifts for less than $50

Golfing the British Isles

A new book, Golfing the British Isles, showcases the beauty of links golf. Courtesy photo

This new book showcases the beauty of golf overseas. Whether dad has been dreaming of going, or has been multiple times, seeing beautiful images of links courses by the sea never gets old. Published by Triumph, the 170-page hardcover book ($35) offers a window into the finest courses in the UK and Ireland, with relatable tips and amusing commentary for the average golfer from author Peter Gray and photography by Gary Lisbon. Shop here

Sphero mini robot golf ball

Amuse your golf buddies with the Sphero Mini Golf programmable robot ball. Courtesy photo

Is dad a prankster who is always angling to give his golf buddies a good laugh? This mini robot looks just like a golf ball, but it can be programmed to do so much more. The Sphero Mini Golf programmable robot ($50) comes equipped with a gyroscope, accelerometer and colorful LED lights and is controlled by an app. Shop here

Bushmills Irish whiskey

Bushmills is the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery. Courtesy photo

Bushmills, the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, was recently named the official whiskey of the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions. The iconic Irish whiskey has weathered famine, fire and the American prohibition to continue to deliver Irish whiskey that stays true to the ancient distilling tradition of using single malt whiskey across both its award-winning single malt portfolio and signature smooth blends. Dad doesn't have to go all the way to Northern Ireland (although he should) to get that perfect pour. Shop here

Father's Day golf gifts for less than $100

Golfnow gift cards

The new Golfnow gift card is a perfect gift for any holiday, but especially Father's Day. Courtesy photo

The new GolfNow gift card is the perfect Father’s Day gift for any golf enthusiast. With access to more than 11,000 golf courses worldwide, it’ll be easy for dad to find the perfect course to play. And with no expiration date, he can use the gift card at his convenience. Plus, GolfNow offers exclusive tee times that you can book 24/7 on the free app. Spend whatever amount you wish. Shop here

Ashworth Golf apparel

Fred Couples looks as good as ever wearing new Ashworth Golf USA attire. Courtesy photo

At some point your father probably wanted to look like Fred Couples, swing like Fred Couples or both. Couples is leading the resurgence of Ashworth, the iconic brand he wore to win the 1992 Masters. The new fall line debuted at the 2023 PGA Show this spring, featuring all sorts of polos, shorts, pants and more. Most of the shirts cost less than $100 and will fit your father's fashion palette to a T. Shop here

Walking with Stewart Golf

For a limited time, the Stewart Golf R1-S Push 2022 costs less than $100. Courtesy photo

Walking the course is not only great exercise but it's always more affordable than paying for a cart. We've never seen a pushcart with a better price than the Stewart Golf R1-S Push 2022, which is being sold for just $99, a savings of $180. Stewart Golf also sells award-winning remote-controlled golf carts and those with follow technology, but this is a great affordable option to get started. Stewart Golf’s R1-S Push offers the same attention to detail and ease as more expensive models. The Push easily folds up, comes with scorecard holder, magnetic ball marker, drink and umbrella holders and is available in 10 striking colors. Shop here

GolfPass+ membership

Access to exclusive video instruction by Rory McIlroy, other top players and the best instructors in the world is one of the many benefits of GolfPass membership. GolfPass

Call it a shameless plug if you want, but we wouldn't work for GolfPass if we didn't believe in its ability to enrich your golf life, or that of your favorite golf dad. Especially if Dad likes to bop around to different courses in his area, the monthly $10 Anytime Tee Time Credits that come with GolfPass+ membership will help him save a bunch on the regular tee times he's likely already booking through GolfNow. Or, if Dad is still on a quest to finally break 80, unlocking our full library of video golf instruction tips will open up a whole new resource that he can appreciate. Getting a $40 TaylorMade credit (need balls?) and Peacock Premium to watch more golf at big events like The Open and U.S. Open are added benefits. Sign up here

Father's Day golf gifts for less than $350

Adams IDEA Driver

The new Adams IDEA driver retails for less than $300. Courtesy photo

Probably the most exciting component of the May relaunch of the Adams line of clubs is the price point. The new Adams IDEA driver, which costs less than $300, is ideal for golfers who are purchasing their first big investment in equipment. The multi-material driver, including a carbon fiber crown and sole panel, was constructed to deliver stability and consistency. Weight has been redistributed for a slight draw bias. The driver comes in loft degrees of 9.0, 10.5 and 12.0. Hybrids, irons and putters are also available. Shop here.

Lessons from PGA Tour Superstore

PGA Tour Superstore is a great place for lessons. Courtesy image by Zane Cooper





Presented by PGA TOUR Superstore

What golfer doesn't want to play better in 2023? You can save $50 through June 18th by giving dad a series of lessons at a nearby PGA Tour Superstore. An Adult Golf Lesson 6-pack ($349.99) includes six 45-minute lessons, beginning with an assessment of the golf swing and equipment so that the certified instructors can create a customized lesson plan. Instructors use a FORESiGHT launch monitor and V1 Sports video analysis technologies to help get to the root of the problem. Synchronized video capture and playback offers immediate visual feedback through side by side stance, posture and swing comparisons with PGA TOUR players. Shop here

A Father's Day golf gift for less than $750

Garmin Approach S70 smartwatches

The new Garmin Approach S70 smartwatches can choose clubs for you. Courtesy image

Garmin's new Approach® S70 series of GPS smartwatches come in two different sizes packed with on-the-course tools and fitness features to help dad's game. Super-bright and easy to read, even in the sunlight, both smartwatches ($699.99+) feature stunning AMOLED touchscreen displays for playing one of the more than 43,000 preloaded golf courses. The improved virtual caddie tool shows shot dispersion data and suggests a club based on a variety of factors, including historical swing data, elevation, wind speed, wind direction and more. They can hold a charge for up to 16 days in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours when using GPS. Shop here

A Father's Day golf gift for those with a much bigger budget

Attend the Ryder Cup during a European cruise

A view of tee #7 at Championship Course from Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. Marco Simone GCC

This splurge-of-splurges gift is a 7-night cruise that calls at Rome as well as ports in France and Spain, aboard the Costa Tuscana, which made its maiden voyage in 2022. Included in the itinerary are tickets to the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, as well as opportunities to play some golf during the trip. GolfPass members can save $400 per person. Learn more here.