This long par 3 at the tip of Long Island is a Cool Golf Hole

Hole 16 at Island’s End Golf Club is spectacular at sunset.
Tim Gavrich

Actions

islands-end-16-cool-golf-hole.JPG
Playing from east to west above the Long Island Sound, the 16th at Island's End Golf Club in Greenport, N.Y. is one of the best twilight-golf payoffs in American public golf.

After a hiatus, 'Cool Golf Things' is back with a focus on standout individual golf holes Tim Gavrich encounters on his travels.

The more I travel throughout the golf world, the more hidden gems I discover.

I made a late-afternoon tee time at Island’s End Golf Club on a whim, trying to squeeze in a twilight 18 on the day I arrived in Long Island recently. I got far more than I bargained for.

Teeing off at 5:00 pm on a crisp and breezy early-May day put me in a race against the sun. We both won. After mostly flat terrain for the first two-thirds of the course, I clambered up Island’s End’s first hill of consequence to reach the short par-4 15th green and was greeted with a scene I will remember for a long time.

Hole 16 is a bit of a bruiser at 217 yards, but it is also one of the most scenic public golf holes I have ever seen. Standing on the tee just after 7:15 pm, I was treated to the best sunset view I have encountered on any east-coast golf course. The hole clings to the bluffs above the Long Island Sound, gazing back north and west as the spring sun dips, glowing a brighter orange than the Knkcks and Mets can muster.

Beyond its beauty, #16 at Island’s End is a fantastic long par 3, playing downhill to a semi-punchbowl green. It is an exclamation point on a course that, up to that point, mainly traffics in more straightforward challenges.

Having paid just $39 to walk 18 holes at twilight, I could not believe what a great scene I had stumbled upon. It was worth every penny.

Sitting all the way out on Long Island’s North Fork - much calmer than the busy, ritzy Hamptons - Island’s End is not exactly a golf course one gets to by accident. But the 16th hole alone makes the trip worthwhile.

Island's End GCC
View Tee Times
Island's End Golf & Country Club
Greenport, New York
Semi-Private
4.4643962848
34
Write Review
cgt-walking.jpeg
Cool Golf Things
March 22, 2019
Browse our not-too-long essays about cool things in golf.

Cool Golf ThingsArchitecture
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.

Comments (0)

Default User Avatar
Tee up your thoughts here...

More from the author

TaylorMade Driving Relief Supported By UnitedHealth Group
5 Min Read
Miss it quick: 8 ways to play faster golf
Articles
engineers-7.JPG
4 Min Read
This early PGA Championship host golf course is hiding near one of America's great cities
Articles
sanctuary-gc-jim-mahoney-golf-round-record.jpg
3 Min Read
Is there such a thing as too much golf as a club member or passholder?
Articles
2025 PGA Championship - Round One
5 Min Read
Is the PGA Championship's identity problem solvable? Here are 3 ideas to improve it
Articles
2026 PGA Championship Previews - Aronimink Golf Club
3 Min Read
What you need to know about Aronimink Golf Club, host of the 2026 PGA Championship
Articles
cabot-revelstoke-golf-progress-1.jpg
2 Min Read
Photos: New Cabot Revelstoke golf and ski resort taking shape in the Canadian Rockies
Articles

Popular

top-female-tour-pros-big-break.jpg
1 Min Read
Top 5 female professional golfers in Big Break history
Articles
mclaren-golf-irons.jpg
4 Min Read
McLaren Golf launches, unveiling two new sets of irons and major champion partnerships
Articles
Bear Slide Golf Club - hole 18
4 Min Read
10 best bargain golf courses in Indianapolis
Articles
cobbs-2026-hero.JPG
5 Min Read
Why Cobbs Creek’s latest milestone is a triumph for municipal golf in Philadelphia and across America
Articles
Read More
Now Reading
This long par 3 at the tip of Long Island is a Cool Golf Hole
Search Near Me