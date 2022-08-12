Sandals Dunn's River
About Sandals Dunn's RiverSandals Dunn's River is the newest resort in Ocho Rios offering an all-inclusive adults-only getaway. Guests may enjoy intimate suites and rooms with stunning Caribbean views, outdoor and river pools, open-air terraces or private balconies, and personal butler service. All-inclusive packages allow unlimited dining at the property's 12 restaurants and 9 bars, unlimited water and land sports as well as professional instruction, a fitness center, day and night entertainment and live shows, and complimentary green fees and shuttle service to Upton Estate Golf & Country Club.
Golf courses at Sandals Dunn's River
Images from Sandals Dunn's River
Reviews
Poor conditions
Course is equal to marginal $25 course back home. Expected resort level got low end municipal
Greens terrible. Holes under repair Not worth the time much less the money
Scenic Course
Played this course while on vacation, played it three times. The course is very scenic with many changes in elevation. Fairways are nice and wide, rough is very playable but will penalize you if you do not strike the ball first. The greens could be better though, they were rough and patchy. They are small and very challenging. Listen to your caddy, they know the breaks!
The staff is very friendly. Our caddy for the three rounds was awesome! He quickly recognized our games, my wife and I, and suggested the most appropriate club for the situation.
All in all, a very good course, truly enjoyes playing this track!