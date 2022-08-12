Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / Jamaica Golf Resorts

Sandals Dunn's River

Mammee Bay Rd, Ocho Rios, Jamaica
(888) 726-3257
Location Map

Sandals Dunn's River is the newest resort in Ocho Rios offering an all-inclusive adults-only getaway. Guests may enjoy intimate suites and rooms with stunning Caribbean views, outdoor and river pools, open-air terraces or private balconies, and personal butler service. All-inclusive packages allow unlimited dining at the property's 12 restaurants and 9 bars, unlimited water and land sports as well as professional instruction, a fitness center, day and night entertainment and live shows, and complimentary green fees and shuttle service to Upton Estate Golf & Country Club.

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened2023
Number of Units100-300

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolOutdoor, Adults Only
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

3.1
4 Reviews (4)
Default User Avatar
FZ8BbHQ81bUoyrH3MWOV
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
eOHP2uZZimiTJ48zHEQy
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
1.0
First Time Playing

Poor conditions

Course is equal to marginal $25 course back home. Expected resort level got low end municipal

Greens terrible. Holes under repair Not worth the time much less the money

Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Fair
Friendliness Fair
Pace Excellent
Amenities Poor
Default User Avatar
bmerc
Played On
Reviews 28
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Scenic Course

Played this course while on vacation, played it three times. The course is very scenic with many changes in elevation. Fairways are nice and wide, rough is very playable but will penalize you if you do not strike the ball first. The greens could be better though, they were rough and patchy. They are small and very challenging. Listen to your caddy, they know the breaks!
The staff is very friendly. Our caddy for the three rounds was awesome! He quickly recognized our games, my wife and I, and suggested the most appropriate club for the situation.
All in all, a very good course, truly enjoyes playing this track!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
Golfpro685
Played On
Reviews 143
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
5.0
Golf Channel
Walked
Conditions Good
Layout Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
