Sandals Ochi
About Sandals OchiSandals Ochi is an adults-only, all-inclusive resort that offers both adventure and relaxation. Guests may enjoy snorkeling, water and land sports, a beach club, speakeasy, adventure tours, fitness center and spa while staying in one of the resort's rooms and suites that offer stunning views, private pools and butler service. The Upton Estates Golf & Country Club is just a 15-minute ride away from the resort with complimentary shuttles and green fees as an all-inclusive guest. Sandals Ochi also features 11 unique bars and 16 eateries to choose from.
Reviews
Poor conditions
Course is equal to marginal $25 course back home. Expected resort level got low end municipal
Greens terrible. Holes under repair Not worth the time much less the money
Scenic Course
Played this course while on vacation, played it three times. The course is very scenic with many changes in elevation. Fairways are nice and wide, rough is very playable but will penalize you if you do not strike the ball first. The greens could be better though, they were rough and patchy. They are small and very challenging. Listen to your caddy, they know the breaks!
The staff is very friendly. Our caddy for the three rounds was awesome! He quickly recognized our games, my wife and I, and suggested the most appropriate club for the situation.
All in all, a very good course, truly enjoyes playing this track!