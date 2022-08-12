Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / Jamaica Golf Resorts

Sandals Ochi

130-131 Main St, Ocho Rios, Jamaica
(888) 726-3257
About Sandals Ochi

Sandals Ochi is an adults-only, all-inclusive resort that offers both adventure and relaxation. Guests may enjoy snorkeling, water and land sports, a beach club, speakeasy, adventure tours, fitness center and spa while staying in one of the resort's rooms and suites that offer stunning views, private pools and butler service. The Upton Estates Golf & Country Club is just a 15-minute ride away from the resort with complimentary shuttles and green fees as an all-inclusive guest. Sandals Ochi also features 11 unique bars and 16 eateries to choose from.
Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres110
Year Opened2015
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolOutdoor
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Sandals Ochi

Reviews

3.1
4 Reviews (4)
Sandals Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
FZ8BbHQ81bUoyrH3MWOV
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sandals Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
eOHP2uZZimiTJ48zHEQy
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
1.0
First Time Playing

Poor conditions

Course is equal to marginal $25 course back home. Expected resort level got low end municipal

Greens terrible. Holes under repair Not worth the time much less the money

Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Fair
Friendliness Fair
Pace Excellent
Amenities Poor
Sandals Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
bmerc
Played On
Reviews 28
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Scenic Course

Played this course while on vacation, played it three times. The course is very scenic with many changes in elevation. Fairways are nice and wide, rough is very playable but will penalize you if you do not strike the ball first. The greens could be better though, they were rough and patchy. They are small and very challenging. Listen to your caddy, they know the breaks!
The staff is very friendly. Our caddy for the three rounds was awesome! He quickly recognized our games, my wife and I, and suggested the most appropriate club for the situation.
All in all, a very good course, truly enjoyes playing this track!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Sandals Golf & Country Club
Default User Avatar
Golfpro685
Played On
Reviews 143
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
5.0
Golf Channel
Walked
Conditions Good
Layout Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
