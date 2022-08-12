Sandals Royal Plantation

Played this course while on vacation, played it three times. The course is very scenic with many changes in elevation. Fairways are nice and wide, rough is very playable but will penalize you if you do not strike the ball first. The greens could be better though, they were rough and patchy. They are small and very challenging. Listen to your caddy, they know the breaks!

The staff is very friendly. Our caddy for the three rounds was awesome! He quickly recognized our games, my wife and I, and suggested the most appropriate club for the situation.

All in all, a very good course, truly enjoyes playing this track!