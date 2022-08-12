Sandals Royal Plantation
About Sandals Royal PlantationSandals Royal Plantation is a small, relaxed, adults-only, all-inclusive resort offering all-butler service during your stay. Expect roaming peacocks and authentic Jamaican culture as you stay in one of the resort's 74 suites or villas, all equipped with private outdoor pools. The property also features two bars and five restaurants ranging from casual to fine, including Jamaica's only caviar and champagne bar, plus a private beach area, boutiques, spa, steam room, gym, water sports and yoga studio. Guests may also enjoy complimentary shuttle services and green fees at the nearby Upton Estates Golf and Country Club.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Sandals Royal Plantation
Images from Sandals Royal Plantation
Reviews
Poor conditions
Course is equal to marginal $25 course back home. Expected resort level got low end municipal
Greens terrible. Holes under repair Not worth the time much less the money
Scenic Course
Played this course while on vacation, played it three times. The course is very scenic with many changes in elevation. Fairways are nice and wide, rough is very playable but will penalize you if you do not strike the ball first. The greens could be better though, they were rough and patchy. They are small and very challenging. Listen to your caddy, they know the breaks!
The staff is very friendly. Our caddy for the three rounds was awesome! He quickly recognized our games, my wife and I, and suggested the most appropriate club for the situation.
All in all, a very good course, truly enjoyes playing this track!