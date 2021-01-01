Reidsville Golf Guide
Reidsville Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Reidsville
-
Cobbtown, GeorgiaPrivate
-
Claxton, GeorgiaSemi-Private4.01
-
Vidalia, GeorgiaSemi-Private
-
Vidalia, GeorgiaPublic
-
Metter, GeorgiaSemi-Private5.01
-
Statesboro, GeorgiaSemi-Private
-
Statesboro, GeorgiaPublic4.16666666674
-
Baxley, GeorgiaSemi-Private
-
Statesboro, GeorgiaPrivate
-
Hazlehurst, GeorgiaSemi-Private
Reidsville Golf Resorts
-
Reidsville, GeorgiaGeorgia's Jack Hill State Park (formerly named Gordonia-Alatamaha) is located in southeast part of the state and home to an 18-hole course, Brazell's Creek Golf Course, designed by Dennis Griffiths and opened in 2008. Accommodations for overnight guests range from eight rental cottages to 29 tent, trailer and RV campsites. Besides golf, the park…
See Also
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 1 review
-
2 courses | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 1 review
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
3 courses | 4 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews