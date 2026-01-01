Nashville Golf Guide
Nashville Golf Courses
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Nashville, IndianaSemi-Private
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Nashville, IndianaPublic3.514285714335
Golf Courses Near Nashville
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Columbus, IndianaPrivate4.01
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Bloomington, IndianaPublic3.943181818288
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Trafalgar, IndianaPublic2.22111817758
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Bloomington, IndianaMunicipal
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Bloomington, IndianaPublic
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Bloomington, IndianaMunicipal
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Bloomington, IndianaMunicipal
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Bloomington, IndianaPrivate4.33333333333
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Bloomington, IndianaResort4.4068627451159
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Columbus, IndianaPublic/Municipal4.33333333333
Nashville Golf Resorts
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Nashville, IndianaThe Salt Creek Golf Retreat is off-the-beaten path just minutes from quaint Nashville, Indiana, and the Brown County State Park. This natural setting is perfect for golf and an overnight stay in condo-style lodging. A sports bar, seasonal pool and hot tub and meeting space for events and weddings make this a versatile retreat. The 6,308-yard golf…
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