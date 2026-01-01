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Nashville Golf Guide

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Nashville Golf Resorts

  • Salt Creek GC
    Salt Creek Golf Retreat
    Nashville, Indiana
    The Salt Creek Golf Retreat is off-the-beaten path just minutes from quaint Nashville, Indiana, and the Brown County State Park. This natural setting is perfect for golf and an overnight stay in condo-style lodging. A sports bar, seasonal pool and hot tub and meeting space for events and weddings make this a versatile retreat. The 6,308-yard golf…

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