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  • Spirit Hollow GC: #1
    Spirit Hollow Golf Club
    Burlington, Iowa
    Spirit Hollow Golf Club, one of Iowa’s premier public courses, boasts a small lodge and two cabins for golf vacations. The Lodge is home to eight guestrooms, Lambo’s restaurant and a great room with a poker table, fireplace, leather chairs and a private golf book collection in the library. The Champions and Medalists Cabins accommodate up to eight…

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