Burlington Golf Guide
Burlington Golf Courses
Burlington, IowaPrivate4.01
Burlington, IowaMunicipal4.82142857149
Burlington, IowaPublic/Resort4.852941176510
Golf Courses Near Burlington
Fort Madison, IowaPublic3.01
New London, IowaSemi-Private
La Harpe, IllinoisMunicipal
Wapello, IowaSemi-Private5.01
Blandinsville, IllinoisPublic5.01
Donnellson, IowaSemi-Private
Mount Pleasant, IowaSemi-Private
Winfield, IowaSemi-Private
Monmouth, IllinoisPrivate
Carthage, IllinoisSemi-Private
Burlington Golf Resorts
Burlington, IowaSpirit Hollow Golf Club, one of Iowa’s premier public courses, boasts a small lodge and two cabins for golf vacations. The Lodge is home to eight guestrooms, Lambo’s restaurant and a great room with a poker table, fireplace, leather chairs and a private golf book collection in the library. The Champions and Medalists Cabins accommodate up to eight…
