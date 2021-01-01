Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas

Cedar Glade Resort is located in northern Arkansas' Ozarks foothills bordering southern Missouri. It is home to an 18-hole, par-3 course on Bermuda grass. Amenities of the property include a 40-acre private lake for fishing, Healthy Habits Spa, tennis, shuffleboard, volleyball and basketball. Pets are welcome in some rooms, and some guest rooms…