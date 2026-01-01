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Biwabik Golf Guide

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  • Giants Ridge Golf & Ski Resort - Quarry: #2
    Giants Ridge
    Biwabik, Minnesota
    Two nationally ranked and highly regarded courses draw golfers to Giants Ridge in Minnesota’s beautiful Superior National Forest within the Mesabi Iron Range north of Duluth. Giants Ridge touts itself as the No. 1-rated family vacation destination in Minnesota. Summer brings golf, mountain biking and all sorts of outdoor fun like adventure camp…

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