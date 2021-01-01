Park Rapids Golf Guide
Park Rapids Golf Courses
-
Park Rapids, MinnesotaResort
-
Park Rapids, MinnesotaResort
-
Park Rapids, MinnesotaPublic
-
Park Rapids, MinnesotaSemi-Private4.807947058863
Golf Courses Near Park Rapids
-
Menahga, MinnesotaPublic
-
Menahga, MinnesotaPublic4.42867
-
Walker, MinnesotaSemi-Private4.682223529444
-
Walker, MinnesotaPublic
-
Walker, MinnesotaPublic4.458324
-
Cass Lake, MinnesotaPublic
-
Perham, MinnesotaPublic
-
Perham, MinnesotaPublic
-
Perham, MinnesotaPublic
Park Rapids Golf Resorts
-
Park Rapids, MinnesotaTimberlane Resort in Park Rapids is a family destination that offers deluxe accommodations, cabins and villas on 1,500 feet of Long Lake. Two large stone fireplaces anchor the Grand Lodge overlooking the lake. There are video games, a pool table, TV and snack bar in the teen room. The recreation building is set up for more games and ping pong.…
-
Park Rapids, MinnesotaBrookside Resort is a family-first getaway located on Two Inlets Lake near the Itasca State Park roughly 14 miles from Park Rapids. The 29 modern, air-conditioned cabins deliver a Northwoods charm. Recreation runs the gamut with a heated indoor-outdoor swimming pool, tennis, pickleball, mini-golf, sand volleyball, shuffleboard, a beach and a main…