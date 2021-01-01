Home / Courses / World / USA / Minnesota

  • Bears Den GC
    Timberlane Resort
    Park Rapids, Minnesota
    Timberlane Resort in Park Rapids is a family destination that offers deluxe accommodations, cabins and villas on 1,500 feet of Long Lake. Two large stone fireplaces anchor the Grand Lodge overlooking the lake. There are video games, a pool table, TV and snack bar in the teen room. The recreation building is set up for more games and ping pong.…
  • Brookside Resort
    Brookside Resort
    Park Rapids, Minnesota
    Brookside Resort is a family-first getaway located on Two Inlets Lake near the Itasca State Park roughly 14 miles from Park Rapids. The 29 modern, air-conditioned cabins deliver a Northwoods charm. Recreation runs the gamut with a heated indoor-outdoor swimming pool, tennis, pickleball, mini-golf, sand volleyball, shuffleboard, a beach and a main…

