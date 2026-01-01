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Ridgedale Golf Guide

Golf Courses Near Ridgedale

Ridgedale Golf Resorts

  • Top of the Rock GC: #9
    Big Cedar Lodge
    Ridgedale, Missouri
    Set in the Ozarks near the entertainment mecca of Branson, Missouri is Big Cedar Lodge, a 4,600-acre natural playground owned by Bass Pro Shops Founder and Ozarks native Johnny Morris. Since originally opening as a small riverfront resort in the 1920s, today Big Cedar Lodge is one of the largest U.S. golf resorts with three regulation-length…

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