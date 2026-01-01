Ridgedale Golf Guide
Golf Courses Near Ridgedale
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Hollister, MissouriResort4.883333333311
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Hollister, MissouriPublic4.310924369717
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Hollister, MissouriResort5.01
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Hollister, Missouri5.07
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Hollister, MissouriSemi-Private4.88095238129
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Hollister, MissouriPublic4.709677419431
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Branson, MissouriResort3.736060552871
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Branson, MissouriResort/Public3.9675
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Branson, MissouriPublic/Resort3.7655172414290
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Branson, MissouriPublic/Municipal0.00
Ridgedale Golf Resorts
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Ridgedale, MissouriSet in the Ozarks near the entertainment mecca of Branson, Missouri is Big Cedar Lodge, a 4,600-acre natural playground owned by Bass Pro Shops Founder and Ozarks native Johnny Morris. Since originally opening as a small riverfront resort in the 1920s, today Big Cedar Lodge is one of the largest U.S. golf resorts with three regulation-length…
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