  • Tatanka GC: #14
    Ohiya Casino & Resort
    Niobrara, Nebraska
    The origin of the Ohiya Casino & Resort in Niobrara dates back more than two decades when it opened as the first casino in Nebraska. Ohiya, owned by the Santee Sioux Nation of Nebraska, built a new 61,000-square-foot casino that opened in 2013, featuring 400 electronic-gaming machines, bingo, a 45-room hotel, a concert/events center, a swimming…

