Niobrara Golf Guide
Niobrara Golf Courses
-
Niobrara, NebraskaPublic/Municipal
-
Niobrara, NebraskaResort4.955882352918
Golf Courses Near Niobrara
-
Springfield, South DakotaSemi-Private
-
Tyndall, South DakotaSemi-Private
-
Creighton, NebraskaPublic
-
Wausa, NebraskaPublic
-
Plainview, NebraskaSemi-Private5.01
-
Crofton, NebraskaPublic/Municipal4.01
-
Scotland, South DakotaSemi-Private
-
Pickstown, South DakotaSemi-Private4.01
Niobrara Golf Resorts
-
Niobrara, NebraskaThe origin of the Ohiya Casino & Resort in Niobrara dates back more than two decades when it opened as the first casino in Nebraska. Ohiya, owned by the Santee Sioux Nation of Nebraska, built a new 61,000-square-foot casino that opened in 2013, featuring 400 electronic-gaming machines, bingo, a 45-room hotel, a concert/events center, a swimming…