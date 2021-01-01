Niobrara, Nebraska

The origin of the Ohiya Casino & Resort in Niobrara dates back more than two decades when it opened as the first casino in Nebraska. Ohiya, owned by the Santee Sioux Nation of Nebraska, built a new 61,000-square-foot casino that opened in 2013, featuring 400 electronic-gaming machines, bingo, a 45-room hotel, a concert/events center, a swimming…