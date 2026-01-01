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Ellicottville Golf Guide

Ellicottville Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Ellicottville

Ellicottville Golf Resorts

  • Double Black Diamond at Holiday Valley Resort
    Holiday Valley Resort
    Ellicottville, New York
    Best known as a ski destination, Holiday Valley became a four-season destination with the addition of the par-70 Double Black Diamond Course in the mid-1960s and later, the largest aerial adventure park in the state. There's also a mountain coaster, mountain biking, cycling, a pool complex for all ages, chairlift rides and Spruce Lake atop the…

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