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Klamath Falls Golf Guide

Klamath Falls Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls Golf Resorts

  • Running Y Ranch: #18
    Running Y Ranch Resort
    Klamath Falls, Oregon
    Running Y Ranch Resort is located in Klamath Falls, Oregon on a 3,600-acre ranch at the foothills of the Cascade Mountain range in southern Oregon. Accommodations include an 82-room lodge, custom homes and chalets for larger groups, up to a 10-bedroom luxury home. The 18-hole golf course was designed by Arnold Palmer and has made the Golfers…

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