Roseburg Golf Guide
Roseburg Golf Courses
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Roseburg, OregonPublic5.01
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Roseburg, OregonPrivate4.52
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Roseburg, OregonPublic/Municipal2.66666666675
Golf Courses Near Roseburg
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Sutherlin, OregonResort4.294117647119
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Myrtle Creek, OregonPublic4.654166666713
Roseburg Golf Resorts
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Roseburg, OregonBar Run Golf & RV Resort is a remarkable new course built on the sand-gravel mines of the South Umpqua Riverbanks in Roseburg, Oregon. In addition to available RV spaces, the course offers cottages for an extended stay, featuring large front porches, a full kitchen, washing facilities, and amenities such as an indoor swimming pool and Shack Bar.…
See Also
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1 course | 19 reviews
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1 course | 13 reviews