Leavenworth, Washington

The Kahler Glen Golf & Ski Resort is situated between the Bavarian-themed village of Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee in central Washington. Guests can spread out and relax in six-person condos, townhomes or private residence for rent. It is home to a 5,900-yard, par-70 golf course and an aqua driving range as well as tennis and pickleball courts.…