Home / Courses / World / USA / Washington

Pateros Golf Guide

Pateros Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Pateros

Pateros Golf Resorts

  • Alta Lake Golf Resort
    Alta Lake Golf Resort
    Pateros, Washington
    The Alta Lake Golf Resort began in 1974 as a nine-hole course and a small motel tucked away on the side of a mountain three hours from Seattle. It has grown into a scenic 18-hole course of 6,678 yards and a 30-room hotel of single and double rooms with kitchenettes. The Scratch Grill & Bar provides a hub for grub and entertainment after golf. Real…

See Also

Now Reading
Search Near Me