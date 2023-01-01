Gamble Sands Golf Club - QuickSands Course
About
Holes 14
Type Public
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 2020
Architect David McLay Kidd (2020)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper attire is required.
Food & BeverageBar, Cafe
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Nearby Courses
Brewster, Washington
Public
4.8888833333
19
Golf Packages
FROM $287 (USD)
BREWSTER, WA | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at The Inn at Gamble Sands and 3 rounds of golf at Gamble Sands - Sands Course and the new QuickSands Short Course.
FROM $177 (USD)
EUREKA, MT | Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at Wilderness Club Resort and 2 rounds of golf at The Wilderness Club (the #1-ranked public course in Montana).
Course Layout