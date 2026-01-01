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Sinaloa Golf Guide

Sinaloa Golf Courses

Sinaloa Golf Resorts

  • Estrella Del Mar Resort
    Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlan Golf & Spa Resort
    Sinaloa, Mexico
    Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort, located in the “Pearl of Mexico’s Pacific Coast,” is a stunning property with all-inclusive amenities. The resort offers over 350 suites with ocean views, in-room mini bars and 24-hour room service. Some rooms even come with swim-out pools and private terraces. The resort features eight dining…
  • Moro Course at El Cid Country Club
    El Cid Granada Hotel and El Cid Castilla Beach Hotel - El Cid Resorts
    Sinaloa, Mexico
    El Cid Granada Hotel and El Cid Castilla Beach Hotel are two adjacent 4-star resorts located on the beautiful beaches of Mazatlán. Both properties share accommodation and amenities, offering fully equipped rooms and suites with private balconies. At the Granada Hotel, guests can savor Japanese, Italian and Mexican cuisine across three restaurants,…
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