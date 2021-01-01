Club de Golf Los Achires
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Also known as Club de Golf Los Achires de Guamuchil.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Los Achires
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 34.0/70
|120
|480
|330
|420
|350
|195
|150
|245
|178
|2468
|2468
|Ladies W: 35.3/80
|120
|480
|330
|420
|350
|160
|140
|245
|176
|2421
|2421
|Handicap
|7
|4
|3
|1
|5
|2
|8
|6
|9
|Par
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|34
|34
Course Details
Year Built 2007
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Stay & Play Offers
From $300
Valid dates: Jan 01, 2021 - May 30, 2021
We invite you to come and experience the serenity of Borrego and challenge of Rams Hill while benefiting from our package pricing as you select from 3 different lodging options.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout