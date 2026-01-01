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Sonora Golf Guide

Sonora Golf Courses

Sonora Golf Resorts

  • The Nicklaus Design Course at Vidanta Puerto Penasco: #15
    The Grand Mayan and Mayan Palace - Vidanta Puerto Penasco
    Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, Mexico
    The Vidanta Grand Mayan and Mayan Palace are neighboring beachfront resorts in Puerto Peñasco that offer spacious accommodations designed for comfort and style. Each room and suite features a private terrace, kitchen, living area and Jacuzzi tub, creating a perfect home-away-from-home atmosphere. Guests can enjoy room service or choose from a wide…
  • The Links at Las Palomas Resort GC: #18
    Las Palmas Beach & Golf Resort
    Sonora, Mexico
    Set along the Sea of Cortes, Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort was the first in the region to earn a 4-diamond rating from AAA. Only 3% of approved hotels enjoy this distinction. This luxurious resort, offering both hotel rooms and private condominiums, is packed with amenities for every kind of traveler. Guests can enjoy everything from beach…
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