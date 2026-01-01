Sonora Golf Guide
Sonora Golf Courses
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Nogales, SonoraPrivate
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Guaymas, SonoraSemi-Private
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Cananea, SonoraSemi-Private
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Ciudad Obregon, SonoraPrivate
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Hermosillo, SonoraPrivate4.52
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Hermosillo, SonoraResort
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Hermosillo, Sonora
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Hermosillo, SonoraSemi-Private
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Puerto Peñasco, SonoraSemi-Private4.6260310137153
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Puerto Peñasco, SonoraSemi-Private/Resort3.778726438383
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Puerto Peñasco, SonoraResort4.7465742075365
Sonora Golf Resorts
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Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, MexicoThe Vidanta Grand Mayan and Mayan Palace are neighboring beachfront resorts in Puerto Peñasco that offer spacious accommodations designed for comfort and style. Each room and suite features a private terrace, kitchen, living area and Jacuzzi tub, creating a perfect home-away-from-home atmosphere. Guests can enjoy room service or choose from a wide…
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Sonora, MexicoSet along the Sea of Cortes, Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort was the first in the region to earn a 4-diamond rating from AAA. Only 3% of approved hotels enjoy this distinction. This luxurious resort, offering both hotel rooms and private condominiums, is packed with amenities for every kind of traveler. Guests can enjoy everything from beach…