Home / Courses / World / USA / Texas

Frankston Golf Guide

Frankston Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Frankston

Frankston Golf Resorts

  • Pine Dunes Resort & GC
    Pine Dunes Resort & Golf Club
    Frankston, Texas
    Pine Dunes Resort & Golf Club is located in Frankston, about a 40-minute drive south of Tyler in East Texas. The Jay and Carter Morrish design opened in 2001, and it has become known as one of the better "hidden gem" golf getaways in the south, featuring a secluded sandy and forested setting. Accommodations here are onside two-bedroom condos…

See Also

Now Reading
Search Near Me