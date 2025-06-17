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Cue Golf Club

Great Northern Highway, Cue, Western Australia, 6640, Australia
4.0
1 Reviews

About

Holes 18
Par 72
Length 5794 meters
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Public
Style Parkland
Tees
Course scorecard and layout

Course Details

Rentals & Services

Golf Carts
Pull Carts
Golf Clubs

Practice & Instruction

Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green

Policies

Walking Allowed
Dress code Denim Ok
Year Built N/A
Fairways Sand
Greens Sand
Golf Season Year round
Annual
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Rating Index
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4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars, based on 1 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
1
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    3.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    4.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    2.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
GYklbpSdoHl6fXoZdwLa
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Quartz

If your lucky you'll get a good bounce off the quartz. Fairways hard as concrete,You'll get a good distance off you drive.

Previously Played
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 5.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 2.0

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