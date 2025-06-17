Cue Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Par 72
Length 5794 meters
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Public
Style Parkland
Course Details
Rentals & Services
Golf Carts
Pull Carts
Golf Clubs
Practice & Instruction
Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green
Policies
Walking Allowed
Dress code Denim Ok
Year Built N/A
Fairways Sand
Greens Sand
Golf Season Year round
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
Golfer Reviews
Quartz
If your lucky you'll get a good bounce off the quartz. Fairways hard as concrete,You'll get a good distance off you drive.
Conditions 3.0
Value 5.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 2.0