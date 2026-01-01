Australia Golf Guide
Featured Australia Destinations
Courses: 66
Reviews: 668
Brisbane, capital of Queensland, is a large city on the Brisbane River. Clustered in its South Bank cultural precinct are the Queensland Museum and Sciencentre, with noted interactive exhibitions. Another South Bank cultural institution is Queensland Gallery of Modern Art, among Australia's major contemporary art museums. Looming over the city is Mt. Coot-tha, site of Brisbane Botanic Gardens.
Spotlight
Top Rated CoursesRecently Reviewed Courses
Top Rated Courses
Cape Schanck, Mornington/Bellarine
Resort
4.9663865546
11
Melton, Melbourne, VIC
Semi-Private
4.8970588235
10
Merrimac, Queensland
Semi-Private/Resort
4.8650793651
75
Botanic Ridge, Mornington/Bellarine
Private
4.8039215686
14
Moss Vale, Southern Highlands
Semi-Private
4.7745098039
12
Windaroo, Queensland
Semi-Private
4.75
21
Luddenham, Sydney
Private
4.7307189542
75
Jimboomba, Queensland
Semi-Private
4.7142857143
17
Leura, New South Wales
Private
4.6862745098
11
Buninyong, Goldfields, VIC
Semi-Private
4.6732026144
13
Recently Reviewed Courses
Catherine Field, Sydney
Public
4.380952381
14
Robina, Queensland
Resort
3.904300685
314
Robina, Queensland
Resort
2.5635587568
63
Carrara, Queensland
Public/Resort
4.3527905518
269
Sydney, Sydney,NSW
Public
2.7784313725
10
Mudgeeraba, Queensland
Public
4.5555555556
7
Carrara, Queensland
Resort
4.4529389253
193
Ashmore, Queensland
Semi-Private/Resort
Ashmore, Queensland
Semi-Private/Resort
Ashmore, Queensland
Semi-Private/Resort
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